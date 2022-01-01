  • Home
Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve 820 Main

820 Main

Schertz, TX 78154

Entree

3 cheese with a kick

3 cheese with a kick

$7.00

Freshly shredded pepper jack, fontina, and gruyere on sourdough grilled to a beautiful golden brown.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Two slices of toasted sourdough bread topped with freshly made avocado spread and spices. Add an egg if you'd like.

Caprese

Caprese

$8.00

FreshMozarella, pesto, basil, tomato, and a balsamic drizzle on sourdough bread grilled to a beautiful golden brown.

The Classic 3 cheese

The Classic 3 cheese

$7.00

Freshly shredded cheddar, muenster, and fontina on sourdough bread grilled to a beautiful golden brown.

The Rookie

The Rookie

$5.00

Freshly shredded cheddar on sourdough bread grilled to a beautiful golden brown.

Egg in a hole

Egg in a hole

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00+
Corn (mexican street corn)

Corn (mexican street corn)

$4.00

Combos

Rookie Combo

Rookie Combo

$8.00

Rookie sandwich Large Fries Large Fountain drink

Caprese Combo

Caprese Combo

$11.00

Caprese sandwich Large Fries Large Fountain Drink

3 cheese with kick combo

3 cheese with kick combo

$10.00

3 cheese with a kick sandwich Large Fries Large Fountain Drink

3 Cheese Combo

3 Cheese Combo

$10.00

3 Cheese sandwich Large Fries Large fountain drink

Stubborn Soda Fountain

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00+

Drinks pre packaged

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Brisk Lemon Tea

Brisk Lemon Tea

$2.50
Apple Juice, Honest Kids

Apple Juice, Honest Kids

$1.50
Glacier Gatorade

Glacier Gatorade

$1.75
Fruit Punch Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$1.75
Grape Gatorade

Grape Gatorade

$1.75
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.00

zero sugar. zero calories.

Lifewtr

Lifewtr

$3.00

1L bottle

Strawberry Lemondade

Strawberry Lemondade

$2.00
Mott's Apple White Grape Juice

Mott's Apple White Grape Juice

$1.50
Fruit Shoot Apple

Fruit Shoot Apple

$1.25

made with real fruit juice. No sugar added.

Fruit Shoot Berry Burst

Fruit Shoot Berry Burst

$1.25

Made with real fruit juice

Bubbl’r sparkling water

Bubbl’r sparkling water

$2.00
bubly sparkling water

bubly sparkling water

$2.00

Candy

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$1.50
M&Ms With Peanuts

M&Ms With Peanuts

$1.50
Sour Patch Kids Original

Sour Patch Kids Original

$1.50
Sour Patch Kids Tropical

Sour Patch Kids Tropical

$1.50
Twix

Twix

$1.50
Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears

$1.75
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$1.50
Nerd Ropes Rainbow

Nerd Ropes Rainbow

$1.75
Ring Pops

Ring Pops

$0.75
Starburst

Starburst

$1.50
Gum, Spearmint Extra

Gum, Spearmint Extra

$1.25
Airheads Xtreme Sourbelts

Airheads Xtreme Sourbelts

$2.75
Airheads Filled Ropes

Airheads Filled Ropes

$2.50

Sour Punch Twists

$0.40

Toys

Skeleton, Stretchy

Skeleton, Stretchy

$1.00
Mini Squishy

Mini Squishy

$1.00

Plushies

$1.00

Merch

T-Shirts

$25.00+
Frostbite Cap

Frostbite Cap

$20.00
Kind Kitchen Cap

Kind Kitchen Cap

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade gourmet grilled artisan sandwiches. Unique soft serve flavors and sweets.

Location

820 Main, Schertz, TX 78154

Directions

