Kind Regards 152 Ludlow Street

125 Reviews

$$

152 Ludlow Street

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

SPEED

Well Tequila

$14.00

Well Mezcal

$14.00

Well Vodka

$14.00

Well Gin

$14.00

Well Rum

$14.00

Well Whisky

$14.00

Well Rye

$14.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$16.00

Titos

$16.00

Bitburger

$8.00

Sunday

$7.00

IPA

$10.00

Pilsner

$9.00

Gamay

$13.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$14.00

Gruner

$13.00

Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Rose

$13.00

SHOT

$9.00

CALL SHOT

$12.00

Spicy Paloma

$17.00

Easy Breezy

$17.00

Easy Being Green

$17.00

Famously Naked

$17.00

Margarita

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Caffè DISCO

$17.00

Bespoke

$16.00

Spritz

$16.00

1942 SHOT

$42.00

Peroni

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$14.00

Titos

$16.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

BTL TITOS

$450.00

BTL Grey Gose

$600.00

BTL Beluga Gold

$1,500.00

BTL PROMO

$45.00

Well Gin

$14.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Citadelle

$15.00

BTL Plymouth

$450.00

BTL Citadelle

$600.00

BTL Sapphire

$550.00

Sapphire

$15.00

Well Rum

$14.00

Ron Zacapa

$16.00

Goslings

$15.00

BTL Ron Zacapa

$450.00

BTL Casa Dragons Blanco

$900.00

BTL Casa Dragosn Anjeo

$1,500.00

BTL Casa Migos Blanco

$550.00

BTL Casa Migos Mezcal

$600.00

BTL Casa Migos Repo

$600.00

BTL Dahlia

$500.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$1,200.00

BTL Don Julio 70 extra Anejo

$700.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$450.00

BTL El Silencio

$600.00

BTL Espolon

$450.00

BTL PROMO

$45.00

818 Blanco

$15.00

818 Repo

$16.00

BTL 818 Repo

$600.00

BTL 818 Blanco

$550.00

BTL Siete Leguas Blanco

$500.00

BTL Siete Lguas Repo

$600.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$25.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$22.00

Casa Migos Anjeo

$19.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$16.00

Casa Migos Mezcal

$17.00

Casa Migos Repo

$17.00

Dahlia

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$15.00

Espolon

$15.00

Los Sundays Blanco

$15.00

Los Sundays Repo

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$15.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$16.00

Well Mezcal

$14.00

Well Tequila

$14.00

BTL Bulleit Bourbon

$500.00

BTL MIchters Rye

$500.00

BTL Woodford Reserve

$600.00

Michters Bourbon

$15.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Well Rye

$14.00

Well Whisky

$14.00

Woodford

$16.00

Basil

$17.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

BTL Basil Hayden

$550.00

Jameson

$15.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Balvine

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

BTL JW Black

$450.00

BTL JW blue

$1,500.00

BTL Balvine 12yr

$600.00

Nikka

$19.00

Oban

$19.00

BTL Oban

$750.00

BTL Nikka

$600.00

Perrier Ferrand

$15.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Fernet

$13.00

Cynar

$14.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Pierre Ferand

$15.00

BTL Pierre Ferand

$450.00

Hine

$16.00

BTL Hine

$500.00

Cocktails

Spicy Paloma

$17.00

Famously Naked

$17.00

Easy Being Green

$17.00

Grey Gardens

$17.00

Kind Martini

$17.00

Tickler Too

$17.00

Easy Breezy

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$28.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$17.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Beer

Pilsner

$9.00

IPA

$10.00

Bitburger

$8.00

Cider

$10.00

Peroni

$10.00

Sunday

$7.00

Wine

Gamay

$13.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$14.00

BTL Gamay

$45.00

BTL Syrah

$58.00

Btl Cotes Du Rhone

$52.00

Gruner

$13.00

Sauv Blanc

$13.00

BTL Gruner

$52.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$45.00

Rose

$13.00

BTL Rose

$50.00

Prosseco

$13.00

Champange

$22.00

BTL Prosseco

$45.00

BTL Champange

$85.00

BTL Piper Rare

$1,000.00

BTL Delamotte (bottle service price)

$250.00

BTL Henriot

$350.00

BTL Henriot Magnum

$1,200.00

BTL Laurent- Perrier Brut

$275.00

BTL Laurentc- Perrier Rose Brut

$350.00

NA Bev

Red Bull

$7.00

Coke

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Cran

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Juice

$5.00

Saratoga Still

$6.00

Saratoga Spark

$6.00

BTL SRV Red Bull

$40.00

Club soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Apps

Nuts N Olives

$5.00

Pigs

$8.00

Toast

$11.00

Eggs

$7.00

Oysters Half Shell

$2.00

Oysters HH

$1.00

Oysters Rock

$12.00

Tart

$6.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
We throw a party every day that door is open

Location

152 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

