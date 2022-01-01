Kind Regards 152 Ludlow Street
125 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
We throw a party every day that door is open
Location
152 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
No Reviews
78 Rivington Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurant
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
No Reviews
84 RIVINGTON ST New York, NY 10002
View restaurant