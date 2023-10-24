Kinda Izakaya 1941 University Avenue
Appetizer
Fried shrimp dumplings
Assorted mushroom with yuzu salt
Japanese steamed clams with ginger and Japanese sake
Homemade Japanese roll sweet omelette
Japanese braised pork belly in a savory soy sauce glaze
Pan fried pork dumplings
Fried octopus ball with bonito flake
Deep fried shishito peppers with yuzu salt
Fried sweet potato
3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp and assorted vegetables
Tempura battered fried assorted vegetables
3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp
Homemade crispy shrimp cake w/ plum sauce
Deep fried tofu in dashi soup with bonito flake
Deep fried lite batter soft tofu with teriyaki glaze
Fried chicken
Deep fried squid legs with spicy mayo
Salad & Soup
Steamed green soybean
Assorted Japanese pickles
Kale mixed with grinded sesame seeds
Mixed sashimi over mixed green salad w/yuzu wasabi dressing
Mixed green salad with yuzu wasabi dressing
Fresh slice cucumber with sunomono sauce
Japanese miso soup with asari clams
Sashimi
Tuna, scallops. Madal and yellow talt
Seared bonito sashimi with yuzu ponzu sauce
Seared tuna with yuzu ponzu sauce
Jalapeño garlic, yuzu wasabi sauce, micro cilantro
Grilled
Noodle
Egg noodle with soy broth w/fried chicken karaage, boiled ongzen egg and spicy mayo
Stir-fried udon noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce
Stir-fried egg noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce
Udon noodle in dashi broth, fish cake, mushroom, green onion, side of shrimp and veggie tempura
Choice of spicy miso or soy broth egg noodle w/grilled roasted pork belly. Boiled ongzen soy egg
Angus rib-eye beef, tofu, Napa cabbage, mushroom, potato noodles, kale
Rice
Stir-fried Japanese rice with garlic and egg
Spicy cod fish roe, egg and scallion
Salmon sashimi and salmon roe over sushi rice
Japanese eel dressed in unagi sauce serve over steamed rice
Steamed rice w/ dashi topped w/ madai nori, arare, green onion and ikura
Chef's choice selection of today's fresh fish over sushi rice