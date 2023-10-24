Full Menu

Appetizer

Ebi Shumai
$8.00

Fried shrimp dumplings

mushroom sauteed Kinoko
$15.00

Assorted mushroom with yuzu salt

Sake Asari
$18.00

Japanese steamed clams with ginger and Japanese sake

Tamago
$8.00

Homemade Japanese roll sweet omelette

Sake Pork Belly
$12.00

Japanese braised pork belly in a savory soy sauce glaze

Gyoza
$9.00

Pan fried pork dumplings

Takoyaki
$8.00

Fried octopus ball with bonito flake

Fried Oysters
$10.00
AGE Shishito
$10.00

Deep fried shishito peppers with yuzu salt

Purple Potato Tempura
$8.00

Fried sweet potato

Tempura Combo
$17.00

3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp and assorted vegetables

Veggie Tempura
$8.00

Tempura battered fried assorted vegetables

Shrimp Tempura
$10.00

3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp

Ebi Katsu
$7.50

Homemade crispy shrimp cake w/ plum sauce

Age Tofu
$8.75

Deep fried tofu in dashi soup with bonito flake

Kinda Tofu
$8.00

Deep fried lite batter soft tofu with teriyaki glaze

Kara Age
$12.00

Fried chicken

Chicken Knee
$12.00
Ika Gesso
$12.00

Deep fried squid legs with spicy mayo

Takowasa
$7.50
Kimchi Ika
$11.00

Salad & Soup

Edamame
$6.00

Steamed green soybean

Oshinko
$6.00

Assorted Japanese pickles

Gomae
$6.00

Kale mixed with grinded sesame seeds

Sashimi Salad
$16.00

Mixed sashimi over mixed green salad w/yuzu wasabi dressing

House Salad
$8.00

Mixed green salad with yuzu wasabi dressing

Cucumber salad
$6.00

Fresh slice cucumber with sunomono sauce

Seaweed Salad
$7.00
Miso Soup
$3.50
Asari Miso Soup
$7.50

Japanese miso soup with asari clams

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi
$18.00
Scallops Sashimi
$18.00
Assorted Sashimi 2Pcs/E
$28.00

Tuna, scallops. Madal and yellow talt

Katsuo Tataki
$16.00

Seared bonito sashimi with yuzu ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki
$18.00

Seared tuna with yuzu ponzu sauce

6 Pcs Madai Sashimi
$18.00
6 Pcs Yellow Tail Sashimi
$18.00
6 Pcs Tuna Sashimi
$20.00
Yellow Tail Carpaccio
$18.00

Jalapeño garlic, yuzu wasabi sauce, micro cilantro

Kimchi ika
$11.00

Grilled

Hokke
$17.00

Grilled atka mackerel

Ika Yaki
$18.00

Grilled squid with teriyaki sauce

Hamachi Kama
$17.00

Flamed grilled yellowtail collar

Okonomiyaki
$12.00

Japanese savory pancakes

Beef Tongue
$26.00

Sliced beef tongue with egg yolks

Noodle

Karaage Ramen
$18.00

Egg noodle with soy broth w/fried chicken karaage, boiled ongzen egg and spicy mayo

Yaki Udon
$14.00

Stir-fried udon noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce

Yakisoba
$14.00

Stir-fried egg noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce

Tempura Udon
$18.00

Udon noodle in dashi broth, fish cake, mushroom, green onion, side of shrimp and veggie tempura

Pork Belly Ramen
$18.00

Choice of spicy miso or soy broth egg noodle w/grilled roasted pork belly. Boiled ongzen soy egg

Sukiyaki
$22.00

Angus rib-eye beef, tofu, Napa cabbage, mushroom, potato noodles, kale

Rice

Garlic Fried Rice
$14.00

Stir-fried Japanese rice with garlic and egg

Mentaiko Fried Rice
$16.00

Spicy cod fish roe, egg and scallion

Ikura & Salmon Bowl
$26.00

Salmon sashimi and salmon roe over sushi rice

Grilled Rice Ball 1Pc
$5.00
Una-don
$25.00

Japanese eel dressed in unagi sauce serve over steamed rice

Ochazuke
$18.00

Steamed rice w/ dashi topped w/ madai nori, arare, green onion and ikura

Side Rice
$3.00
Chirashi Don
$32.00

Chef's choice selection of today's fresh fish over sushi rice

Skewers

SW Chick Thigh
$8.00
SW Chick Gizzard
$8.00
SW Chick Liver
$8.00
SW Chick Heart
$8.00
SW Ang Beef 1Pc
$6.00
SW Beef Tongue 1Pc
$6.00
SW Oyster Mushroom
$7.00
SW Asparagus
$7.00
SW Shiitake
$7.00
SW Shishito
$7.00
SW Orka
$7.00
SW Eggplant
$7.00