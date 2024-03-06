Kind Juice Bar 1245 Horseshoe Pike Suite 107
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission at Kind Juice Bar is to feed the community seasonally inspired nurturing juices, teas, tinctures, smoothies and more. While remaining sustainable, creating abundance in all forms through collaborating with local CSA organizations / farms / orchard while having fun! Kind to the Body, Kind to the Mind, Kind to the Earth and Kind to the Community. Come and relax and nurture yourself with us!
Location
1245 Horseshoe Pike Suite 107, Downingtown, PA 19335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Herrera Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
4.4 • 1,491
2755 East Lincoln Highway Thorndale, PA 19372
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Downingtown
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurant