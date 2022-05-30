Main picView gallery

Kineapple

review star

No reviews yet

312 Pearl Pkwy #6108

San Antonio, TX 78215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

RISE AND GRIND

SNACKS

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.00Out of stock

DF - Slow Dough Sourdough Bread, Pasture Raised Chicken, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickled Onion, Almond, Mustard, comes with side of chips

BEET HUMMUS TOAST

$7.00

Slow Dough Sourdough Bread, Feta, Tomato, Seeds, Za'atar

GRAB-N-GO

BEET HUMMUS

$5.00

GF - Seeds, Za'atar

OVERNIGHT OATS

$6.00

DF/GF - Banana, Almond Butter, Chia

GOLDEN OVERNIGHTS OATS

$6.00

DF/GF - Bananas, Almond Butter, Seeds

GRANOLA

$5.00

6oz House-made granola (GF)

PASTRY

PROTEIN BAR

$4.50

GF - Peanut Butter, Honey, Almond Flour, Oats, Flax Seed, Pumpkin Seeds, Pecan

CHOCOLATE BANANA GRANOLA BAR

$4.50

DF/GF - Banana, Granola, Oats, Sunbutter ,Raisins ,Chia Seeds, Dates, Cacao

EXTRAS ADDS

PASTURED RAISED EGG (add on)

$2.00

this is an add item - no garnish

FRIDGE

WELLNESS SHOT

$4.25Out of stock

Pressed Juice Shot

ICED CUP - WATER

$1.00

COFFEE

HOUSE DRIP

$3.50

12oz

TEA

ORGANIC BLACK TEA

$3.50

16oz Organic Black Tea (unsweeten)

HIBISCUS YERBA MATE

$4.00

16oz Hibiscus Yerba Mate (unsweeten)

SMOOTHIE

KINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$9.50Out of stock

GF/DF - Vanilla Protein, Pineapple, Mango, OJ, Banana, Ginger, Turmeric, Coconut Milk

RISE AND GRIND

$9.00

V/GF/DF - Banana, Blueberry, Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cinnamon, Cacao, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter, Cordyceps

RED SMOOTHIE

$9.00

V/GF/DF - Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pom Juice, OJ, Chia Seeds

PINK SMOOTHIE

$9.00

V/GF/DF - 16oz - Banana, Strawberry, Oat Milk

GREEN SMOOTHIE

$9.00Out of stock

V/GF/DF - Cucumber, Mango, Pineapple, Spinach, Spirulina, Jalapeno, Coconut Water, OJ, Tajin

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

BLENDS, BITES, BREWS

Location

312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Full Goods Diner - Full Goods Diner
orange starNo Reviews
200 E Grayson, Ste 120 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
La Gloria at The Pearl - Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Allora at Pearl - 403 Pearl Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
403 Pearl Parkway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Best Quality Daughter
orange star5.0 • 523
602 Avenue A San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Mi Roti
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston