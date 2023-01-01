Food Menu

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls

$7.00

Rolls filled with mung beans, carrot, onion, taro, egg, green peas, and bean thread noodles then fried. Served with a tangy plum sauce. (5 pieces)

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Delicately fried tofu served with a house plum sauce and peanuts.

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Hand-folded wonton skins stuffed with imitation crab + cream cheese, served with a sweet + sour sauce. (6 pieces)

Chicken Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Thai-style chicken wings marinated in a peppery-garlic seasoning then deep fried to perfection. (6 pieces

Satay

$15.00

Chicken marinated in a blend of Thai spices and rich coconut milk, then grilled on skewers, served with our signature peanut + cucumber sauce.

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Choice of fried or steamed wontons stuffed with chicken, served with a light vinaigrette soy sauce and sprinkled with green onions. (6 pieces)

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Freshly shredded green papaya complemented by tomatoes, garlic, chilies + roasted peanuts, made in a tangy fish sauce or vegetarian sweet sauce.

Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.00

Ground Chicken and vegetables wrapped in egg roll wrapper and deep fried. (2 pieces)

Tamarind Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy shrimp served with a sweet tamarind sauce, topped with fried shallot and cilantro.

Soup

Tom Yum

$7.00+

Signature Thai soup of sliced mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice, served in a spicy broth, topped with cilantro.

Tom Kha

$8.00+

Rich coconut milk broth, flavored with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh chilies, galangal, sliced mushrooms, a splash of lime juice and cilantro.

Stir Fry Noodles

Pad Thai

$16.00

Thin rice noodles stir fried with egg, green onions, and bean sprouts in a tangy-sweet sauce and roasted peanuts.

Pad See Ew

$16.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli and egg in Thai soy sauce.

Spicy Kee Mao Noodle

$16.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.

Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried white rice with red and green bell peppers, fresh chilies, basil leaves, in a spicy garlic sauce.

BKK Fried Rice

$14.00

Homestyle fried rice with green and white onions, egg, and soy sauce.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.00

A combination of white rice, eggs, red and green peppers, pineapples, peas, carrots and curry powder.

Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Pungent green curry simmered with basil leaves, eggplants, and fresh green and red peppers, thickened with coconut milk.

Red Curry

$15.00

Spiced red curry simmered with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Nice and mellow turmeric, with potatoes and white onions simmered in coconut milk.

Noodles Soup

Tom Yum Seafood Noodle Soup

$19.00

A combination of Thai vinaigrette and species to the broth with thin rice noodles bean sprouts. Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, ground chicken, crushed peanut, green onion and cilantro.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

Thin rice noodles, Ground and slice chicken, bean sprouts, green onion and cilantro.

Signature Plates

3 Kings of Thailand

$18.00

One of our most famous dishes shrimp, beef, chicken, and pork stir-fried in a medley of red bell peppers, white onions, green onion and carrots, glazed with a roasted chili sauce.

Mango Salmon

$20.00

Shredded green mango, crispy tofu red onion, carrot mixed in a tangy vegetarian vinaigrette topped with cilantro.

Yum Beef

$18.00

Sliced grilled beef mixed with tomato, green onion, red onion, cilantro, cucumber and dressed with our special Thai-style vinaigrette.

Laap Tofu

$16.00

Crispy fried tofu mixed with red onion, roasted rice powder, fresh mint, roasted chilies, a splash of lime juice and our Thai-style vinaigrette.

Seafoods Hot Pot

$25.00

Flavorful spicy creamy broth with shrimp, scallops, calamari, imitation crab, mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice.

Thai Red Curry Duck

$21.00

Roasted duck simmered with red and green pepper, pineapple, tomato, coconut milk and basil leaves in a red curry sauce.

Sweet & Sour Duck

$19.00

Crispy duck with Thai sweet & sour tamarind sauce,steamed vegetables topped with fried shallot and cilantro.

Spicy Mango Tofu

$17.00

Spicy Basil (Pad Kapow)

$16.00

Stir fried ground meat, red and green peppers, basil leaves, white onion, fresh chili, and garlic.

King Veggie

$15.00

Choo Chee Salmon

$19.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Side

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Boil Noodle

$2.00

Steam Vegetables

$2.00

Drink Menu

Beers

Singha (Import)

$7.00

Kirin (Import)

$7.00

4 Hands City Wide

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Wines

Chardonnay

$11.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50