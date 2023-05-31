Main picView gallery

King Bao Mills

review star

No reviews yet

710 North Mills Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Kickin' Chicken

Kickin' Chicken

$4.00
Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$4.50

CHILI LIME MARINATED SHRIMP, GUACAMOLE, LEMON PEPPER AIOLI & CILANTRO

Glen Rhee

Glen Rhee

$4.25

BRAISED KOREAN MARINATED BEEF,APPLE SALSA, AND CILANTRO

FOOD

BAOS

Hogzilla

Hogzilla

$4.25

BRAISED PORK, PICKLED CARROTS AND DAIKON, PEANUTS,AND CILANTRO

Cuban

Cuban

$4.25

MOJO PORK, CILANTRO LIME AIOLI, CHICHARRON, AND CILANTRO

Glen Rhee

Glen Rhee

$4.25

BRAISED KOREAN MARINATED BEEF,APPLE SALSA, AND CILANTRO

Hoisin BBQ Rib

Hoisin BBQ Rib

$4.25

HOISIN BBQ GLAZED PORK RIB PATTIE, PICKLES,AND DICED ONIONS

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$4.25

GOCHUJANG FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOT PICKLES AND SCALLIONS

Kickin' Chicken

Kickin' Chicken

$4.00
Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$4.00

FRIED CHICKEN WITH A KATSU CURRY SAUCE AND SCALLIONS

Baja Avocado

Baja Avocado

$3.75

FRIED PANKO AVOCADO, VEGAN MANGO HABENERO AIOLI, MANGO SALSA, CILANTRO

Veggieville

Veggieville

$3.50

FRIED TOFU, GINGER PEPPER RELISH, SCALLIONS,AND SESAME SEEDS

Mr Potato Head

Mr Potato Head

$3.50

SWEET POTATO CROQUETTE, SOUR CREAM, CORN RELISH,AND SESAME SEEDS

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$4.50

CHILI LIME MARINATED SHRIMP, GUACAMOLE, LEMON PEPPER AIOLI & CILANTRO

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$4.50

COONUT SHRIMP TOPPED WITH A MANGO RELISH AND CILANTRO

WTF "What the Fish"

WTF "What the Fish"

$4.50

TEMPURA WHITE FISH, KIMCHI SLAW, YUZU TARTAR SAUCE & SCALLIONS

Inner Harbor

Inner Harbor

$4.50

MARYLAND STYLE CRAB CAKE, OLD BAY MUSTARD AIOLI & SCALLIONS

Softshell Crab

Softshell Crab

$6.00

SOFT-SHELL CRAB, KIMCHI SLAW, OLD BAY AIOLI AND SCALLIONS

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$8.75

LOBSTER SALAD WITH LETTUCE ON A FRIED BAO, TOPPED WITH CHIVES

Oyster Po Bao

Oyster Po Bao

$4.25

FRIED OYSTERS, LETTUCE AND CAJUN AIOLI ON A FRIED BAO

Plain Bao

$0.75

COMBOS

2 BAO COMBO

$8.50
3 BAO COMBO

3 BAO COMBO

$12.00

TATER TOTS

Porky's Tatchos

Porky's Tatchos

$4.25

TOTS, BRAISED PORK, CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS & SCALLIONS

Truffle Tots

Truffle Tots

$3.75

TOTS, TRUFFLE OIL, TRUFFLE SALT & CHIVES

Fire Tots

Fire Tots

$3.75

TOTS TOSSED IN SRIRACHA AIOLI, JALAPENOS, TOGARASHI & CHIVES

Kimchi Tots

Kimchi Tots

$3.75

TOTS TOPPED WITH KIMCHI SRIRACHA AIOLI, TOGARASHI AND SCALLIONS

Plain Tots

$3.50

DESSERTS

Tarzan

Tarzan

$3.00

FRIED BAO WITH NUTELLA, BANANAS & POWERED SUGAR

Igloo

$3.00

ICE CREAM BAO FRIED WITH CARAMEL SAUCE & GROUND HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS

SIDES

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Guac

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Apple Salsa

$0.25

Mango Salsa

$0.25

Corn Relish

$0.25

Kimchi

$0.50

Kimchi Slaw

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.25

Cucumbers

$0.25

DRINKS

Soda

$2.00

Lemonade/Ice Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

MERCHANDISE

King Bao Apparel and Para

T-Shirt Logo

$16.00

Snap Hat

$21.00

Dad Hat

$20.00

CATERING

Catering Options

12 BAOS

$45.00

24 BAOS

$85.00

50 BAOS

$165.00

Tater Tots for 4

$15.00

Tater Tots for 6

$21.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Delivery fee - outside the 3 mile radius.

25 Crab Rangoons

$25.00

25 Veggie Spring Rolls

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

710 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho 88 - 730 North Mills Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
730 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
CHEWY BOBA COMPANY - 1212 E Colonial Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1212 E Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Chi Kin
orange starNo Reviews
813 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
The Strand
orange star4.6 • 412
807 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
PLANTEES - 1030 North Mills Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1030 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1835 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Orlando Mills
orange star4.2 • 3,576
1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston