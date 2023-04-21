A map showing the location of King Bao Winter ParkView gallery

King Bao Winter Park

review star

No reviews yet

1881 West Fairbanks Avenue

Winter Park, FL 32789

FOOD

BAOS

Hogzilla

Hogzilla

$4.25

BRAISED PORK, PICKLED CARROTS, DAIKON, GROUND PEANUTS & CILANTRO

Cuban

Cuban

$4.25

MOJO PORK TOPPED WITH CILANTRO LIME AIOLI, CHICHARRON AND CILANTRO

Glen Rhee

Glen Rhee

$4.25

BRAISED MARINATED KOREAN BEEF, FIJI APPLE SALSA & CILANTRO

Hoisin BBQ Rib

$4.00

PORK RIB PATTY WITH HOISON BBQ SAUCE, HOT PICKLES AND DICED ONION

Kickin' Chicken

$4.00

KIMCHI FRIED CHICKEN, CUCUMBER, SRIRACHA AIOLI & SCALLIONS

Baja Avocado

$3.75

PANKO FRIED AVOCADO TOPPED WITH A VEGAN HABANERO MANGO AIOLI, MANGO RELISH AND CILANTRO

Veganville

Veganville

$3.50

CRISPY TOFU WITH A SHALLOT GINGER & PEPPER RELISH, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & SESAME SEEDS

Mr. Potato Head

$3.50

SWEET POTATO CROQUETTE, SOUR CREAM, ROASTED CORN & RELISH SESAME SEEDS

Chicken Katsu Curry

$4.00

FRIED CHICKEN WITH A KATSU CURRY SAUCE AND SCALLIONS

Hot Chicken

$4.25

GOCHUJANG FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOT PICKLES AND SCALLIONS

Firecracker

Firecracker

$4.50

CHILI LIME MARINATED SHRIMP, GUACAMOLE, LEMON PEPPER AIOLI & CILANTRO

Coco Loco

$4.25

COONUT SHRIMP TOPPED WITH A MANGO RELISH AND CILANTRO

WTF "What the Fish"

$4.50

TEMPURA WHITE FISH, KIMCHI SLAW, YUZU TARTAR SAUCE & SCALLIONS

Inner Harbor

$4.50

MARYLAND STYLE CRAB CAKE, OLD BAY MUSTARD AIOLI & SCALLIONS

Softshell Crab

$6.00

SOFT-SHELL CRAB, KIMCHI SLAW, OLD BAY AIOLI AND SCALLIONS

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$8.75

LOBSTER SALAD WITH LETTUCE ON A FRIED BAO, TOPPED WITH CHIVES

Oyster Po

$4.25

FRIED OYSTERS, LETTUCE AND CAJUN AIOLI ON A FRIED BAO

Plain Bao

$0.75

COMBOS

2 BAO COMBO

$8.50

Choice of 2 baos and a drink

3 BAO COMBO

$12.00

Choice of 3 baos and a drink

DESSERTS

Tarzan

$3.00

FRIED BAO WITH NUTELLA, BANANAS & POWERED SUGAR

Igloo

$3.00

ICE CREAM BAO FRIED WITH CARAMEL SAUCE & GROUND HONEY ROASTED PEANUTS

TATER TOTS

Porky's Tatchos

$4.25

TOTS, BRAISED PORK, CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS & SCALLIONS

Truffle Tots

$3.75

TOTS, TRUFFLE OIL, TRUFFLE SALT & CHIVES

Fire Tots

$3.75

TOTS TOSSED IN SRIRACHA AIOLI, JALAPENOS, TOGARASHI & CHIVES

Kimchi Tots

$3.75

TOTS TOPPED WITH KIMCHI SRIRACHA AIOLI, TOGARASHI AND SCALLIONS

Plain Tots

$3.50

DRINKS

Drink Choices

Soda

$2.00

Lemonade/Ice Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

MERCHANDISE

King Bao Apparel and Para

T-Shirt Logo

$16.00

Snap Hat

$21.00

Dad Hat

$20.00

CATERING

Catering Options

12 BAOS

$45.00

24 BAOS

$85.00

50 BAOS

$165.00

Tater Tots for 4

$15.00

Tater Tots for 6

$21.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Delivery fee - outside the 3 mile radius.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1881 West Fairbanks Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

