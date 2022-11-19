Main picView gallery

El Charro El Charro MLK

review star

No reviews yet

3120 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Fayetteville, AR 72704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

DESAYUNOS

HUEVOS EL CHARRO

$9.99

HUEVOS CON

$7.99

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$6.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$6.99

CHILAQUILES

$7.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

MIGAS

$6.99

BIRRIAS

BIRRIA EN CONSOME

$11.99

BIRRIA EN SALSA

$11.99

QUESABIRRIAS

$2.99

QUESABIRRIAS HECHAS A MANO

$4.99

Lb BIRRIA

$21.99

Lb BIRRIA SOLO CARNE

$16.99

Lb CARNE AL VAPOR

$18.99

Lb SOLO CARNE AL VAPOR

$14.99

Lb Barbacoa

$21.99

Lb Barbacoa SOLO CARNE

$16.99

Birria Noodles

$8.99

CONSOME PEQUENO

$1.99

CONSOME MEDIANO

$3.25

CONSOME GRANDE

$5.99

TACOS

TACO DE MAIZ

$2.25

TACO DE HARINA

$2.75

TACO A MANO PEQ

$2.99

TACO A MANO GR

$3.99

TACO PLATE

$8.99

TACO SHELL (3 piezas)

$8.99

TACOS DE PAPA

$8.99

TACO SHELL pieza

$2.50

FAJITAS

FAJITAS CARNE

$14.99

FAJITAS POLLO

$13.99

FAJITAS MIX

$13.99

FAJITAS DE CAMARON

$15.99

FAJITAS MAR Y TIERRA

$14.99

FAJITAS EL CHARRO

$15.99

FAJITAS ALAN

$16.99

BEBIDAS

AGUA

BOTELLAS

$3.50+

CAFE

$2.00

FRESCAS

$3.24+

REFIL

$2.23+

SODAS

$3.24+

WATER BOTTLES

$1.65

TEXMEX

TACO SALAD

$8.99

CHIMICHANGA

$8.99

ENCHILADAS

$9.99

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$10.99

FLAUTAS

$8.99

CHILE RELLENO

$10.99

GRINGA

$8.99

LECHERA

$8.99

EL CHARRO SPECIAL

$8.99

FAST MEX

BURRITOS

$9.25

BEAN AND CHEESE

$4.00

GORDITAS

$3.99

SOPES

$3.99

HUARACHES

$8.25

QUESADILLAS

$9.99

NACHOS

$8.99

BURRITOS CHEESY

$11.25

TORTAS

TORTA EL CHARRO

$8.99

TORTA CUBANA

$9.99

TORTA EL CHAVO

$5.50

TORTA TRADICIONAL

$8.25

TORTA AHOGADA

$10.25

PLATILLOS

MILANES DE RES

$11.99

CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

$9.99

HAMBURGUESA MEXICANA

$7.99

HAMBURGESA HAWAINA

$8.99

EL CHARRO SPECIAL(Steven’s Special)

$7.99

PLATILLOS DE CARNE

CARNE ASADA

$14.99

BISTECK RANCHERO

$14.99

BISTECK A LA MEXICANA

$14.99

BISTECK ARRIERO

$15.99

STEAK MELANIE

$15.99

MOLCAJETE EL CHARRO

$21.99

MOLCAJETE PARA 2

$39.00

CALDOS

MENUDO

$11.99+

CHARRO MARISCOS

FILETE A LA PLANCHA

$13.99

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$4.99

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$12.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$14.99

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$13.99

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$14.99

KIDS

NUGGETS DE POLLO

$5.99

TACO DE NINO

$5.99

QUESADILLA DE NINO

$5.99

HAMBURGUESA DE NINO

$5.99

APPETIZERS

QUESO

$5.99

GUACAMOLE

$6.99

SALSA TO GO

$2.99

SIDES

AGUACATE

$3.99

ARROZ

$2.99+

ARROZ & FRIJOL

$4.99

CEBOLLA ASADA

$1.99

CHILE TOREADO

$1.00

CREMA

$0.99

DOCENA DE TORTILLAS

$5.00

EXTRA SALSA TO GO

$0.25

FRIJOL

$2.99+

JALAPENO CURTIDO

$0.50

PAPAS FRITAS

$2.99

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

QUESO FRESCO

$3.99

TORTILLA

$1.50

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

$4.99

CHOCOFLAN

$5.99

3 LECHES

$5.99

BEER DRAFT

Domestic Draft Beer 16oz

$3.99

Imported Draft Beer 16oz

$4.50

Domestic Draft Beer 32oz

$5.99

Imported Draft Beer 32oz

$6.99

COCKTAILS

Margarita Frozen

$7.99

Margarita on the Rocks

$7.99

TEQUILAS

Tequila Don Julio Blanco And Reposado

$12.99

Tequila Don Julio Reposado

$12.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3120 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chick'n Headz
orange star4.8 • 156
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Southern Food Company
orange star4.2 • 937
3575 West Wedington Drive Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
The Commons - Bar/Café
orange star4.7 • 15
477 W Spring St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Mamaka Bowls - Fayetteville - 495 West Prairie St
orange starNo Reviews
495 West Prairie St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Penguin Ed's B&B
orange starNo Reviews
230 S. East St. Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - MLK
orange star4.4 • 516
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Atlas The Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,131
208 North Block Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Southern Food Company
orange star4.2 • 937
3575 West Wedington Drive Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Theo’s Fayetteville
orange star4.7 • 724
318 N Campbell Ave Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - MLK
orange star4.4 • 516
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Xuma Kitchens
orange star4.2 • 232
25 East Center St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Chick'n Headz
orange star4.8 • 156
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston