King Chicago Indian Cuisine 2269 n Lincoln Ave

70 Reviews

$$

2269 n Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Veg samosa
Chicken tikka Masala

Soup

Mulligatawny

Mulligatawny

$4.99
Veg hot & sour soup

Veg hot & sour soup

$4.99
Chicken hot &sour soup

Chicken hot &sour soup

$4.99
Tomato soup

Tomato soup

$4.99

South Indian

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Onion Dosa

$8.99

Paneer Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Egg Dosa

$9.99

Idli samber

$9.99

Medu Wada

$8.99

Idli Wada combo

$9.99

Punugulu

$7.99

Chili Dosa

$8.99

Onion Chili Dosa

$8.99

Appetizers

Veg pakora

Veg pakora

$5.99
Onion pakora

Onion pakora

$5.99
Veg samosa

Veg samosa

$3.99

Chicken 65 Dry

$7.99

Chicken 65 wet

$7.99

Chicken wings Indian spice

$8.99

King special wings wet hot sweet

$8.99

Vijayawada chicken fry

$8.99

Andra cashew chicken fry

$8.99

King special patato fry

$5.99

Tandoori clay oven

Paneer tikka kabab

Paneer tikka kabab

$12.99
Lamb chop

Lamb chop

$19.99
Malai tikka kabab

Malai tikka kabab

$12.99
Chicken tikka kabab

Chicken tikka kabab

$12.99
Tandoori whole chicken

Tandoori whole chicken

$19.99
Tandoori chicken (Half)

Tandoori chicken (Half)

$12.99
Tandoori Chicken (Full)

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$19.99
Chicken seekh kabba

Chicken seekh kabba

$12.99
Tandoori shrimp

Tandoori shrimp

$14.99
King special salmon

King special salmon

$17.99
Tandoori Fish Pomfret (full)

Tandoori Fish Pomfret (full)

$16.99

Bread in tandoor

Aloo paratha

$3.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Butter Naan

$2.99

Naan

$2.99

Tandoori roti

$2.99

Onion kulcha

$3.99

Peshawari Naan

$4.99

King special paratha

$3.99

Keema Naan

$4.99

Paneer Naan

$3.99

Indo Chinese

Chilli paneer

$9.99

Chilli chicken

$9.99

Chilli Gobbi

$7.99

Chilli Baby corn

$7.99

Paneer manchurian

$9.99

Chicken manchurian

$8.99

Gobbi manchurian

$7.99

Baby corn manchurian

$7.99

Veggie Noodles

$8.99

Veggie fried Rice

$8.99

Egg Noodles

$9.99

Egg fried Rice

$9.99

Chicken Noodles

$9.99

Chicken fried Rice

$9.99

Shrimp Noodles

$12.99

Shrimp fried Rice

$12.99

Dessert

Mango Kulfi

$3.99

Pista kulfi

$3.99

Rasmalai

$3.99

Gulab jamun

$2.99

Kheer

$2.99

Carrot Holwa

$3.99

Entrees

Kadai paneer

Kadai paneer

$12.99
Mutter paneer

Mutter paneer

$12.99
Saag paneer

Saag paneer

$12.99
Paneer tikka masala

Paneer tikka masala

$12.99
Butter paneer

Butter paneer

$12.99
Channa masala

Channa masala

$11.99
Daal Makhni

Daal Makhni

$11.99
Veg Korma

Veg Korma

$11.99
Yellow Daal

Yellow Daal

$9.99
Aloo Gobi masala

Aloo Gobi masala

$11.99
Baigan Bharath

Baigan Bharath

$12.99
Malai kofta

Malai kofta

$12.99

Chicken tikka Masala

$13.99

Butter chicken

$13.99

Chicken sahi korma

$13.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

Kadai chicken curry

$12.99

King special pepper chicken

$13.99

Saag chicken

$13.99

Chicken jalfrezi

$12.99

Hydrabadi chicken curry

$12.99

Lamb Roganjosh

$14.99

Lamb saag

$14.99

Lamb korma

$14.99

Lamb jalfrezi

$14.99

Kadai Lamb

$14.99

Lamb vindaloo

$14.99

Hyderabadi Goat curry

$15.99

Kings special Goat pepper fry

$15.99

Kadai Goat

$15.99

Dal Ghost

$14.99

King special Fish curry

$16.99

Shrimp masala

$13.99

Kings special shrimp paper fry

$14.99

Shrimp vindaloo

$12.99

Shrimp jalfrezi

$13.99

Biryani

Hyderabad veg Dum Biryani

$9.99

Hyderabad chicken Dum Biryani

$11.99

Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Thalappakattu Goat Biryani

$14.99

paneer Biryani

$9.99

Egg Biryani

$9.99

Vijayawada boneless chicken Biryani

$10.99

lamb Biryani

$12.99

Snacks

Samosa chaat

Samosa chaat

$6.99
Potato chaat

Potato chaat

$6.99
Papari chaat

Papari chaat

$4.99

On Side

Mint chutney

$1.50

Tamarind chutney

$1.50

Papadam

$1.99

Plain Rice

$1.99

Jeera Rice

$2.99

Raita

$1.50

Salan

$1.50

Drinks

Mango lassi

$3.50

Salt lassi

$3.00

Faluda

$4.00

Bottle water

$1.99

King special masala chai

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Mango shake

$4.00

Strawberry shak

$4.00

King special lemonade

$3.00

Coca Cola

$1.99

Diet coca

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

