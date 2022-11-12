Restaurant header imageView gallery

King Chicken King Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

524 Jericho Turnpike

Inside The Rex Burger & Lobster

Mineola, NY 11501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

King Chicken Sandwich
French Fries
BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Sandwiches

King Chicken Sandwich

King Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & King Sauce

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Spicy Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Pickles & Spicy Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Buffalo Sauce

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crispy Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles & BBQ Sauce

Asian Chicken Sandwich

Asian Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crispy Chicken, Asian Slaw & Hoisin Aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, American Cheese & King Sauce

King Double Double

$14.95

Double Crispy Chicken, Double Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions & King Sauce

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95
Sauces

Sauces

BBQ, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Melted Cheese, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Sauce, King Sauce, Thousand Island & Hoisin Aioli

Sauce Sampler

$2.95

Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.95+

Crispy, tender chicken strips served with choice of sauce.

Spicy Chicken Tenders

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$8.95+

Crispy, Spicy Tender Chicken Strips. Served w/ choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95+

8, 12 or 16 peice grilled chicken wings w/ choice of sauce served on the side. 2 sauces per order.

Shakes

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.95

Haagen-Daz Ice Cream with or without whipped cream

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.95

Haagen-Daz Ice Cream with or without whipped cream

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.95

Haagen-Daz Ice Cream with or without whipped cream

Cookies n' Cream

Cookies n' Cream

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream & Oreo Crumble with or without whipped cream.

Soft Drinks

Coke Can 12oz

$1.95

Diet Coke Can 12oz

$1.95

Sprite Can 12oz

$1.95

Canada Dry Club Soda Can 12oz

$1.95

Snapple Lemon Iced Tea 16oz

$2.95

Snapple Peach Iced Tea 16oz

$2.95

Diet Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$2.95

Poland Spring Water 16.9oz

$1.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

3 piece

Kids Fries

$3.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premium Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders & Milkshakes

Location

524 Jericho Turnpike, Inside The Rex Burger & Lobster, Mineola, NY 11501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Avo Taco - 2340 Jericho Turnpike
orange star4.5 • 3,870
2340 Jericho Turnpike New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View restaurantnext
The Chef's Corner
orange starNo Reviews
95 Mineola Blvd Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
The Davenport Press
orange starNo Reviews
70 MAIN ST Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
orange star4.2 • 88
188 2nd St Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mineola

The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
orange star4.3 • 302
95 Mineola blvd Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
orange star4.2 • 88
188 2nd St Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mineola
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston