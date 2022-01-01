Restaurant header imageView gallery

King Eider's Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

2 Elm Street

Damariscotta, ME 04543

Popular Items

Pork Pot Stickers
Eider Burger
Fresh Local Mussels

Starters

Crab Cakes App

Crab Cakes App

$16.99

NEW ENGLANDS FINEST Fresh picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with our Pub made tartar sauce

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$18.99

Native Maine scallops wrapped with hardwood smoked bacon, broiled to perfection, and drizzled with a honey soy glaze

Fresh Local Mussels

Fresh Local Mussels

$17.99

A heaping bowl of local mussels, harvested daily, steamed in Chardonnay and fresh garlic. Topped with garlic butter and served with warm bread for dipping.

Black Bean Quinoa Cakes App

$14.99

Vegetarian lovers delight. Vegan and Gluten Free! Super savory and delicious. Sauteed and served with a ruby port reduction. (GF)

Honey Baked Brie

Honey Baked Brie

$17.99

Warm, buttery soft Brie, sweetened with

Pub Poole Pretzels

Pub Poole Pretzels

$11.99

Traditional soft pretzels served warm with a side of whole grain

Pork Pot Stickers

Pork Pot Stickers

$15.99

A favorite! Pork and vegetables in a wonton, steamed and served with soy ginger dipping sauce

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$12.50

FOR THE BRAVE! Our secret recipe makes these THE BEST WINGS IN TOWN Served with Bleu cheese dressing, carrot, and celery sticks. (GF)

Naked Chicken Wings

Naked Chicken Wings

$12.50

LIKE EM PLAIN?

Fries

Fries

$4.25+

Freshly cut and fried to golden brown. Make them BBQ - our own dry rub mix and served with a side of ranch for dipping. (GF)

*App Special Duck Wings

$17.99

Soups

Cup Soup

$6.96

Soup of the Day

Bowl Soup

$12.99

Soup of the Day

Bowl Chowder

$13.99

Chowder of the Day

Cup Chowder

$7.99

Chowder of the Day

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh baby greens and vegetables and served

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.99

Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with

Steak Caesar Salad

Steak Caesar Salad

$22.99

Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with

Caesar With 2 Crabcakes

$26.99

CAESAR SALAD Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with

Black Bean Quinoa Cake Salad

$23.99

Vegetarian lovers delight. Vegan and Gluten Free! Super savory and delicious. Sauteed and served with a ruby port reduction served over mixed greens.

BBQ Salmon Salad

BBQ Salmon Salad

$24.99

Our own special blend of seasonings rubbed onto a generous filet of Maine salmon, placed on baby greens, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with tomato vinaigrette.Baby spinach served with our maple vinaigrette, toasted almonds, dried cranberries and topped with slices of granny smith apples.(GF)

Maine Lobster Salad

Maine Lobster Salad

$31.99

Fresh picked Maine Lobster, blended with herbed mayonnaise, placed on baby greens, garnished with fresh fruit, and served with wild Maine blueberry vinaigrette. (GF)

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$11.99

Our most popular salad. Mixed greens with walnuts, served with balsamic vinaigrette, topped with warm local Chevre cheese. (GF)

Rocket & Fruit Salad

Rocket & Fruit Salad

$16.99

Seasonal mixed greens, fresh fruit, local Chevre cheese and walnuts dressed with a Maine blueberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$29.99

Fresh lobster from the cold Maine waters mixed with fresh herbs and mayonnaise. Served in a split top roll.

Haddock Sandwich

Haddock Sandwich

$19.99

Sauteed and topped with our Pub made tartar sauce. On a toasted Old Town roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, sliced and tossed with our spicy sauce. Served with Bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato in a whole wheat wrap

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$15.99

A different take on another All-American favorite. Bacon, lettuce, tomato in a wrap with mayo

Twin Village Grilled Cheese

Twin Village Grilled Cheese

$16.99

Our version of an All-American favorite Boursin, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, red onion, and red pepper on rustic white bread, and grilled to a golden brown.

Barbequed Salmon Sandwch

$21.99

A bold, sassy blend of seasonings rubbed onto a filet, grilled, and topped with fresh tomato vinaigrette. Served on a toasted Old Town roll.

Lobster BLT

$34.99

Burgers & Chicken

Eider Burger

Eider Burger

$17.99

Half pound of our butchers custom blend, hand pressed and char-grilled to your liking.

Chicken Burger Sandwich

Chicken Burger Sandwich

$16.99

Hot off the grill

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$20.99

The revolutionary plant-based burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle sauce on an Old Town roll.

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$17.99

Vegetarian lovers delight.

Crab Burger

Crab Burger

$24.99

Freshly picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato and our Pub made tartar sauce on an Old Town roll

Pub Favorites

Steak & Ale Pie

Steak & Ale Pie

$19.99

A true Pub classic. Chunks of tender beef simmered with ale and pearl onions, topped with a flaky crust.

Single Lobster

Single Lobster

$32.99

A Maine Classic. Maine Lobster, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries. (GF)

Lobster Shore Lunch

Lobster Shore Lunch

$43.99

A Maine Classic. Maine Lobster, half pound mussels, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries.(GF)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$27.99

Sauteed fresh Haddock, freshly cut fries and coleslaw.(GF)

Pub Bangers & Mash

Pub Bangers & Mash

$19.99

Grilled traditional Irish sausages served with whole grain mustard, coleslaw and roasted garlic Maine mashed potatoes topped with onion gravy

Seafood Pot Pie

Seafood Pot Pie

$36.99

A Mid Coast original. Fresh Lobster, Haddock, Salmon and Scallops paired with a velvety cream sauce, topped with a flaky crust

Dinner Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh baby greens and vegetables and served

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Tossed with seasoned croutons and topped with fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$11.99

Our most popular salad. Mixed greens with walnuts, served with balsamic vinaigrette, topped with warm local Chevre cheese.(GF)

BBQ Salmon Salad

BBQ Salmon Salad

$24.99

Our own special blend of seasonings rubbed onto a generous filet of Maine salmon, placed on baby greens, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with tomato vinaigrette.(GF)

Rocket & Fruit Salad

Rocket & Fruit Salad

$16.99

Seasonal mixed greens, fresh fruit, local Chevre cheese and walnuts dressed with a Maine blueberry vinaigrette

Dinner Burgers & Sandwiches

Eider Burger

Eider Burger

$17.99

Half pound of our butchers custom blend, hand pressed and char-grilled to your liking.

Chicken Burger Sandwich Dinner

Chicken Burger Sandwich Dinner

$16.99

Hot off the grill

Crab Burger

Crab Burger

$24.99

Fresh picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato and our Pub made tartar sauce on a brioche roll

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$29.99

Fresh Maine Lobster from the cold Maine waters tossed with fresh herbs and mayonnaise. Served on a split top roll.

Haddock Sandwich

Haddock Sandwich

$19.99

Sauteed and topped with Pub made tartar sauce. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of freshly cut fries or coleslaw

The Beyond Burger

The Beyond Burger

$20.99

The revolutionary plant-based burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle sauce on an Old Town roll

Black Bean Quinoa Burger Dinner

Black Bean Quinoa Burger Dinner

$19.99

Vegetarian lovers delight.

Entree

Barbecued Salmon Entreé

Barbecued Salmon Entreé

$36.99

A bold sassy blend of seasonings rubbed onto a generous filet of Maine salmon, grilled and topped with fresh tomato vinaigrette.(GF)

Seafood Pot Pie Dinner - Online

Seafood Pot Pie Dinner - Online

$41.99

A Mid Coast original. Fresh Haddock, Lobster, Salmon and Scallops paired with a velvety cream sauce, topped with a flaky crust. Served with a house salad.

Black Bean Quinoa Cakes Dinner

Black Bean Quinoa Cakes Dinner

$31.99

Vegetarian lovers delight. Vegan and Gluten Free! Super savory and delicious. Sauteed on a bed of vegetables and topped with a ruby port reduction.(GF)

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$33.99

Twin boneless chicken breasts dusted with seasoned flour, pan seared and served in a white wine, lemon caper shallot butter sauce.

Haddock Piccata

Haddock Piccata

$33.99

Fresh Haddock dusted with seasoned flour, pan seared and served in a white wine, lemon caper shallot butter sauce.

Crab Cakes Dinner

Crab Cakes Dinner

$37.99

NEW ENGLANDS FINEST Fresh picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with our Pub made tartar sauce

Gem Island Stew Dinner - Online

Gem Island Stew Dinner - Online

$41.99

Maine seafood with a touch of the Caribbean. Fresh local fish, shellfish and vegetables simmered with coconut, curry, and fresh herbs. Served with a house salad and warm bread for dipping.(GF)

Pub Bangers and Mash Dinner - Online

Pub Bangers and Mash Dinner - Online

$29.99

Grilled Irish sausages with whole grain mustard, roasted garlic Maine mashed potatoes topped with an onion gravy and a choice of house salad or coleslaw.

Lobster Shore Dinner

Lobster Shore Dinner

$43.99

A Maine classic. Maine Lobster, half pound mussels, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries.(GF)

Steak & Ale Pie Dinner - Online

Steak & Ale Pie Dinner - Online

$29.99

A true Pub classic. Chunks of tender beef simmered with ale and pearl onions, topped with a flaky crust. Served with a house salad.

Single Lobster

Single Lobster

$32.99

A Maine Classic. Maine Lobster, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries.(GF)

Untraditional Fish & Chips Dinner - Online

Untraditional Fish & Chips Dinner - Online

$27.99

Sauteed fresh Haddock, freshly cut fries and your choice of house salad or our coleslaw.(GF)

Steak Of The Day

$32.99

Kids

Kids' Pasta

$8.99

Pasta with Choice of Butter or Marinara

Kids' Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Veggies

Kids' Crabcake

$11.99

Crabcake, French Fries and Fresh Fruit

Kids' Black Bean Quinoa Cake

$9.75

Junior Eider Burger

$9.95

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids grilled Cheese is served with American Cheese

Kids' Duckie Dog

$4.00

Kids' Cup of Soup

$5.99

Soup of the Day

Kids' Cup of Chowder

$7.99

Chowder of the Day

Kids' Small French Fries

$4.25

Kids' Veggies with Ranch

$5.99

Kids' Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Sides

Small Fries

$4.25

Large Fries

$5.99

Side Of Coleslaw

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$7.99

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Vegetable

$3.25

Side Garlic Mashed

$3.25

Side Foccacia Bread

$1.00

Side of Brie/Blue Cheese

$4.99

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Captain Eli's Blueberry Pop

$3.25

Green Bee Lemon Sting

$3.99

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee - Regular

$2.75

Coffee - Decaf

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Cider

$3.00

Mulled Cider

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.99

Birdie

$3.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Atlantic Golden N/A

$6.50
Athletic IPA N/A

Athletic IPA N/A

$6.50

Maine Made N/A IPA

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00
Corona

Corona

$6.50
Downeast Hard Cider

Downeast Hard Cider

$7.00
Gearys Ixnay

Gearys Ixnay

$7.00

Maine made Gluten free beer

Heineken

Heineken

$6.50

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Lone Pine Sparkler

$3.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

Nonesuch Red

$7.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA

$2.00

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout

$13.00
Samuel Smith Organic Cider

Samuel Smith Organic Cider

$13.00
Shipyard Export

Shipyard Export

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Foundation Brown

$7.00

Thresher Lager

$7.00

Corner Point Coffee Porter

$7.00

Shots

Jager Bomb

$9.00

1/2 a can of redbull in a rocks glass with 1.5oz of jager added.

PB&J

$9.00

Shotglass with 1/2 Screwball and 1/2 Chambord chilled

Redheaded Sl*t

$9.00

Rocks glass with 1/2oz jager, 1/2oz peach schnapps and 1/2oz cranberry chilled.

Washington Apple

$9.00

Rocks glass with 1/2oz Crown Royal, 1/2oz apple pucker and 1/2oz cranberry chilled

Green Tea

$9.00

Rocks glass of 1/2oz Jameson, 1/2 peach schnapps, 1/2oz sour mix chilled. With a splash of Sierra Mist.

Birthday Cake

$9.00

Shot glass 1/2 citron and 1/2 frangelico chilled. Taken with a lemon wedge with sugar on top. Small bite of lemon take shot and big bite of lemon.

Kamakzi

$9.00

Rocks glass with 1/2oz sour mix, 1/2oz Cointreau and 1/2oz vodka chilled.

Oatmeal Cookie

$9.00

Rocks glass with 1/2oz of Baileys, 1/2oz of Fireball and 1/2oz of Buttershots chilled.

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$9.25

GF - Rich and airy hand whipped chocolate mousse, comes with a side of *chocolate cookie crumble (crumble not GF)

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$9.25

GF- House made creamy custard with bruleed sugar topping - Please call 563-6008 to find out the flavor of the day.

Eider's Irish Cupcakes

Eider's Irish Cupcakes

$9.25

Guinness chocolate cake, filled with a Jameson chocolate ganache, topped with a Baliey's Irish Cream frosting.

Cheese Cake

$9.25

Please call 563-6008 to check which flavor Cheese Cake & sauce we are serving.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.25

Ooey gooey sweet bread dessert, paired with a complimenting sweet sauce. Please call 563-6008 to check the flavor of the day.

Crisp

$9.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Everything a Pub should be!

2 Elm Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543

