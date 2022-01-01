- Home
King Eider's Pub & Restaurant
No reviews yet
2 Elm Street
Damariscotta, ME 04543
Popular Items
Starters
Crab Cakes App
NEW ENGLANDS FINEST Fresh picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with our Pub made tartar sauce
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
Native Maine scallops wrapped with hardwood smoked bacon, broiled to perfection, and drizzled with a honey soy glaze
Fresh Local Mussels
A heaping bowl of local mussels, harvested daily, steamed in Chardonnay and fresh garlic. Topped with garlic butter and served with warm bread for dipping.
Black Bean Quinoa Cakes App
Vegetarian lovers delight. Vegan and Gluten Free! Super savory and delicious. Sauteed and served with a ruby port reduction. (GF)
Honey Baked Brie
Warm, buttery soft Brie, sweetened with
Pub Poole Pretzels
Traditional soft pretzels served warm with a side of whole grain
Pork Pot Stickers
A favorite! Pork and vegetables in a wonton, steamed and served with soy ginger dipping sauce
Spicy Chicken Wings
FOR THE BRAVE! Our secret recipe makes these THE BEST WINGS IN TOWN Served with Bleu cheese dressing, carrot, and celery sticks. (GF)
Naked Chicken Wings
LIKE EM PLAIN?
Fries
Freshly cut and fried to golden brown. Make them BBQ - our own dry rub mix and served with a side of ranch for dipping. (GF)
*App Special Duck Wings
Salads
House Salad
Fresh baby greens and vegetables and served
Caesar Salad
Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with
Chicken Caesar Salad
Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with
Steak Caesar Salad
Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with
Caesar With 2 Crabcakes
CAESAR SALAD Tossed with seasoned croutons, topped with
Black Bean Quinoa Cake Salad
Vegetarian lovers delight. Vegan and Gluten Free! Super savory and delicious. Sauteed and served with a ruby port reduction served over mixed greens.
BBQ Salmon Salad
Our own special blend of seasonings rubbed onto a generous filet of Maine salmon, placed on baby greens, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with tomato vinaigrette.Baby spinach served with our maple vinaigrette, toasted almonds, dried cranberries and topped with slices of granny smith apples.(GF)
Maine Lobster Salad
Fresh picked Maine Lobster, blended with herbed mayonnaise, placed on baby greens, garnished with fresh fruit, and served with wild Maine blueberry vinaigrette. (GF)
Signature Salad
Our most popular salad. Mixed greens with walnuts, served with balsamic vinaigrette, topped with warm local Chevre cheese. (GF)
Rocket & Fruit Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, fresh fruit, local Chevre cheese and walnuts dressed with a Maine blueberry vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Maine Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster from the cold Maine waters mixed with fresh herbs and mayonnaise. Served in a split top roll.
Haddock Sandwich
Sauteed and topped with our Pub made tartar sauce. On a toasted Old Town roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, sliced and tossed with our spicy sauce. Served with Bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato in a whole wheat wrap
BLT Wrap
A different take on another All-American favorite. Bacon, lettuce, tomato in a wrap with mayo
Twin Village Grilled Cheese
Our version of an All-American favorite Boursin, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, red onion, and red pepper on rustic white bread, and grilled to a golden brown.
Barbequed Salmon Sandwch
A bold, sassy blend of seasonings rubbed onto a filet, grilled, and topped with fresh tomato vinaigrette. Served on a toasted Old Town roll.
Lobster BLT
Burgers & Chicken
Eider Burger
Half pound of our butchers custom blend, hand pressed and char-grilled to your liking.
Chicken Burger Sandwich
Hot off the grill
The Beyond Burger
The revolutionary plant-based burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle sauce on an Old Town roll.
Black Bean Quinoa Burger
Vegetarian lovers delight.
Crab Burger
Freshly picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato and our Pub made tartar sauce on an Old Town roll
Pub Favorites
Steak & Ale Pie
A true Pub classic. Chunks of tender beef simmered with ale and pearl onions, topped with a flaky crust.
Single Lobster
A Maine Classic. Maine Lobster, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries. (GF)
Lobster Shore Lunch
A Maine Classic. Maine Lobster, half pound mussels, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries.(GF)
Fish & Chips
Sauteed fresh Haddock, freshly cut fries and coleslaw.(GF)
Pub Bangers & Mash
Grilled traditional Irish sausages served with whole grain mustard, coleslaw and roasted garlic Maine mashed potatoes topped with onion gravy
Seafood Pot Pie
A Mid Coast original. Fresh Lobster, Haddock, Salmon and Scallops paired with a velvety cream sauce, topped with a flaky crust
Dinner Salads
House Salad
Fresh baby greens and vegetables and served
Caesar Salad
Tossed with seasoned croutons and topped with fresh grated Parmesan cheese
Signature Salad
Our most popular salad. Mixed greens with walnuts, served with balsamic vinaigrette, topped with warm local Chevre cheese.(GF)
BBQ Salmon Salad
Our own special blend of seasonings rubbed onto a generous filet of Maine salmon, placed on baby greens, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with tomato vinaigrette.(GF)
Rocket & Fruit Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, fresh fruit, local Chevre cheese and walnuts dressed with a Maine blueberry vinaigrette
Dinner Burgers & Sandwiches
Eider Burger
Half pound of our butchers custom blend, hand pressed and char-grilled to your liking.
Chicken Burger Sandwich Dinner
Hot off the grill
Crab Burger
Fresh picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato and our Pub made tartar sauce on a brioche roll
Maine Lobster Roll
Fresh Maine Lobster from the cold Maine waters tossed with fresh herbs and mayonnaise. Served on a split top roll.
Haddock Sandwich
Sauteed and topped with Pub made tartar sauce. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of freshly cut fries or coleslaw
The Beyond Burger
The revolutionary plant-based burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle sauce on an Old Town roll
Black Bean Quinoa Burger Dinner
Vegetarian lovers delight.
Entree
Barbecued Salmon Entreé
A bold sassy blend of seasonings rubbed onto a generous filet of Maine salmon, grilled and topped with fresh tomato vinaigrette.(GF)
Seafood Pot Pie Dinner - Online
A Mid Coast original. Fresh Haddock, Lobster, Salmon and Scallops paired with a velvety cream sauce, topped with a flaky crust. Served with a house salad.
Black Bean Quinoa Cakes Dinner
Vegetarian lovers delight. Vegan and Gluten Free! Super savory and delicious. Sauteed on a bed of vegetables and topped with a ruby port reduction.(GF)
Chicken Piccata
Twin boneless chicken breasts dusted with seasoned flour, pan seared and served in a white wine, lemon caper shallot butter sauce.
Haddock Piccata
Fresh Haddock dusted with seasoned flour, pan seared and served in a white wine, lemon caper shallot butter sauce.
Crab Cakes Dinner
NEW ENGLANDS FINEST Fresh picked native crabmeat sauteed to perfection, served with our Pub made tartar sauce
Gem Island Stew Dinner - Online
Maine seafood with a touch of the Caribbean. Fresh local fish, shellfish and vegetables simmered with coconut, curry, and fresh herbs. Served with a house salad and warm bread for dipping.(GF)
Pub Bangers and Mash Dinner - Online
Grilled Irish sausages with whole grain mustard, roasted garlic Maine mashed potatoes topped with an onion gravy and a choice of house salad or coleslaw.
Lobster Shore Dinner
A Maine classic. Maine Lobster, half pound mussels, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries.(GF)
Steak & Ale Pie Dinner - Online
A true Pub classic. Chunks of tender beef simmered with ale and pearl onions, topped with a flaky crust. Served with a house salad.
Single Lobster
A Maine Classic. Maine Lobster, drawn butter, coleslaw and freshly cut fries.(GF)
Untraditional Fish & Chips Dinner - Online
Sauteed fresh Haddock, freshly cut fries and your choice of house salad or our coleslaw.(GF)
Steak Of The Day
Kids
Kids' Pasta
Pasta with Choice of Butter or Marinara
Kids' Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast with Fresh Veggies
Kids' Crabcake
Crabcake, French Fries and Fresh Fruit
Kids' Black Bean Quinoa Cake
Junior Eider Burger
Kids' Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled Cheese is served with American Cheese
Kids' Duckie Dog
Kids' Cup of Soup
Soup of the Day
Kids' Cup of Chowder
Chowder of the Day
Kids' Small French Fries
Kids' Veggies with Ranch
Kids' Fresh Fruit
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Sierra Mist
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Root Beer
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Captain Eli's Blueberry Pop
Green Bee Lemon Sting
Roy Rogers
Red Bull
Coffee - Regular
Coffee - Decaf
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Hot Chocolate
Flavored Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cider
Mulled Cider
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade
Poland Spring Water
Birdie
Bottled & Canned Beer
Atlantic Golden N/A
Athletic IPA N/A
Maine Made N/A IPA
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Downeast Hard Cider
Gearys Ixnay
Maine made Gluten free beer
Heineken
High Noon Pineapple
Lone Pine Sparkler
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Nonesuch Red
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout
Samuel Smith Organic Cider
Shipyard Export
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
White Claw Black Cherry
Foundation Brown
Thresher Lager
Corner Point Coffee Porter
Shots
Jager Bomb
1/2 a can of redbull in a rocks glass with 1.5oz of jager added.
PB&J
Shotglass with 1/2 Screwball and 1/2 Chambord chilled
Redheaded Sl*t
Rocks glass with 1/2oz jager, 1/2oz peach schnapps and 1/2oz cranberry chilled.
Washington Apple
Rocks glass with 1/2oz Crown Royal, 1/2oz apple pucker and 1/2oz cranberry chilled
Green Tea
Rocks glass of 1/2oz Jameson, 1/2 peach schnapps, 1/2oz sour mix chilled. With a splash of Sierra Mist.
Birthday Cake
Shot glass 1/2 citron and 1/2 frangelico chilled. Taken with a lemon wedge with sugar on top. Small bite of lemon take shot and big bite of lemon.
Kamakzi
Rocks glass with 1/2oz sour mix, 1/2oz Cointreau and 1/2oz vodka chilled.
Oatmeal Cookie
Rocks glass with 1/2oz of Baileys, 1/2oz of Fireball and 1/2oz of Buttershots chilled.
Dessert
Chocolate Mousse
GF - Rich and airy hand whipped chocolate mousse, comes with a side of *chocolate cookie crumble (crumble not GF)
Creme Brulee
GF- House made creamy custard with bruleed sugar topping - Please call 563-6008 to find out the flavor of the day.
Eider's Irish Cupcakes
Guinness chocolate cake, filled with a Jameson chocolate ganache, topped with a Baliey's Irish Cream frosting.
Cheese Cake
Please call 563-6008 to check which flavor Cheese Cake & sauce we are serving.
Bread Pudding
Ooey gooey sweet bread dessert, paired with a complimenting sweet sauce. Please call 563-6008 to check the flavor of the day.
Crisp
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Everything a Pub should be!
2 Elm Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543