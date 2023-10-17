FOOD

SANDWICH

KING GYRO BELLY BUSTER
$10.99
GYROS
$8.79
CHICKEN GYROS
$8.79
ITALIAN BEEF
$8.79
ITALIAN BEEF & SAUSAGE COMBO
$9.99
RIBEYE STEAK
$10.49
PHILLY STEAK
$8.79
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
$6.99
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
$6.99
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST
$6.49
PATTY MELT
$5.29
BBQ HOT LINK
$5.99
FISH SANDWICH
$4.99
GYROLLS
$8.99

BURGERS

HAMBURGER
$4.79
DOUBLE BURGER
$6.29
CHEESEBURGER
$5.29
DOUBLECHEESE BURGER
$6.79
TRIPLE CHEESE BURGER
$7.99
GYRO BURGER
$7.49
DOUBLE GYRO BURGER
$10.49

HOTDOGS & POLISH

HOTDOG
$3.79
CHEESE DOG
$4.39
CHILI DOG
$4.39
CHILI CHEESE DOG
$4.79
Polish
$5.69
HOTDOG SPECIAL
$9.99

RICE BOWLS

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL
$11.99
CRISPY SHRIMP BOWL
$11.99
GYRO RICE BOWL
$11.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL
$11.99
PHILLY STEAK BOWL
$12.49
RIBEYE STEAK BOWL
$13.99

DINNERS

GYROS PLATE
$16.99
CHICKEN GYROS PLATE
$16.99
BBQ RIB TIPS
$14.99
BBQ RIB TIP & GYROS COMBO
$21.99
BBQ RIB TIPS & HOT LINK COMBO
$18.99
BBQ RIB TIPS &CHICKEN COMBO
$22.99
FULL SLAB
$25.99
HALF SLAB
$16.99
BBQ HALF SLAB BBAY RIBS & HALF CHICKEN COMBO
$23.99
BBQ HALF CHICKEN
$12.99
BBQ WHOLE CHICKEN
$18.99
2 WHOLE CATFISH
$16.99
OCEAN PERCH 3PC
$13.99
JUMBO SHRIMP 12 PC
$19.99
JUMBO SHRIMP 6 PC
$12.99
BUFFALO SHRIMP BASKET
$12.99
SHRIMP BASKET
$10.49
4 PC PARTY WINGS
$7.49
6 PC PARTY WINGS
$9.99
10 PC PARTY WINGS
$14.99

SALADS

GREEK SALAD
$9.99
GREEK SALAD W/ CHICKEN
$11.99
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SALAD
$11.99
CAESAR SALAD
$7.99
CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN
$11.99
GYROS SALAD
$11.99
GARDEN SALAD
$6.49

FRIES

SMALL FRENCH FRIES
$2.99
LARGE FRENCH FRIES
$4.79
SPICY FETA FRIES
$5.99
FETA FRIES
$5.99
CHILI CHEESE FRY
$5.99

APPETIZERS

MUSHROOMS
$4.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$4.99
JALAPENO CHEDDER POPPERS
$4.99
ONION RINGS
$4.99
OKRA
$3.99
PIZZA PUFF
$4.49
CHICKEN STRIPS 3PC
$4.99
CHICKEN NUGGETS 10PC
$4.99

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE
$3.49
BAKLAVA
$2.99
BROWNIE
$3.49
CARROT CAKE
$4.29
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$4.29
Apple Pie
$3.49

SOUP

HOME MADE CHICKEN LEMON RICE SOUP
$3.99
BOWL OF CHILI
$4.99

CREDIT CARD FEE

CREDIT CARD FEE
$0.50

EXTRAS

Cup of BBQ
$0.99
CUP OF CHEESE
$1.29
CUP OF GYRO SAUCE
$1.39
Side of sports peppers
$0.75
Side of hot peppers
$0.75
X PITA
$1.29

Catering

5lb Rib Tips
$58.99
3lb Rib Tips
$37.99
Gyros per 1 lbs minimum 3lbs,, Tzatziki sauce onions Tomato
$16.99

DRINKS

DRINKS PEPSI PRODUCTS

SMALL DRINK 16OZ
$2.59
LARGE DRINK 32 OZ
$3.29
BOTTLED WATER
$2.00