A map showing the location of King Kong Milktea 11 Lawrenceville GAView gallery

King Kong Milktea 11 Lawrenceville GA

review star

No reviews yet

4835 Sugarloaf Pkwy

Suite 100

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

VIETNAMESE FOOD

D1 Mixed Rice Paper Salad - Banh Trang Tron

$12.95

D3 Mango Shake-Xoai Lac

$12.95

D5 Fried Rice Cake + Egg-Banh Bot Chien

$12.95

D7 Dried Shrimp Corn (Bap Xao)

$12.95

D7 Dried Shrimp Corn (Bap Xao)

D9 Vietnamese Fish Sauce Glazed Chicken Wings - Canh Ga Nuoc Mam,Khoai

$13.95

D11 Tamarind Chicken Wings - Canh Ga Sot Me, Khoai

$13.95

K1 Seafood Pan Fried Noodles - Hu Tieu Ap Chao Do Bien

$14.95

K3 Combination Pan Fried Noodles - Hu Tieu Ap Chao Thap Cam

$14.95

K5 Chicken Pan Fried Noodles-Hu Tieu Ap Chao Ga

$12.95

E1 Vietnamese Sizzling Pancakes W/Shrimp-Banh Xeo Tom Thit

$14.95

E3 Vietnamese Sizzling Pancakes W/Seafood-Banh Xeo Do Bien

$14.95

E5 Vietnamese Sizzling Pancakes W/ Tofu-Banh Xeo Chay

$13.95

E7 Vietnamese Mini Savory Pancakes W/Shrimp-Banh Khot Tom

$14.95

E9 Goi Ngo Sen Tom Thit

$16.95

E11 Goi Ngo Sen Hai San

$16.95

E15 Goi Ngo Sen Tai Heo

$16.95

E17 Combination Spring Rolls (2pc) - Goi Cuon

$5.95

E19 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pc) (Goi Cuon Tom)

$5.95

K15 Beef Pasta Stir-Fry - Nui Xao Bo

$15.95

K16 Seafood Pasta Stir-Nui Xao Hai San

$15.95

K9 Combination Clear Noodles Stir - Fry- Mien Tron Thap Cam

$14.95

K10 Seafood Clear Noodles Stir - Fry-Mien Tron Hai San

$14.95

K17 Chicken Fried Rice - Com Chien Ga

$12.95

K19 Crispy Chicken With Rice - Com Chien Ga Xoi Mo

$13.95

K23 Fried Rice Salted Fish - Com Chien Ca Man

$12.95

K25 Shaking Beef Fried Rice - Com Chien Bo Luc Lac

$15.95

K27 Vietnamese Fried Rice-Com Chien Duong Chau

$13.95

K7 Mi Xao Gion

$14.95

L1 Iced Tamarind Drink - Nuoc Da Me

$5.95

L5 Special Three Color Dessert - Che Dac Biec

$5.95

K11 Mi Xao Bo (Beef)

$14.95

K11 Mi Xao Bo (Beef)

K11.A Mi Xao Thap Cam (Combination)

$14.95

K11.A Mixao Thap Cam (Combination)

K11.B Mi Xao Hai San (Seafood)

$14.95

K11.B Mi Xao Hai San (Seafood)

K21 Com Chien Thap Cam (Combination)

$13.95

K21 Com Chien (Combination)

K21.A Com Chien Hai San (Seafood)

$13.95

K21.A Com Chien Hai San (Seafood)

STREET FOOD

A05 House Egg Roll

A05 House Egg Roll

$7.95+

Ground Pork, Vermicelli noodles, Carrot, Sprimp, Taro Root

A10 House Empanadas

$7.95+

A15 Crab Rangoon

$8.95+
A20 House Chicken Wings

A20 House Chicken Wings

$12.95+

Wings, House Special Sauce

A25 Popcorn Chicken

$8.95+
A30 Honey Honey Pecan Shrimp

A30 Honey Honey Pecan Shrimp

$10.95+

Shrimp, Pecan, House Special Sauce

A35 House Calamari

A35 House Calamari

$10.95+

House Special Sauce

A45 House Cajun French Fries

A45 House Cajun French Fries

$4.95+

Cajun Seasoning

A50 Shrimp Egg Rolls

$8.95+

A55 Seafood Combo Balls

$13.95

Solo Lobster Balls

$4.55

Solo Scallops Tofu

$4.55

Solo Fish Tofu

$4.55

Solo Corn Dogs

$4.55

LUNCH COMBO

Combo 1 (6 Wings + Fries + Salad)

$10.95

Combo 2 (2 Chicken Legs + FRies + Salad)

$10.95

Combo 3 (Sweet And Sour Pork Ribs Fries + Salad)

$10.95

VIETNAMESE SANDWICH

B1 Combination Vietnamese Sandwich - Banh Mi Thap Cam

$5.95
B3 Vietnamese Roasted Pork Sandwich - Banh Mi Thit Heo Quay

B3 Vietnamese Roasted Pork Sandwich - Banh Mi Thit Heo Quay

$5.95
B5 Vietnamese Grilled Pork Sandwich - Banh Mi Heo Nuong

B5 Vietnamese Grilled Pork Sandwich - Banh Mi Heo Nuong

$5.95

B7 Vietnamese Fried Chicken Sandwich-Banh Mi Ga Chien

$5.95

B9 Hot Dog Sandwich-Banh Mi Hot Dog

$3.95

B11 Vietnamese Egg Over-Easy Sandwich-Banh Mi Trung

$3.95

CATERING MENU

Canh Ga Chien Nuoc Mam $75

$65.00

Canh Ga Chien Nuoc Mam $100

$130.00

Canh Ga Chien Xot Me $65

$65.00

Canh Ga Chien Xot Me $130

$130.00

Com Chien Thap Cam $65

$65.00

Com Chien Thap Cam $130

$130.00

Com Chien Duong Chau $65

$65.00

Com CHien Duong Chau $130

$130.00

Com Chien Ca Man $65

$65.00

Com Chien Ca Man $130

$130.00

Nui Xao Thap Cam $65

$65.00

Nui Xao Thap Cam $130

$130.00

Nui Xao Do Bien $65

$65.00

Nui Xao Do Bien $130

$130.00

De-Bo-Heo Rung Xao Lan $75

$75.00

De-Bo-Heo Rung Xao Lan $150

$150.00

Goi Hai San $65

$65.00

Goi Hai San $130

$130.00

Goi Ga Tron Rau Ram $65

$65.00

Goi Ga Tron Rau Ram $130

$130.00

Pha Lau Long Bo $100

$100.00

Tom Rang Muoi Me $75

$75.00

Cha Gio Tom $75

$75.00

Cha Gio Tom $150

$150.00

Ga Ta Hap Hanh $65

$65.00

Tom Rang Muoi Me $150

$150.00

Ga Ta Hap Hanh $130

$130.00

Cha Gio Chien Gion $65

$65.00

Cha Gio Chien Gion $130

$130.00

Mien Tron Thap Cam $65

$65.00

Mien Tron Thap Cam $130

$130.00

Mien Tron Hai San $65

$65.00

Mien Tron Hai San $130

$130.00

Pha Lau Long Bo $200

$200.00

Pha Lau Long Bo $200

Chem Chep (Mussels Nuong Mo Hanh $75

$75.00

Chem Chep (Mussels Nuong Mo Hanh $75

Chem Chep (Mussels Nuong Mo Hanh $150

$150.00

Chem Chep (Mussels Nuong Mo Hanh $150

Milktea

M1 Signature Milktea

M1 Signature Milktea

$5.95
D5 Tiger Sugar

D5 Tiger Sugar

$6.95
M5 Oolong Milktea

M5 Oolong Milktea

$5.95

Best Oolong Milktea In Market

M7 Jasmine Green Milktea

M7 Jasmine Green Milktea

$5.95
M9 Rose Milktea

M9 Rose Milktea

$5.95
M11 Wintermelon Milktea

M11 Wintermelon Milktea

$5.95
M15 Mango Milktea

M15 Mango Milktea

$5.95
M17 Coconut Milktea

M17 Coconut Milktea

$5.95
M21 Taro Milktea

M21 Taro Milktea

$5.95
M23 Strawberry Milktea

M23 Strawberry Milktea

$5.95
M25 Honeydew Milktea

M25 Honeydew Milktea

$5.95
M27 Earl Grey Milktea

M27 Earl Grey Milktea

$5.95
D3 House Brown Sugar

D3 House Brown Sugar

$6.95

D1 Thai Tea

$6.95
M29 Matcha Green Tea Milktea

M29 Matcha Green Tea Milktea

$5.95

M31 Watermelon Milktea

$5.95

M3 Lavender Milktea

$5.95

M17 Taro Coconut

$5.95

Fruit Tea

F1 Tropical Fruit Tea

F1 Tropical Fruit Tea

$5.55
F3 Signature Lychee Fruit Tea

F3 Signature Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.55
F5 Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Tea

F5 Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.55
411 Green Apple Kiwi Fruit Tea

411 Green Apple Kiwi Fruit Tea

$5.55
F7 Exotic Fruit Tea

F7 Exotic Fruit Tea

$5.55
F9 Mango Pineapple Fruit Tea

F9 Mango Pineapple Fruit Tea

$5.55
F11 Passion Buttlerfly Pea Fruit Tea

F11 Passion Buttlerfly Pea Fruit Tea

$5.55
F17 Eternal Sunshine Fruit Tea

F17 Eternal Sunshine Fruit Tea

$5.55
F15 Strawberry Guava Fruit Tea

F15 Strawberry Guava Fruit Tea

$5.55
F19 Lemonade Tea Fruit Tea

F19 Lemonade Tea Fruit Tea

$5.55

Smoothie

S1 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

S1 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

$6.75
S3 Tropical Smoothie

S3 Tropical Smoothie

$6.75
S7 Mango Smoothie

S7 Mango Smoothie

$6.75
S9 Avocado Smoothie

S9 Avocado Smoothie

$6.75
S35 Soursop Smoothie

S35 Soursop Smoothie

$6.75
S11 Paradise Breeze Smoothie

S11 Paradise Breeze Smoothie

$6.75
S15 Mangonada Smoothie

S15 Mangonada Smoothie

$6.75
S17 Pina Colada Smoothie

S17 Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.75
S21 Strawberry Banana Smoothie

S21 Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.75
S23 Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

S23 Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

$7.55

S37 Durian Smoothie

$9.75

S25 Peanut Butter Smoothie

$7.55

S27 Mango Strawberry

$7.55

S31 Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$7.55

S33 Coconut Smoothie

$7.55

S19 Strawberry Smoothie

$7.55

S5 Summer Breeze Smoothie

$7.55

Coffee

C1 Signature Coffee

$5.25
C9 Vanilla Coffee

C9 Vanilla Coffee

$5.25

C5 Coffee Infused

$5.75

C7 Hazelnut Coffee

$5.25
C3 Coconut Coffee

C3 Coconut Coffee

$5.75

C11 Caramel Macchiato

$5.95

Coffee 1/2GL

$17.00

Coffee 1GL

$34.00

Frappuccino

R1 Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

R1 Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

$5.55
R3 Fresh Taro Frappe

R3 Fresh Taro Frappe

$5.55
R5 Matcha Green Tea Frappe

R5 Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$5.55
R7 Cookie & Cream Frappe

R7 Cookie & Cream Frappe

$5.55
R9 Caramel Macchiato Frappe

R9 Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.55

R11 Chocolate Frappe

$6.55

T1 Classic Tea Black Tea

$3.25

T3 Jasmine Green Tea Lychee

$3.25

J1 Sugarcane Juice Regular

$6.95

J3 Orange Juice

$6.95

J5 Grapefruit Juice

$6.95

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95

Passion Milkshake

$5.95

Lemonade Milkshake

$5.95

Mango Milkshake

$5.95

Green Apple Milkshake

$5.95

Bubble Waffle

B1 Bubble Waffle

B1 Bubble Waffle

$4.55
B9 Bubble Waffle Monster

B9 Bubble Waffle Monster

$8.55

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.85+

Mango Ice Cream

$1.85+

Soda Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.00

Dr Pepper Soda

$1.00

Sprite Soda

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.00

Pepsi Soda

$1.00

Misc

Black Tea

$5.00

Oolong Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Sugar Cane

$2.00

Soda

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4835 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Suite 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4825 Sugarloaf Parkway Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Incredbowl
orange starNo Reviews
4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 102 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108 Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca - 1766 Old Norcross RD
orange starNo Reviews
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044 Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Bocados - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Lawrenceville Suwanee Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Grandma's NY Pizza - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
911 Duluth Hwy E3 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
The Peachtree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,239
30 S Clayton St LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston