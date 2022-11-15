Restaurant header imageView gallery

King Leo’s Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

6111 Niles Street

Bakersfield, CA 93306

Order Again

Popular Items

Large
X-Large
Large Potato Wedge

X-Large

X-Large

$19.80

XL Cheese Pizza

$19.80

XL Veggie

$25.84

Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Mushroom, & Tomato

XL Combo

$25.84

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives

XL Meaty Meat

$25.84

Pepperoni, Ham - Canadian Bacon, Salami, Sausage, Bacon

XL Bacon Cheddar Cheese

$25.84

Beef, Onion, Bacon, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese

XL Hawaiian

$25.84

Ham-Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, & Bacon

Large

Large

$17.24

Lg Veggie

$22.41

Lg Combo

$22.41

Lg Meaty Meat

$22.41

Lg Bacon Cheddar Cheese

$22.41

Lg Hawaiian

$22.41

Small

Small

$7.35

Small Cheese

$7.35

Sm Veggie

$12.42

Sm Combo

$12.42

Sm Meaty Meat

$12.42

Sm Bacon Cheddar Cheese

$12.42

Sm Hawaiian

$12.42

Individual

Individual

$4.86

Ind Cheese

$4.86

Ind Veggie

$7.30

Ind Combo

$7.30

Ind Meaty Meat

$7.30

Ind Bacon Cheddar Cheese

$7.30

Ind Hawaiian

$7.30

Soda

Large Soda

$2.99

32 oz

2-Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2-Liter Sierra Mist

$2.99

2-Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Small Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato

Potato Wedges

Small Potato Wedges

$4.49

Large Potato Wedge

$5.99

Wings

10 Piece Chicken Wings

$14.99

20 Piece Chicken Wings

$24.99

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Jalepenos

$0.50
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6111 Niles Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306

Directions

