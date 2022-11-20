King Mediterrano imageView gallery

King Mediterrano

840 Reviews

$

4354 Redondo Beach Blvd

Torrance, CA 90504

Order Again

Salad

House Salad

$5.49

Greek Salad

$11.99

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$12.49

Falafel Salad

$12.99

Chicken Kebob Salad

$12.99

Gyro Salad

$13.49

Beef Salad

$14.49

Mediterranean Bowls

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$12.99

Falafel Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Kebob Bowl

$13.49

Gyro Bowl

$13.99

Beef Bowl

$14.49

King Bowl

$16.99

Sultan Bowl

$19.99

Veggie Bowl

$13.49

Teriyaki Chicken Kebob Bowl

$12.49

Mediterranean Burrito

Falafel Medit Burrito

$13.49

Chicken Shawarma Medit Burrito

$13.49

Chicken Kebob Medit Burrito

$13.49

Gyro Medit Burrito

$14.49

Beef Medit Burrito

$14.49

Street Chicken Burrito

$13.49

Chicken Griller Burrito

$13.49

Falafel/Gyro Fusion Burrito

$13.49

Falafel/Chicken Shawarma Fusion Burrito

$13.49

Cheesy Fry Burrito

$9.49

Mediterranean Nachos

Falafel Nachos

$13.49

Chicken Shawarma Nachos

$13.49

Chicken Kebob Nachos

$14.49

Gyro Nachos

$14.49

Beef Nachos

$15.49

Mediterranean Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

Chicken Shawarma Quesadilla

$9.99

Gyro Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken Kebob Quesadilla

$10.99

Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Mediterranean Loaded Fries

Falafel Loaded Fries

$13.49

Chicken Shawarma Loaded Fries

$13.49

Chicken Kebob Loaded Fries

$14.49

Gyro Loaded Fries

$14.49

Beef Loaded Fries

$15.49

Entrees

Falafel Plate

$16.99

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Gyro Plate

$16.99

Chicken Kebob Plate

$16.99

Beef Plate

$16.99

Half & Half Plate

$17.99

Gym Special

$13.49

Medi-Tacos

Medi-Tacos

Sides

French Fries

$5.49

Premium Seasoned Pita Chips

$5.25

Hummus W/ 2 Pitas

$6.99

Baba Ganoush W/ 2 Pitas

$7.49

6 Falafel Pcs

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.49

Chicken Kebob Portion

$4.99

Chicken Shawarma Portion

$4.99

Gyro Portion

$5.99

Carne Asada Portion

$6.99

Side of White Rice

$3.99

Side of Brown Rice

$3.99

Family Meals

King Family Pack

$54.99

Additional Sauces/Condiments

Side King Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Paste

$0.75

Side Tahini

$0.75

Side Chili Paste

$0.50

Side Creamy Chipotle

$0.75

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Greek Pita

$0.80

Large King Sauce

$5.99

Side Of Tortilla

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4354 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504

Directions

Gallery
King Mediterrano image

