King Nickolis Kitchen 1593 Chase St

review star

No reviews yet

1593 Chase St

Lakewood, CO 80214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appitizers

6 Boneless Wings

$6.25

6 Boneless Wings of your choice of the following flavors. (Nickoli Hot, Lemon Pepper, Honey Garlic, Honey BBQ, or Plain.)

6 Traditional Wings

$6.25

6 Classic Wings of your choice of the following flavors. (Nickoli Hot, Lemon Pepper, Honey Garlic, Honey BBQ, or Plain.)

Nickoli's Famous Nachos

$6.25

A bowl of our Finest fresh Beef, Steak, Or Chicken Nachos. With Refried Bean, Jalapenos, Black olives, diced tomatoes, diced onions and topped with sour cream.

Baby Blooming Onion

$6.25

Small Blooming Onion made in our house batter recipe. Perfect for sharing.

Smothered Burrito

$6.25

One Smothered Burrito n a house green enchilada sauce. your choice of Beef Chicken or Steak. Also comes with tomato's, onions, beans, and sour cream.

Beverages

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet Mugs Root Beer

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.69

MTN Dew

$1.25

MTN Dew Zero

$1.25

Mugs Root Beer

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Tropical Lemonade

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$2.99

Classic Kings Cheese Burger

$3.29

Fish & Seafood

Fried Tilapia

$13.99

Crab & seafood Boil bag

$27.99

Baked Salmon

$15.99

House Entrees

Fried chicken (4pc)

$8.79

Your Choice of dark or white meat. (One Breast, one thigh etc..)

Beef Ribs Plate (Half)

$20.99

Half Rack of Beef Ribs Seasoned in house blends

Stuffed Turkey Leg

$11.99

Premium Stuffed Shrimp Chicken Alfredo Turkey Leg.

Specials

Ox Tail Special

$18.50

Slow braised tender ox tails. Simmered in its own juices with your choice of Lima Beans of Black eye Peas.

Combos & Meals

Pork Chop Plate

$14.00

Two Medium Sized Pork Chops. Served with two Homestyle sides

Beef Brisket

$17.89

A flavor packed slow cooked brisket served to perfection.

Fried chicken Plate

$10.79

Your Choice of dark or white meat. (One Breast, one thigh etc..) Served with two Homestyle sides.

Classic Hamburger

$6.99

$6.99

Classic Kings Cheese Burger

$7.29

$7.29

Steak & Shrimp

$14.99

Flame grilled ribeye steak marinated 24 hours prior to cooking. Topped with 6 Sautéed Shrimp and comes with two famous Homestyle sides

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
