King of Delancey 234 Main ave

234 Main ave

Passaic, NJ 07055

Order Again

Popular Items

New Bochur Sandwich
Poppers
Hot Dog Classic

Appetizers

Hot Dog Classic

$5.95

Hot dog in a bun (Kraut).

Corn Dog

$9.95

Foot long hotdog battered and fried.

Chili Dog

$13.95

Foot long frank topped with chili.

Foot Long

$11.95

Foot long frank in a bun.

Bowl of Chili

$10.95

Chili served hot.

Spicy Corn Dog

$10.95

Sliced corn dog topped with hot sauce.

Mandledog

$13.95

Batter dipped hot dog rolled in pastrami and fried.

Flower Onion

$11.95

Breaded and fried onion served with Dijon mustard.

Grilled Vegetables

$10.95

Assorted peppers and squash.

Poppers

$11.95+

Nuggets in our hot sauce AKA boneless wings.

Corn Flake Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Corn flakes breaded chicken fingers.

Chicken Nuggets

$10.95+

Served fresh soft nuggets.

Grilled Chicken Wings

$14.95

Grilled wings with choice of sauce.

Buffalo Wings

$14.95+

Mix & Match Platter

$26.95

Fire poppers, Buffalo wings, and a flower onion.

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Served with rice.

Pastrami Egg Roll

$6.95

Pulled Beef Egg Roll

$6.95

Pretzel Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Loaded Chili Fries

$19.95Out of stock

Loaded Beef Fries

$19.95Out of stock

Loaded Beef Poppers

$24.95Out of stock

Cauliflower Poppers

$19.95Out of stock

Pulled Beef Gnocchi

$24.95Out of stock

Mixed Green Salad

$6.95

Burgers

4 OZ Burger

$12.95

4 oz beef homemade patty.

Homemade Burger

$16.95

Oversized homemade burger.

Double Beef Burger

$16.95

24 oz beef patties grilled to perfection.

Chili Burger

$19.95

Oversized burger topped with chili.

Kansas City Burger

$21.95

Oversized burger, topped with pulled brisket served with french fries.

Pastrami Burger

$21.95

Oversized burger topped with grilled pastrami with french fries or baked potato.

House Burger

$19.95

Oversized burger served with french fries or baked potato.

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$21.95

Oversized burger served with grilled mushrooms and french fries or baked potato.

All In Burger

$22.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Bochur Sandwich

$19.95

Foot Long Schnitzel with choice of 2 sauces.

New Bochur Sandwich

$21.95

Foot Long Corn flake chicken with pastrami, fried onions and choice of 2 sauces.

Pretzel Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Pretzel chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles.

Cornflake Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Comes with cornflakes chicken, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Deli Sandwich with Coleslaw and a Pickle

$20.95

Choice of hot or cold pastrami, corned beef, smoked turkey breast or classic turkey breast.

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$25.95

Thin-slices London broil topped with grilled onions.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$25.95

Thin-sliced Rib eye with bell peppers and onions.

Sino Steak Sandwich

$25.95

Succulent pieces of steak topped with grilled onions and our homemade sino sauce.

Deli Combo Sandwich

$24.95

Choice of 2 Deli Meat served with bread, hot or cold and your choice of veggie and sauce.

Pastrami Schnitzel Sandwich

$20.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with grilled pastrami.

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$24.95

Pulled brisket on brioche or baguette served with french fries or baked potato.

The King Sandwich

$20.95

Grilled chicken topped with pastrami and coleslaw.

Meatball Sandwich

$19.95

Served with French fries or Baked potato.

Steak Lafa

$27.95

Sliced steak, lettuce, Israeli salad, hummus, tehina and fried onion.

Chicken Lafa

$22.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, Israeli salad, hummus and fried onion.

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Served Grilled chicken in Teriyaki flavor.

Baby Chicken Pita

$20.95

Pargiot lettuce, Israeli salad, hummus, tehina and fried onion.

Baby Chicken Sandwich

$20.95

Comes with Pargiot, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Wraps

Classic Grilled Chicken Wrap

$18.95

Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion, house dressing.

Schnitzel Wrap

$18.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, house dressing.

Pretzel Chicken Wrap

$18.95

Pretzel chicken, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Cornflake Chicken Wrap

$18.95

Cornflake chicken, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Steak Wrap

$21.95

Served with Steak on choice of wrap.

Hot & Spicy Chicken Wrap

$18.95

Spicy breaded chicken with house dressing.

Burger Wrap

$18.95

Served with french fries.

Deli Wrap

$20.95

Choice of meat, wrap. Served hot or cold.

Baby Chicken Wrap

$21.95

Pargiot, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house dressing.

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Wrap

$18.95

Chicken cutlet and house dressing teriyaki glaze.

Pastrami Schnitzel Wrap

$21.95

Schnitzel wrap served with pastrami.

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$21.95

Grill Veg Wrap

$14.95

Build-A-Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Served with choice of dressing and additional toppings.

Build A Salad ( 4 Toppings )

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$21.95

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Chicken Broth Soup

$7.95

Chicken Matzaball Soup

$7.95

Chicken Noodle Matzaball Soup

$7.95

Zucchini Soup

$7.95

Broccoli Cauliflower Soup

$7.95

Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Split Pea Soup

$7.95

Mushroom Barley Soup

$7.95

Pasta

Plain Pasta

$8.95

Pasta and Meat Sauce

$14.95

Pasta and Meatballs

$16.95

Pasta and Grilled Vegetables

$16.95

Pasta with Grilled Vegetables and Chicken

$19.95

Low-Calorie Menu

Served with Salad and Dressing on the side.

4 Oz. Grilled Chicken & Steamed Vegetable Medley

$19.95

4 Oz. Burger & Steamed Vegetable Medley

$19.95

4 Oz. Steak & Steamed Vegetable Medley

$22.95

Schwarma

Served with pickles, Israeli Salad, Fried Onions, Hummus and Tehina.

Schwarma Pita

$14.95

Served with Pickles, Fries, Israeli Salad, Hummus, Tehina and fried Onion.

Schwarma Lafa

$19.95

Served with Pickles, Fries, Israeli Salad, Hummus, Tehina and fried Onion.

Schwarma Platter

$24.95

Served with Choice of Side, Pita, Pickles, Israeli Salad, Hummus, Tehina and fried Onion.

From The Grill

Baby Chicken Cutlet

$24.95

Served with French Fries or Baked Potato and Coleslaw.

Grill Chicken Breast Cutlet

$23.95

Served with French Fries or Baked Potato and Coleslaw.

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$20.95

Served with French Fries or Baked Potato and Coleslaw.

Chicken Marsala

$35.95Out of stock

Skirt Steak

$54.95

Hanger Steak

$54.95

Rib Steak

$65.95Out of stock

Short Ribs

$51.95Out of stock

Half Roast Chicken

$28.95Out of stock

1 Grill Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Beverages

Water

$1.99

Snapple

$3.49

Powerade

$3.49

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Can Soda

$2.75

Nigiri/Sashimi

Sashimi

$3.50+

Nigiri

$3.50+

Sushi Mess (Sushi Appetizers)

All served over a bowl of Sushi Rice and topped with Sweet Sauce and Spicy Mayo.

Sushi Mess 1

$10.95

Kani, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumbers.

Sushi Mess 2

$12.95

Served over a bowl of Sushi rice and topped with Sweet Sauce and Spicy Mayo. Comes with Smoked Salmon, Kani, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.

Sushi Mess 3

$11.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.

Sushi Mess 4

$11.95

Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.

Sushi Mess 5

$10.95

Spicy Kani, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.

Sushi Mess 6

$12.95

Choice of Fresh Tuna, Fresh Salmon or Fresh Yellow Tail with Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.

Sushi Rice

$6.00

Vegetable Rolls

Tri Veggie Roll

$7.95

Served with Sweet potato, mushroom and cucumber.

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Carrot Roll

$5.95

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Mango Roll

$5.95

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Classic Veggie Roll

$6.75

Avocado, Carrot and Cucumber.

Avocado Mushroom Roll

$6.95

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Avocado and Mango Roll

$6.95

Avrumi Roll

$6.95

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$7.25

Served with Kani, Avocado and Cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.75

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$8.25

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.75

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$7.75

Tuna Roll

$7.75

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.75

Tuna Avocado

$8.25

Kani Roll

$7.25

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.25

Salmon Roll

$7.75

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.75

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.25

Alaska Roll

$8.25

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.75

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.75

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$8.25

Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

$7.75

Smoked Salmon Roll

$11.00

Boston Roll

$7.25

Black Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.75

Philadelphia Roll

$11.00

Newport Roll

$12.00

Adam Roll

$8.25

Yellow Tail Roll

$11.00

Naruta Maki

$12.00

Specialty Rolls

M22 Roll

$14.50

Grand St Roll

$14.95

FDR Drive Roll

$15.50

Served with peppered tuna topped with tuna.

Orchard St. Roll

$14.95

California roll topped with tuna.

East Broadway Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, spicy kani cruch topped with fried onions and spicy mayo.

Ultimate Kani Roll

$13.50

Kani topped with spicy kani.

Dynamite Roll

$13.50

Spicy kani and spicy tuna drizzled with spicy mayo and siracha sauce.

Southern California Roll

$14.50

Fried Kani, Avocado and Cucumber

Houston St

$12.50

Willet St

$12.50

Spicy Salmon topped with Avocado.

Tuna2 Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna wrapped with raw tuna,

Essex St Roll

$12.95

Suffolk St Roll

$16.00

Peppered Tuna, Avocado topped with Spicy Tuna.

Jackson St. Roll

$16.00

Tuna topped with peppered tuna.

Henry St. Roll

$15.50

California roll topped with peppered tuna.

Dragon Roll

$12.50

Spicy Tuna topped with Avocado.

Red Dragon Roll

$15.50

Sushi Sandwich

$15.50

Tuna, Salmon and Avocado

Manhattan Bridge Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellow tail, cucumber topped with horseradish sauce and masago.

Atlantic Ocean Roll

$15.50

Spicy salmon topped with salmon.

Carlton Roll

$17.00

Tuna and salmon topped with yellow tail

Park Roll

$16.50

California topped with tuna, salmon and yellow tail.

Brooklyn Bridge Roll

$14.50

Avocado, cucumber topped with tuna and salmon.

King Roll

$15.00

Salmon and Kani with Avocado and Cucumber.

Main Avenue Roll

$15.00

Kani and Avocado topped with Spicy Tuna

Clifton Roll

$14.50

California roll topped with spicy kani.

Florida Roll

$15.00

Salmon Kani and Avocado topped with Mango and Sweet Sauce.

Prince Roll

$12.50

Bentley Roll

$16.00

Avocado topped with Salmon

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California Roll topped with Avocado, Tuna and Salmon.

Manhattan Roll

$14.50

Spicy Tuna topped with Spicy Kani and Avocado.

Brooklyn Roll

$16.00

Queens Roll

$16.00

East River Roll

$16.00

Tuna topped with Salmon.

Hudson River Roll

$16.00

Salmon topped with tuna.

Boston roll

$6.95

Kani, lettuce and mayo.

Cherry St Roll

$14.50

Platters

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Chicken tenders sauteed in a marsala wine and mushroom peduction.

Small Platter

$40.00

6 rolls : 3 vegetable rolls & 3 sushi rolls.

Medium Platter

$70.00

10 rolls : 4 vegetable rolls & 6 sushi rolls.

Large Platter

$95.00

15 rolls : 7 vegetable rolls & 8 sushi rolls.

Especially Large Platter

18 rolls : 6 vegetable rolls & 5 sushi rolls & 4 specialty rolls.

Extra Special Platter

15 rolls : 6 vegetable rolls & 5 sushi rolls & 4 specialty rolls with sashimi and nagiri.

Fried Chicken

Served with French Fries or Baked Potato.

Snack Box ( 2 pcs + can of soda )

$14.95

Dinner Box ( 3 pcs + can of soda )

$17.95

Jumbo Box ( 5 pcs + 2 cans of soda )

$22.95

Tempura

Godzilla Roll

$15.50

Delancey Roll

$14.00

Williamsburg Bridge Roll

$14.95

Canal St Roll

Lower East Side Roll

$13.95

Spider Roll

$14.50

Crunchy Roll

$13.95

Sweet Potato Tempura

$11.00

Side Orders

Small White Fries

$4.95

Large White Fries

$7.95

Small Spicy Fries

$4.95

Large Spicy Fries

$7.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Side of Coleslaw

$2.95

White Rice

$4.95

Yellow Rice

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

Steamed Vegetable Medley

$9.95

Onion rings

$8.95

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.95

Israeli Salad

$3.95

Chulent

$7.99

Small Coleslaw

$0.75

Beet Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.95+

Spicy Fries

$4.95+

Specials / Kids Menu

1 Hot Dog with Fries & Drink

$10.95

1 hot dog served with choice of fries and drink.

4oz Burger with Fries and Drink

$13.95

4 oz Burger served with Fries and choice of Drink.

2 Hot Dogs With Fries & Drink

$14.95

1 Hot Dog & 1 Burger with Fries and Drink

$20.95

1 hot dog and 4 oz burger served with fries and drink.

Chicken Nuggets 6 PCS with Fries & Drink

$11.95

Wings 24 PCS with Fries & Drink

$24.95

6 pieces of chicken nuggets served with choice of fries and drink.

6 Wings with Fries & Drink

$10.95

6 pieces of wings served with choice of fries and drink.

Pretzel FF Soda

$14.95

Cornflake FF Soda

$14.95

Snitzel Sandwich Fries & Soda

$23.95

Grill Chicken SW FF Soda

$23.95

Junior's Special

$11.95

Schnitzel on bun, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Sauces & Dressings

Garlic Mayo

Spicy Mayo

Russian

BBQ Sauce

Sweet Chili

Hot Sauce

Honey Dijon

Jalepeno Mayo

Pesto Mayo

Chimichurri Mayo

Sweet & Tangy

Caesar

Chipotle

Lite Caesar

Teriyaki

Charif

Italian

Creamy Italian

Nish Nosh

Duck Sauce

Tehina

Song Request

All hours
Sunday 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday Closed
Saturday Closed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

234 Main ave, Passaic, NJ 07055

Directions

