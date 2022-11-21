King of Delancey 234 Main ave
234 Main ave
Passaic, NJ 07055
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hot Dog Classic
Hot dog in a bun (Kraut).
Corn Dog
Foot long hotdog battered and fried.
Chili Dog
Foot long frank topped with chili.
Foot Long
Foot long frank in a bun.
Bowl of Chili
Chili served hot.
Spicy Corn Dog
Sliced corn dog topped with hot sauce.
Mandledog
Batter dipped hot dog rolled in pastrami and fried.
Flower Onion
Breaded and fried onion served with Dijon mustard.
Grilled Vegetables
Assorted peppers and squash.
Poppers
Nuggets in our hot sauce AKA boneless wings.
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers
Corn flakes breaded chicken fingers.
Chicken Nuggets
Served fresh soft nuggets.
Grilled Chicken Wings
Grilled wings with choice of sauce.
Buffalo Wings
Mix & Match Platter
Fire poppers, Buffalo wings, and a flower onion.
Sesame Chicken
Served with rice.
Pastrami Egg Roll
Pulled Beef Egg Roll
Pretzel Chicken Fingers
Loaded Chili Fries
Loaded Beef Fries
Loaded Beef Poppers
Cauliflower Poppers
Pulled Beef Gnocchi
Mixed Green Salad
Burgers
4 OZ Burger
4 oz beef homemade patty.
Homemade Burger
Oversized homemade burger.
Double Beef Burger
24 oz beef patties grilled to perfection.
Chili Burger
Oversized burger topped with chili.
Kansas City Burger
Oversized burger, topped with pulled brisket served with french fries.
Pastrami Burger
Oversized burger topped with grilled pastrami with french fries or baked potato.
House Burger
Oversized burger served with french fries or baked potato.
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Oversized burger served with grilled mushrooms and french fries or baked potato.
All In Burger
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Comes with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Schnitzel Sandwich
Comes with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Bochur Sandwich
Foot Long Schnitzel with choice of 2 sauces.
New Bochur Sandwich
Foot Long Corn flake chicken with pastrami, fried onions and choice of 2 sauces.
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
Pretzel chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
Cornflake Chicken Sandwich
Comes with cornflakes chicken, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Deli Sandwich with Coleslaw and a Pickle
Choice of hot or cold pastrami, corned beef, smoked turkey breast or classic turkey breast.
Sliced Steak Sandwich
Thin-slices London broil topped with grilled onions.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Thin-sliced Rib eye with bell peppers and onions.
Sino Steak Sandwich
Succulent pieces of steak topped with grilled onions and our homemade sino sauce.
Deli Combo Sandwich
Choice of 2 Deli Meat served with bread, hot or cold and your choice of veggie and sauce.
Pastrami Schnitzel Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with grilled pastrami.
Pulled Brisket Sandwich
Pulled brisket on brioche or baguette served with french fries or baked potato.
The King Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with pastrami and coleslaw.
Meatball Sandwich
Served with French fries or Baked potato.
Steak Lafa
Sliced steak, lettuce, Israeli salad, hummus, tehina and fried onion.
Chicken Lafa
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Israeli salad, hummus and fried onion.
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served Grilled chicken in Teriyaki flavor.
Baby Chicken Pita
Pargiot lettuce, Israeli salad, hummus, tehina and fried onion.
Baby Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Pargiot, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Wraps
Classic Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion, house dressing.
Schnitzel Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, house dressing.
Pretzel Chicken Wrap
Pretzel chicken, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Cornflake Chicken Wrap
Cornflake chicken, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Steak Wrap
Served with Steak on choice of wrap.
Hot & Spicy Chicken Wrap
Spicy breaded chicken with house dressing.
Burger Wrap
Served with french fries.
Deli Wrap
Choice of meat, wrap. Served hot or cold.
Baby Chicken Wrap
Pargiot, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house dressing.
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken cutlet and house dressing teriyaki glaze.
Pastrami Schnitzel Wrap
Schnitzel wrap served with pastrami.
Avocado Chicken Wrap
Grill Veg Wrap
Build-A-Salad
Soups
Pasta
Low-Calorie Menu
Schwarma
From The Grill
Baby Chicken Cutlet
Served with French Fries or Baked Potato and Coleslaw.
Grill Chicken Breast Cutlet
Served with French Fries or Baked Potato and Coleslaw.
Fried Chicken Cutlet
Served with French Fries or Baked Potato and Coleslaw.
Chicken Marsala
Skirt Steak
Hanger Steak
Rib Steak
Short Ribs
Half Roast Chicken
1 Grill Chicken Cutlet
Nigiri/Sashimi
Sushi Mess (Sushi Appetizers)
Sushi Mess 1
Kani, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumbers.
Sushi Mess 2
Served over a bowl of Sushi rice and topped with Sweet Sauce and Spicy Mayo. Comes with Smoked Salmon, Kani, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.
Sushi Mess 3
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.
Sushi Mess 4
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.
Sushi Mess 5
Spicy Kani, Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.
Sushi Mess 6
Choice of Fresh Tuna, Fresh Salmon or Fresh Yellow Tail with Avocado, Carrots and Cucumber.
Sushi Rice
Vegetable Rolls
Tri Veggie Roll
Served with Sweet potato, mushroom and cucumber.
Cucumber Roll
Carrot Roll
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Mango Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Classic Veggie Roll
Avocado, Carrot and Cucumber.
Avocado Mushroom Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado and Mango Roll
Avrumi Roll
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
Served with Kani, Avocado and Cucumber.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Avocado
Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna Avocado
Kani Roll
Spicy Kani Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Alaska Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll
Spicy Salmon Avocado
Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Boston Roll
Black Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Newport Roll
Adam Roll
Yellow Tail Roll
Naruta Maki
Specialty Rolls
M22 Roll
Grand St Roll
FDR Drive Roll
Served with peppered tuna topped with tuna.
Orchard St. Roll
California roll topped with tuna.
East Broadway Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy kani cruch topped with fried onions and spicy mayo.
Ultimate Kani Roll
Kani topped with spicy kani.
Dynamite Roll
Spicy kani and spicy tuna drizzled with spicy mayo and siracha sauce.
Southern California Roll
Fried Kani, Avocado and Cucumber
Houston St
Willet St
Spicy Salmon topped with Avocado.
Tuna2 Roll
Spicy tuna wrapped with raw tuna,
Essex St Roll
Suffolk St Roll
Peppered Tuna, Avocado topped with Spicy Tuna.
Jackson St. Roll
Tuna topped with peppered tuna.
Henry St. Roll
California roll topped with peppered tuna.
Dragon Roll
Spicy Tuna topped with Avocado.
Red Dragon Roll
Sushi Sandwich
Tuna, Salmon and Avocado
Manhattan Bridge Roll
Spicy yellow tail, cucumber topped with horseradish sauce and masago.
Atlantic Ocean Roll
Spicy salmon topped with salmon.
Carlton Roll
Tuna and salmon topped with yellow tail
Park Roll
California topped with tuna, salmon and yellow tail.
Brooklyn Bridge Roll
Avocado, cucumber topped with tuna and salmon.
King Roll
Salmon and Kani with Avocado and Cucumber.
Main Avenue Roll
Kani and Avocado topped with Spicy Tuna
Clifton Roll
California roll topped with spicy kani.
Florida Roll
Salmon Kani and Avocado topped with Mango and Sweet Sauce.
Prince Roll
Bentley Roll
Avocado topped with Salmon
Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with Avocado, Tuna and Salmon.
Manhattan Roll
Spicy Tuna topped with Spicy Kani and Avocado.
Brooklyn Roll
Queens Roll
East River Roll
Tuna topped with Salmon.
Hudson River Roll
Salmon topped with tuna.
Boston roll
Kani, lettuce and mayo.
Cherry St Roll
Platters
Chicken Marsala
Chicken tenders sauteed in a marsala wine and mushroom peduction.
Small Platter
6 rolls : 3 vegetable rolls & 3 sushi rolls.
Medium Platter
10 rolls : 4 vegetable rolls & 6 sushi rolls.
Large Platter
15 rolls : 7 vegetable rolls & 8 sushi rolls.
Especially Large Platter
18 rolls : 6 vegetable rolls & 5 sushi rolls & 4 specialty rolls.
Extra Special Platter
15 rolls : 6 vegetable rolls & 5 sushi rolls & 4 specialty rolls with sashimi and nagiri.
Fried Chicken
Tempura
Side Orders
Small White Fries
Large White Fries
Small Spicy Fries
Large Spicy Fries
Baked Potato
Side of Coleslaw
White Rice
Yellow Rice
Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Vegetable Medley
Onion rings
Sweet Potato Chips
Israeli Salad
Chulent
Small Coleslaw
Beet Salad
French Fries
Spicy Fries
Specials / Kids Menu
1 Hot Dog with Fries & Drink
1 hot dog served with choice of fries and drink.
4oz Burger with Fries and Drink
4 oz Burger served with Fries and choice of Drink.
2 Hot Dogs With Fries & Drink
1 Hot Dog & 1 Burger with Fries and Drink
1 hot dog and 4 oz burger served with fries and drink.
Chicken Nuggets 6 PCS with Fries & Drink
Wings 24 PCS with Fries & Drink
6 pieces of chicken nuggets served with choice of fries and drink.
6 Wings with Fries & Drink
6 pieces of wings served with choice of fries and drink.
Pretzel FF Soda
Cornflake FF Soda
Snitzel Sandwich Fries & Soda
Grill Chicken SW FF Soda
Junior's Special
Schnitzel on bun, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
