King of the Coop

review star

No reviews yet

500 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3pc Jumbo Tender
Nashville Hot OG
2pc Jumbo Tender

Mini Tenders

3pc Mini Tender

$6.99

6pc Mini Tender

$8.99

By The LB Mini Tender

$15.99

Jumbo Tenders

Hand-breaded tenders (tossed with your choice of heat), comes with house-made B+B pickles and a slice of potato bread.
2pc Jumbo Tender
$7.49

2pc Jumbo Tender

$7.49
3pc Jumbo Tender
$9.99

3pc Jumbo Tender

$9.99
By The LB Jumbo Tender
$16.99

By The LB Jumbo Tender

$16.99

2pc Tender Basket

$7.99

3pc Tender Basket

$9.99

Chock-Full of Chicken Bowls

Fowl Fries

Fowl Fries

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries, loaded with creamy, baked mac and cheese, hot chicken tossed in your heat level of choice, crispy fried onion & jalepeño mix and bacon crumble, then topped with King Sauce and served with B+B pickles and a cup of Dill Ranch.

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$13.99

Our creamy, baked mac and cheese loaded with hot chicken tossed in your heat level of choice, then topped with crispy fried onion & jalepeño mix, bacon crumble, then drizzled with our house-made Dill Ranch.

Sliders

Hen Slider

Hen Slider

$5.49

One hand-breaded tender (tossed in your choice of heat) and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Nashville Hot Slider
$5.99

Nashville Hot Slider

$5.99

One hand-breaded tender (tossed in your choice of heat), B&B pickles, shredded slaw on a toasted potato bread bun.

Dirty Bird Slider

$6.49

One hand breaded tender (tossed in your choice of heat), pimento cheese and King sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

King Mac Slider

King Mac Slider
$7.49

$7.49

One hand-breaded tender (tossed in your choice of heat), Mac & Cheese, B&B pickle, shredded slaw and King sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Penny's Sandwiches

Hen OG

Hen OG

$8.99

Two hand-breaded tenders (tossed in your choice of heat) and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Nashville Hot OG
$9.99

Nashville Hot OG

$9.99

Two hand-breaded tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), B&B pickles, shredded slaw on a toasted potato bread bun.

Dirty Bird OG

Dirty Bird OG

$10.49

Two hand breaded tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), pimento cheese and King sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

King Mac OG

King Mac OG

$12.49

Two hand-breaded tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), Mac & Cheese, B&B pickle, shredded slaw and King sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Tacos

Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), coop's dirty veg, shredded cheese, cole slaw, and King Sauce.
One Taco

One Taco

$4.49
Two Tacos

Two Tacos

$8.49

Coop's Wings

Coop's Wings tossed in your choice of heat with potato bread, king sauce, and pickles.
6pc Wing

6pc Wing

$9.49
10 for 6 Wings
$9.49

10 for 6 Wings

$9.49
12pc Wing

12pc Wing

$17.49
24pc Wing

24pc Wing

$32.49
50pc Wing

50pc Wing

$60.49

Chicken & Waffle

Golden waffle, with Jumbo Tenders, Coop's Wings, or Bone-In Chicken tossed in your heat of choice, served with a whipped salted butter and syrup.
Chicken & Waffle
$10.99

Chicken & Waffle

$10.99

Catfish

One 1/2 pound filet of cornmeal breaded catfish. Comes with house-made B+B pickles and a slice of potato bread.
Catfish

Catfish

$11.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

Hush Puppies

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

Matt's Fat Cookie

Extras

Sauces

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Extra Slice of Bread

$0.75

Extra Waffle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

500 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

King of the Coop- SOHO image

