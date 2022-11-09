A map showing the location of King of the Coop- St. Pete 6928 22nd Ave N StView gallery

King of the Coop- St. Pete 6928 22nd Ave N St

review star

No reviews yet

6928 22nd Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Popular Items

3 Piece Jumbo Tenders
Bogo 5pc Nugget Combo
Fowl Fries

Nuggets

5 Piece Nugget

5 Piece Nugget

$5.99
10 Piece Nugget

10 Piece Nugget

$7.99
By The LB Nuggets

By The LB Nuggets

$14.99

Bogo 5pc Nugget Combo

$9.49

Mini Tenders

3 Piece Mini Tender

3 Piece Mini Tender

$6.99
6 Piece Mini Tender

6 Piece Mini Tender

$8.99
By The LB Mini Tender

By The LB Mini Tender

$15.99

Jumbo Tenders

Hand-breaded Chicken (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, and a slice of potato bread.
2 Piece Jumbo Tenders

2 Piece Jumbo Tenders

$7.49
3 Piece Jumbo Tenders

3 Piece Jumbo Tenders

$9.49

By The LB Jumbo Tenders

$16.99

2 Piece Tender Basket W/fries

$7.99

3 Piece Tender Basket W/fries

$9.99

Chock Full of Chicken Bowls

Fowl Fries

Fowl Fries

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries, loaded with creamy, baked mac and cheese, hot chicken tossed in your heat level of choice, crispy fried onion & jalepeño mix and bacon crumble, then topped with King Sauce and served with B+B pickles and a cup of Dill Ranch.

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$13.99

Our creamy, baked mac and cheese loaded with hot chicken tossed in your heat level of choice, then topped with crispy fried onion & jalepeño mix, bacon crumble, then drizzled with our house-made Dill Ranch.

Sliders

Hen Slider

Hen Slider

$5.49

Hand breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat) and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Nashville Hot Slider

Nashville Hot Slider

$5.99

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, shredded slaw, on a toasted potato bread bun.

Dirty Bird Slider

$6.49

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), pimento cheese, and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

King Mac Slider

King Mac Slider

$7.49

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), Mac N Cheese, house made B+B pickles, shredded slaw on a toasted potato bread bun.

Penny's Sandwiches

Hen OG

Hen OG

$8.99

Two hand-breaded tenders (tossed in your choice of heat) and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Nashville Hot OG

Nashville Hot OG

$9.99

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, shredded slaw, on a toasted potato bread bun.

Dirty Bird OG

Dirty Bird OG

$10.49

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), pimento cheese, and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

King Mac OG

King Mac OG

$12.49

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), Mac N Cheese, house made B+B pickles, shredded slaw on a toasted potato bread bun.

Tacos

Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), coop's dirty veg, shredded cheese, cole slaw, and King Sauce.
One Taco

One Taco

$4.49
Two Tacos

Two Tacos

$8.49

Jumbo Tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), coop's dirty veg, shredded cheese, cole slaw, and King Sauce.

Wings

6 Piece Wings

6 Piece Wings

$9.49

10 for 6 Wings

$9.49
12 Piece Wings

12 Piece Wings

$17.49
24 Piece Wings

24 Piece Wings

$32.49
50 Piece Wings

50 Piece Wings

$60.49

Chicken & Waffle

Golden waffle, with your choice of 2 jumbo tenders, 4 piece wings, or 2 piece bone-in chicken tossed in your heat of choice, served with a whipped salted butter and syrup.
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$10.99

Bone-In Chicken

2 Piece Dark Meat

2 Piece Dark Meat

$6.99Out of stock
2 Piece White Meat

2 Piece White Meat

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Catfish

One 1/2 pound filet of cornmeal breaded catfish. Comes with a side of fries, house-made B+B pickles, King Sauce and a slice of potato bread.
Catfish

Catfish

$11.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

Matt's Fat Cookies

Matt's Fat Cookies

Extras

Extra Sauces

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Extra Slice of Bread

$0.75

Extra Waffle

$3.00

Extra Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

FAT 1/2LB COOKIES

Chocolate Chip^2

Chocolate Chip^2

$5.49

Chocolate chip cookie with regular chocolate chips and mini chocolate chips. Topped with salt. Best Seller!

C.R.E.A.M.

C.R.E.A.M.

$5.49

Cookies Rule Everything Around Me Cookie with Crushed up Oreos and Chocolate chip cookies along with white chocolate and milk chocolate chips!

Death By Chocolate

Death By Chocolate

$5.49

A chocolate cookie with double the chocolate chips!

The O.G.

The O.G.

$5.49

The original one! A chocolate chip and walnut cookie. A true classic!

PB Oreo

PB Oreo

$5.49

A Peanut Butter cookie with crushed Oreos and Peanut Butter chips!

Banana Puddin’

Banana Puddin’

$5.49

A Banana Pudding cookie with crushed Nilla Wafers and white chocolate chips!

The Basic

The Basic

$5.49Out of stock

A white chocolate chip snickerdoodle cookie! Can't go wrong with the Basic!

Party Time

Party Time

$5.49

A white chocolate chip cookie loaded with Rainbow sprinkles!

The Cranberries!

The Cranberries!

$5.49

A Cranberry and white chocolate chip cookie with a little hint of Orange zest!

Raisin Heck

Raisin Heck

$5.49Out of stock

Our take on a Oatmeal Raisin cookie just really big!

Slide Burgers

Slide Hamburger

Slide Hamburger

$6.00Out of stock

Two seasoned beef patties, Martins' potato bun, and our signature Slide sauce!

Slide Cheeseburger

Slide Cheeseburger

$6.50Out of stock

Two seasoned beef patties, Martins' potato bun, White cheddar cheese, and our signature Slide sauce!

Slide Bacon Cheeseburger

Slide Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50Out of stock

Two seasoned beef patties, Martins' potato bun, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, and our signature Slide sauce.

Slide Ultimate Cheeseburger

Slide Ultimate Cheeseburger

$8.50Out of stock

Two seasoned beef patties, Martins' potato bun, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, Caramelized onions, and our signature Slide sauce.

Slide Dogs

Martins' potato bun, Hot Dog, and our signature Slide Sauce!
Slide Hot Dog

Slide Hot Dog

$6.00
Ultimate Slide Dog

Ultimate Slide Dog

$9.00

Martins' potato bun, Hot Dog, White Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Caramelized onions, and our signature Slide Sauce.

Slide Grilled Cheeses

Slide Grilled Cheese

Slide Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Martins' potato bread & White cheddar cheese!

Slide Bacon Grilled Cheese

Slide Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Martins' potato bread, White cheddar cheese, and Bacon!

Slide Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Slide Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Martins' potato bread, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, Caramelized onions, and our signature Slide Sauce!

Sides

Fries

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6928 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

