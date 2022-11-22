Restaurant header imageView gallery

King Of The Coop

1,221 Reviews

$

6607 N

Florida Ave

Tampa, FL 33604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TENDERS
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH
EXTRA TENDER

BASKETS (all come with a side of fries)

All served with fries, sauce, pickles and potato bread.
TENDERS

TENDERS

$10.99

3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.

CATFISH

CATFISH

$13.99

8 oz cornmeal fried fish served with your choice of heat, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread

SANDWICHES (all come with a side of fries)

Choose from "The Nashville Hot", "The Dirty Bird", "The Hen", and "The King Mac" All sandwiches come with fries
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

$11.54

Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.

THE DIRTY BIRD

THE DIRTY BIRD

$11.54

Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our freshly made pimento cheese and our King Sauce.

THE HEN

THE HEN

$11.00

Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our King sauce.

THE KINGMAC

THE KINGMAC

$13.20

Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles, slaw, king sauce, and mac n cheese.

SLIDER PACK

SLIDER PACK

$9.99

2 tenders with your choice of heat, Martin's long rolls, coleslaw, King's sauce, sweet heat pickles served with fries

WAFFLES

Chicken and waffle

Chicken and waffle

$9.99

2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.

HEALTHY(ISH)

Coops Cobb

Coops Cobb

$11.99

Mixed lettuce and vegetables, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, bacon bits, crispy onion and jalapeños, choice of dressing, and 2 tenders (chopped) tossed in your choice of heat

CHOCK FULL OF CHICKEN BOWLS

FOWL FRIES

FOWL FRIES

$12.50

CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, MAC N CHEESE, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS, CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENO

MAC ATTACK

MAC ATTACK

$11.50

CREAMY MAC AND CHEESE, TWO TENDERS COPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, BACON BITS, CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENO

TACOS

Tacos

Tacos

$9.99

TWO TENDERS TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, SHREDDED CHEESE, KING SAUCE, SERVED WITH SEASONED FRIES AND A FOUNTAIN DRINK

SIDES

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$3.00+

COLLARD GREENS WITH SMOKED HAM SHANK

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00+

Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)

COLESLAW

$3.00+

JUST LIKE MY MAMA MAKES IT!

FRIES

$3.00+
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$3.00+

Bacon ranch potato salad with a savory twist!

HUSH PUPPIES

HUSH PUPPIES

$6.00Out of stock

6 HUSH PUPPIES WITH PIMENTO CHEESE

LIL BIDDYS (KIDS MEAL)

LIL BIDDY'S BOX (KIDS MEAL)

$8.99

TWO TENDERS, CHOICE OF HEAT, POTATO BREAD, CHOICE OF SAUCE, FRIES AND A FOUNTAIN DRINK

EXTRAS

EXTRA BREAD

$0.50

EXTRA PICKLES

$0.50+

EXTRA KING SAUCE

$0.50+

SIDE OF PIMENTO CHEESE

$1.00

FISH SOLO

$7.00

EXTRA TENDER

$2.50+

EXTRA HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50+

EXTRA DILL RANCH

$0.50+

DRINKS

KOOL AID

$3.00

The best Tropical Punch on the block!

COOP'S JUICE (1/2 LEMONADE 1/2 KOOL AID)

$3.00Out of stock

Our homemade sweet and tangy lemonade mixed with our house Koolaid.

LEMONADE

$3.00Out of stock

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UN-SWEET TEA

$3.00

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Dole Lemonade, Lipton Southern Sweet Tea, Sierra Mist, Orange Crush.

Water Bottle

$2.00

DESSERTS

SM Caramel Banana Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

LG Caramel Banana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

PARTY PACK

20 tenders with your heat choice, 2 large (16oz each) sides, 8oz King sauce, 8oz Pickles and 1 loaf of Martins Potato Bread
PACK 20

PACK 20

$69.99

Includes 20 tenders tossed in your choice of heat, 2 large sides of your choice (excluding hush puppies), an 8 oz cup of our King sauce and pickles, and one loaf of bread.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tampa's first Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @kingofthecooptampa Thank you for your order!!!

Website

Location

6607 N, Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604

Directions

Gallery
King of the Coop image
King of the Coop image
King of the Coop image
King of the Coop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mandarin Heights - Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
5901 N. Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Social House
orange starNo Reviews
6310 N Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Ichicoro Ramen - www.ichicororamen.com/
orange starNo Reviews
5229 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Seminole Heights
orange starNo Reviews
4910 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Ichicoro Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
5229 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Gangchu
orange starNo Reviews
6618 N Nebraska Ave Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
7venth Sun Brewing Company - Tampa
orange star4.8 • 1,152
6809 N Nebraska Ave Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Bocelli
orange star4.3 • 279
5427 Bayshore Blvd Tampa, FL 33611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Palma Ceia
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
West Tampa
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Harbour Island
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Channelside
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
International
review star
No reviews yet
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston