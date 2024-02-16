King of Wings - Golden New 1100 Arapahoe St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1100 Arapahoe St, Golden, CO 80216
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Nosu Ramen - 700 12th Street, Suite #150, Golden Colorado 80401
No Reviews
700 12TH ST #150 GOLDEN, CO 80401
View restaurant