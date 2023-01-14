KING PIZZERIA 1340 GA-113 suite c

A map showing the location of KING PIZZERIA 1340 GA-113 suite cView gallery

Appetizers

Bread Stix w/ Sauce

$3.99

Cheese Stix w/ Sauce

$4.99

Cheese Stix w/ Pepperoni & Sauce

$5.99

Cheese Stix w/ Jalapeño & Sauce

$5.99

Cinna Sticks with Icing

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks* with Sauce

$6.49

Jalapeño Poppers* with Ranch

$6.49

Chicken Strips* with Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce

$6.49

Baked Fries

$1.50

Baked Cheese Fries

$2.50

Baked Bacon & Cheese Fries

$3.50

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & choose any 3 pizza toppings

Spinach Tomato Garlic Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, tomato & garlic

Pepperoni Lovers Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & extra pepperoni

4 Cheese & Spinach Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar & Spinach

Meatball Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & loads of meatballs

Meat Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

Italian Sausage Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, onions, green peppers & Italian sausage

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, Grilled Chicken sautéed in your choice of wing sauce, served with ranch dipping sauce

Philly Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, Philly Steak, onions & mushrooms

Veggie Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, tomato, onions, mushrooms & green peppers

Hawaiian Calzone

$6.99+

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple

Sweet-N-Spicy

$6.99+

Jalapeno, Pineapple, Pepperoni

Garlic Chicken

$6.99+

Chicken, Spinach, Garlic

Stromboli

Build Your Own Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese & choose any 4 pizza toppings

House Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers & onion

Philly Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, Philly steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions

Cheeseburger Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, bacon, ground beef, tomato & onions

Pepperoni Lovers Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese & extra pepperoni

Ham & Bacon Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon

Veggie Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, tomato, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms & onions

Spinach Tomato Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomato & garlic

All Meat Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef & bacon

Hawaiian Stromboli

$6.99+

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon & pineapple

Sweet-N-Spicy

$6.99+

Jalapeno, Pineapple, Pepperoni

Garlic Chicken

$6.99+

Chicken, Spinach, Garlic

Pasta Dinners

Baked Spaghetti

$5.99

Spaghetti with sauce & melted mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$6.49

Ziti with ricotta cheese & melted mozzarella topped with sauce

Lasagna

$6.49

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese, beef, sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

Add Meatballs

$2.25

add meat sauce

$2.25

Garden Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, black olives, & cucumber

Chef’s Salad

$5.99

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese & green peppers on top of our Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.99

Grilled chicken on top of our Garden Salad

Antipasto Salad

$5.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese & green olives on top of our Garden Salad

Greek Salad

$5.99

Feta cheese, green olives & pepperoncini peppers on top of our Garden Salad

Gyro Salad

$6.99

Gyro meat, Feta cheese, green olives & pepperoncini peppers on top of our Garden Salad

Traditional Crust Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$3.49+

Pepperoni Pizza

$4.45+

Supreme Pizza

$4.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, ham & black olives

House Special Pizza

$4.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella

Veggie Deluxe Pizza

$4.99+

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomato, onions & mozzarella

Philly Pizza

$4.99+

Philly steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$4.99+

Ground beef, bacon, tomato, onions, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheddar

Royal Hawaiian Pizza

$4.99+

Ham, bacon, pineapple & extra mozzarella cheese

New York White Pizza

$4.99+

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese & garlic

California White Pizza

$4.99+

Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, ricotta cheese & garlic

The Heart Stopper Pizza

$4.99+

Double sausage, double pepperoni & double mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$4.99+

Chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch dressing, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheddar cheese

BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$4.99+

Mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple on bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$4.99+

Chicken marinated in mild wing sauce, topped with mozzarella & homemade ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$4.99+

Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese & BBQ sauce

Margherita Pizza

$4.99+

Fresh tomatoes, extra mozzarella, olive oil, basil & garlic

All Meat Deluxe Pizza

$4.99+

Beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & mozzarella cheese

Greek Pizza

$4.99+

Spinach, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, feta, garlic, mozzarella, olive oil & oregano

Four Cheese Pizza

$4.99+

Mozzarella, romano, monterey jack & cheddar cheese

Zombie Pizza

$4.99+

Pepperoni, spinach, garlic, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mozzarella

Garlic Chicken

$4.99+

Chicken, Spinach, Garlic

Sweet-N-Spicy

$4.99+

Jalapenos, Pineapple, Pepperoni

New Orleans Special

$4.99+

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions with Cajun Crust

T-Bone Deluxe

$4.99+

Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Bacon, Onions, Provolone Cheese

KING DELUXE PIZZA

$5.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Feta

QUEEN DELUXE PIZZA

$5.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ricotta, Garlic

PRINCE DELUXE PIZZA

$5.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Thin Crust Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$3.49+

Pepperoni Pizza

$4.45+

Supreme Pizza

$7.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, ham & black olives

House Special Pizza

$7.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella

Veggie Deluxe Pizza

$7.99+

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomato, onions & mozzarella

Philly Pizza

$7.99+

Philly steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$7.99+

Ground beef, bacon, tomato, onions, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheddar

Royal Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99+

Ham, bacon, pineapple & extra mozzarella cheese

New York White Pizza

$7.99+

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese & garlic

California White Pizza

$7.99+

Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, ricotta cheese & garlic

The Heart Stopper Pizza

$7.99+

Double sausage, double pepperoni & double mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$7.99+

Chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch dressing, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheddar cheese

BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99+

Mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple on bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.99+

Chicken marinated in mild wing sauce, topped with mozzarella & homemade ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$7.99+

Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese & BBQ sauce

Margherita Pizza

$7.99+

Fresh tomatoes, extra mozzarella, olive oil, basil & garlic

All Meat Deluxe Pizza

$7.99+

Beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & mozzarella cheese

Greek Pizza

$7.99+

Spinach, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, feta, garlic, mozzarella, olive oil & oregano

Four Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Mozzarella, romano, monterey jack & cheddar cheese

Zombie Pizza

$7.99+

Pepperoni, spinach, garlic, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mozzarella

Garlic Chicken

$7.99+

Chicken, Spinach, Garlic

Sweet-N-Spicy

$7.99+

Jalapenos, Pineapple, Pepperoni

New Orleans Special

$7.99+

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions with Cajun Crust

T-Bone Deluxe

$7.99+

Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Bacon, Onions, Provolone Cheese

KING DELUXE PIZZA

$5.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Feta

QUEEN DELUXE PIZZA

$5.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ricotta, Garlic

PRINCE DELUXE PIZZA

$5.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Baked Wings

5 Original Wings

$5.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

10 Original Wings

$11.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

15 Original Wings

$17.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

20 Original Wings

$23.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

25 Original Wings

$29.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

30 Original Wings

$35.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

35 Original Wings

$41.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

40 Original Wings

$47.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

50 Original Wings

$59.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

5 Boneless Wings

$4.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

15 Boneless Wings

$16.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

20 Boneless Wings

$22.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

25 Boneless Wings

$28.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

30 Boneless Wings

$34.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

35 Boneless Wings

$40.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

40 Boneless Wings

$46.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

50 Boneless Wings

$58.99

Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Oven Toasted Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.99

9 inch Philly steak, onions and provolone cheese (ADD Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers 50¢ each)

Meatball Parmigiana

$6.99

9 inch Meatballs, mozzarella & tomato sauce baked on a sub roll

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

9 inch Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & oil & vinegar

Veggie

$6.99

9 inch Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, feta cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

9 inch Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella & mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

9 inch Grilled chicken smothered in your choice of wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing & Mozzarella cheese

Turkey Club

$6.99

9 inch Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Italian

$6.99

9 inch Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & oil & vinegar

Combo

$6.99

9 inch Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & oil & vinegar

Pizza Sub Deluxe

$6.99

9 inch Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mozzarella & tomato sauce baked on a sub roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

9 inch Chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato and ranch dressing

BLT Supreme

$6.99

9 inch bacon, mozzarella, ranch on pita bread topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Parm

$6.99

9 inch Chicken breast baked in a marinara sauce topped with romano & mozzarella cheese

turkey & cheese

$6.99

9 inch turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Philly Cheese Chicken

$6.99

9 inch Philly Chicken,onions and provolone chees

Gyros

Regular Gyro

$6.99

Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cucumber Dressing served with pickle and chips

Double Meat Gyro

$8.99

Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cucumber Dressing served with pickle and chips

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

New York Style Cheese Cake

$2.99

Cannoli

$2.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cakes

$3.99

Red Velvet, Chocolate, Oreo Mousse Cake, Carrot Cake

Cinna Sticks with Icing

$5.99

Beverages

12oz Can

$0.99

20oz Bottle

$2.25

2 Liter Bottle

$2.99

20oz Water

$1.75

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side 1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Side Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side Mild

$0.75

Side Hot

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Teriyaki

$0.75

Side Dy-no-mite

$0.75

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1340 GA-113 suite c, Cartersville, GA 30120

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

