KING PIZZERIA 1340 GA-113 suite c
1340 GA-113 suite c
Cartersville, GA 30120
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bread Stix w/ Sauce
Cheese Stix w/ Sauce
Cheese Stix w/ Pepperoni & Sauce
Cheese Stix w/ Jalapeño & Sauce
Cinna Sticks with Icing
Mozzarella Sticks* with Sauce
Jalapeño Poppers* with Ranch
Chicken Strips* with Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce
Baked Fries
Baked Cheese Fries
Baked Bacon & Cheese Fries
Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & choose any 3 pizza toppings
Spinach Tomato Garlic Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, tomato & garlic
Pepperoni Lovers Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & extra pepperoni
4 Cheese & Spinach Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar & Spinach
Meatball Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella & loads of meatballs
Meat Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
Italian Sausage Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, onions, green peppers & Italian sausage
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, Grilled Chicken sautéed in your choice of wing sauce, served with ranch dipping sauce
Philly Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, Philly Steak, onions & mushrooms
Veggie Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, tomato, onions, mushrooms & green peppers
Hawaiian Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple
Sweet-N-Spicy
Jalapeno, Pineapple, Pepperoni
Garlic Chicken
Chicken, Spinach, Garlic
Stromboli
Build Your Own Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese & choose any 4 pizza toppings
House Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers & onion
Philly Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, Philly steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions
Cheeseburger Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, bacon, ground beef, tomato & onions
Pepperoni Lovers Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese & extra pepperoni
Ham & Bacon Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon
Veggie Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, tomato, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms & onions
Spinach Tomato Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomato & garlic
All Meat Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef & bacon
Hawaiian Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon & pineapple
Sweet-N-Spicy
Jalapeno, Pineapple, Pepperoni
Garlic Chicken
Chicken, Spinach, Garlic
Pasta Dinners
Garden Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, black olives, & cucumber
Chef’s Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese & green peppers on top of our Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on top of our Garden Salad
Antipasto Salad
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese & green olives on top of our Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, green olives & pepperoncini peppers on top of our Garden Salad
Gyro Salad
Gyro meat, Feta cheese, green olives & pepperoncini peppers on top of our Garden Salad
Traditional Crust Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, ham & black olives
House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella
Veggie Deluxe Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomato, onions & mozzarella
Philly Pizza
Philly steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, tomato, onions, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheddar
Royal Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple & extra mozzarella cheese
New York White Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese & garlic
California White Pizza
Mozzarella, spinach, tomato, ricotta cheese & garlic
The Heart Stopper Pizza
Double sausage, double pepperoni & double mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch dressing, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheddar cheese
BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple on bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken marinated in mild wing sauce, topped with mozzarella & homemade ranch dressing
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese & BBQ sauce
Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, extra mozzarella, olive oil, basil & garlic
All Meat Deluxe Pizza
Beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & mozzarella cheese
Greek Pizza
Spinach, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, feta, garlic, mozzarella, olive oil & oregano
Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, romano, monterey jack & cheddar cheese
Zombie Pizza
Pepperoni, spinach, garlic, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing & mozzarella
Garlic Chicken
Chicken, Spinach, Garlic
Sweet-N-Spicy
Jalapenos, Pineapple, Pepperoni
New Orleans Special
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions with Cajun Crust
T-Bone Deluxe
Philly Steak, Mushrooms, Bacon, Onions, Provolone Cheese
KING DELUXE PIZZA
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato, Feta
QUEEN DELUXE PIZZA
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ricotta, Garlic
PRINCE DELUXE PIZZA
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom
Baked Wings
5 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
10 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
15 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
20 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
25 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
30 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
35 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
40 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
50 Original Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
5 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
10 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
15 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
20 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
25 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
30 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
35 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
40 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
50 Boneless Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Oven Toasted Subs
Philly Cheese Steak
9 inch Philly steak, onions and provolone cheese (ADD Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers 50¢ each)
Meatball Parmigiana
9 inch Meatballs, mozzarella & tomato sauce baked on a sub roll
Ham & Cheese
9 inch Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & oil & vinegar
Veggie
9 inch Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, feta cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Grilled Chicken
9 inch Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella & mayo
Buffalo Chicken
9 inch Grilled chicken smothered in your choice of wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing & Mozzarella cheese
Turkey Club
9 inch Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Italian
9 inch Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & oil & vinegar
Combo
9 inch Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & oil & vinegar
Pizza Sub Deluxe
9 inch Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mozzarella & tomato sauce baked on a sub roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch
9 inch Chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato and ranch dressing
BLT Supreme
9 inch bacon, mozzarella, ranch on pita bread topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo
Chicken Parm
9 inch Chicken breast baked in a marinara sauce topped with romano & mozzarella cheese
turkey & cheese
9 inch turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Philly Cheese Chicken
9 inch Philly Chicken,onions and provolone chees
Gyros
Dessert
Sides
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Marinara
Side Honey BBQ
Side Italian Dressing
Side 1000 Island Dressing
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
Side Greek Dressing
Side Garlic Parm
Side Mild
Side Hot
Side BBQ
Side Teriyaki
Side Dy-no-mite
Side Lemon Pepper
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1340 GA-113 suite c, Cartersville, GA 30120
Photos coming soon!