King Ribs Bar-B-Q - W 16th
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Strive to put out a quality product everyday, provide fast friendly courteous service, and be a positive force in the community.
Location
3145 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Woods - Speedway - 1002 North Main Street
No Reviews
1002 North Main Street Speedway, IN 46224
View restaurant
PB&J Factory - 1220 Waterway Boulevard
No Reviews
1220 Waterway Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis