King Shabu Shabu

504 Reviews

$$

2055 Milwaukee Ave

Riverwoods, IL 60015

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Shabu Shabu is a Japanese hotpot dish where thinly sliced meats and vegetables are cooked briefly in a simmering pot at the table. We provide all the ingredients for you to have a memorable shabu shabu experience at our restaurant or in your home.

