King Shabu Shabu
504 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Shabu Shabu is a Japanese hotpot dish where thinly sliced meats and vegetables are cooked briefly in a simmering pot at the table. We provide all the ingredients for you to have a memorable shabu shabu experience at our restaurant or in your home.
2055 Milwaukee Ave, Riverwoods, IL 60015
