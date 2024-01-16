King Street Cafe
390 King St
Franklin, MA 02038
Dinner
Appetizers
- Calamari
Lightly fried and tossed with banana peppers, roasted cherry tomatoes, and arugula. Served with a side of marinara$14.00
- Mozzarella
Crunchy on the outside and melted on the inside. Served with a side of marinara$10.00
- Seafood Cake
Our seafood cake is made with scallops, shrimp, and crab meat. Served with remoulade sauce$16.00
- Chicken Pot Pie Eggroll
Our mother's secret pot pie recipe wrapped in an eggroll. Served with house-made cranberry mayo$12.00
- Chicken Tex Mex Eggroll
Filled with corn salsa and Monterey Jack cheese. Accompanied by a side of chipotle mayo$12.00
- Clam Cake
Our signature fried dough filled with fresh clams and seasoning. Served with a side of tartar sauce$10.00
- Meatball
House-made meatball with marinara sauce and ricotta cheese$14.00
- Onion Rings
House-made onion rings lightly battered until perfectly golden brown. Served with our own dipping sauce$10.00
- Beer-Battered Mushrooms
Button mushrooms cooked until golden brown. Served with a side of house-made dipping sauce$10.00
- Loaded Chicken Nachos
Fried tortilla chips with melted Monterey Jack cheese, then topped with sliced jalapeños, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo$14.00
- Loaded Beef Nachos
Fried tortilla chips with melted Monterey Jack cheese, then topped with sliced jalapeños, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo$14.00
- Chicken Tenders
Tossed with your choice of sauce: BBQ or buffalo. Served with blue cheese$12.00
- Best Chicken Wings in Town
Tossed with your choice of sauce: BBQ or buffalo. Served with blue cheese$14.00
House-Made Soups
Fresh Salads
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, and crostini$12.00
- Greek
Mixed greens, shredded romaine, tricolor tomato wedges, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, stuffed banana peppers, and Greek dressing$12.00
- Mediterranean
Mixed greens, feta cheese, tricolor tomato wedges, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumbers, and house-made hummus. Served with warm pita bread and EVO basil pesto$13.00
- Summer
Mixed greens topped with honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries, diced feta cheese, and passion fruit vinaigrette$12.00
- Tri-Colored
Arugula, radicchio, shaved fennel, crushed pistachios, grape tomatoes, pomegranate, shaved cheese, and house vinaigrette$13.00
- Caprese
Sliced tricolored tomatoes with buffalo fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and EVO drizzle$15.00
- Antipasto
A selection of pistachio mortadella, prosciutto, salami, Parmigiano-Reggiano, artisan cheese, marinated olives, fig jam, stuffed banana peppers, crostini, candied walnuts, and fruits
Burgers
- Classic
Cooked to your liking with melted American cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato$14.00
- Black & Blue Mushrooms
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and melted crumbled blue cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato$15.00
- Mac & Cheese Burger
Cooked to your liking, served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato$15.00
- Boston BBQ Burger
Cooked to your liking with caramelized onions, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and garnished with a fried onion ring$16.00
- St. Patty Melt
Cooked to your liking, served on marble rye with corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sweet tangy mustard, lettuce, and tomato$17.00
- Brunch Burger
Cooked to your liking and served with lettuce, tomato, fried eggs, bacon, and your choice of melted cheese$16.00
Subs/Sandwiches
- Lobster Salad Roll
Lightly dressed with mayo and fresh dill, served on a split brioche roll$24.00
- Lobster Hot Butter
Lightly dressed with mayo and fresh dill, served on a split brioche roll$24.00
- Fish Taco
Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and lime aioli$18.00
- Steak & Cheese
Sirloin steak with onions, mushrooms, and melted American cheese served on a sub roll$14.00
- Meatball Sub
House-made meatball with marinara sauce and melted American cheese served on a sub roll$12.00
- Po'Boy Shrimp
Cajun shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and chipotle mayo served on a sub roll$15.00
- Chicken Parm
Marinara sauce and melted American cheese served on a sub roll$14.00
- Fish Sandwich
Lightly fried haddock, coleslaw, lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche roll$15.00
- Reuben
Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on marble rye bread$14.00
- Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo with your choice of white or wheat bread$14.00
Seafood Rolls
- Clam Roll
Enjoy a delightful roll filled with tender clams, lightly seasoned to enhance their natural flavors$22.00
- Shrimp Roll
A classic favorite, this roll is packed with juicy shrimp, making for a perfect light meal or snack$15.00
- Strip Roll
Filled with crisp-fried fish strips, this roll offers a delicious crunch in every bite$16.00
- Scallop Roll
Savor the rich taste of scallops in this generously stuffed roll, a true treat for seafood lovers$24.00
Sautéed Entrées
- Chicken Saltimbocca
Pan-seared chicken wrapped in prosciutto with demi-glace, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day$24.00
- Chicken Marsala
Pan-seared chicken finished with mushrooms, marsala sauce, roasted potatoes, and vegetable of the day$22.00
- Salmon
Pan-seared salmon topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach cream sauce, potato cake, and asparagus$27.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp in lemon butter white wine sauce with capers served over fettuccine pasta$22.00
- Lobster Mac-Cheese
Sautéed fresh chunks of lobster tossed with lobster mac cheese sauce and macaroni pasta, topped with toasted bread crumbs$26.00
- Seafood Pasta
Baby clams, shrimp, calamari, scallops in a seafood broth with a hint of crushed red peppers, served over fettuccine pasta$34.00
- Greek Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed shrimp with kalamata olives, roasted cherry tomatoes, artichokes, and lemon sauce served over spaghetti pasta$24.00
- Shrimp Risotto
Gulf shrimp mascarpone risotto, English peas, and roasted cherry tomatoes$27.00
- Scallop Risotto
Pan-seared sea scallops, sweet corn risotto, brussels sprouts, and pancetta$32.00
- Parmesan Crusted Haddock
Pan-seared haddock topped with breaded Parmesan crust and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day$24.00
- Ziti Alla Vodka
Pink vodka sauce with pecorino Romano cheese$18.00
Grilled Entrées
- Grilled Swordfish
8 oz swordfish served with loaded mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus$24.00
- Pork Chop
Marinated grilled pork chop finished with creamy dijon garlic sauce, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli rabe$28.00
- Brunch Rib Eye Steak
Cooked to your liking, topped with two fried eggs, roasted potatoes, and onion ring finished with béarnaise sauce$26.00
- Jameson Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips cooked to your liking, served on a mound of mashed potatoes, covered in sweet Jameson Irish whiskey sauce, and topped with house-made onion rings$24.00
- Surf and Turf
14 oz sirloin steak topped with chunks of lobster, then finished with garlic butter sauce and seasoned Parmesan crust, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli rabe$35.00
Baked Entrées
Big Seafood Platters
- Shrimp
Enjoy a generous serving of perfectly cooked shrimp, ideal for shrimp lovers$18.00
- Clam
Indulge in a platter full of tender, flavorful clams, served fresh and hot$32.00
- Scallop
Treat yourself to succulent scallops, lightly seasoned and cooked to perfection$32.00
- Fried Haddock
A hearty portion of our deliciously fried haddock, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside$20.00
- Clam Strip
Crispy fried clam strips, a crunchy seafood treat$20.00
- Beer-Battered Fish Bites
Chunks of fish coated in our special beer batter and fried until golden brown$18.00
Fisherman Platter
- Fisherman Platter
A hearty feast featuring fried scallops, whole belly clams, shrimp, and haddock. This platter comes complete with fries, onion rings, and coleslaw, making it the ultimate seafood experience
- Strip Fisherman Platter
Similar to our classic fisherman platter, this option also includes fried scallops, whole belly clams, shrimp, and haddock accompanied by fries, onion rings, and coleslaw
Desserts
- Tiramisu
Espresso soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone$10.00
- Lava Cake
Warm molten chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream$10.00
- Death by Chocolate Cake
Whipped cream and powdered sugar$10.00
- Cheesecake
Graham crackers, strawberries, and whipped cream$10.00
- Bread Pudding
House-made golden raisin bread pudding served with vanilla ice cream$10.00
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
