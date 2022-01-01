Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern

King & Union Bar Grocery Memphis Downtown

101 Reviews

$$

185 Union Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103

Order Again

Popular Items

Delta Sunrise
French Toast
Pasta Belzoni

Breakfast

Delta Sunrise

$13.00

Two eggs cooked-to-order, bacon or sausage, hash browns or grits, biscuit or toast.

Ham Steak & Eggs

Ham Steak & Eggs

$14.00

Thick-cut ham steak served with Jezebel sauce, two eggs your way, hash browns or grits, biscuit or toast.

Pork Belly French Toast

Pork Belly French Toast

$15.00

Braised pork belly served over cinnamon French toast with raspberry compote.

King Cristo

King Cristo

$13.00

Breakfast sandwich made with French toast bread, ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and raspberry jam.

Chicken and Waffle

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

French Toast

$7.00

Two pieces of French toast. Served with syrup and powdered sugar.

Waffle

$6.00

Scrambled Egg

$2.00

One scrambled egg.

Over Easy Egg

$2.00

One egg with runny yolk.

Over Medium Egg

$2.00

One egg with creamy yolk.

Over Hard Egg

$2.00

One egg with hard yolk.

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Grits

$3.00

Grits with Cheese

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Thick oatmeal served with brown sugar and raisins on the side.

Cereal

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Three pieces of bacon.

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Two turkey sausage patties.

Ham Steak

$6.00

One piece of thick cut grilled ham.

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Egg Whites

$2.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

$5.00

Sunny Side Up

$2.00

White Gravy

$1.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion

French Onion

$6.00

Sweet Vidalia caramelized onions simmered in beef au jus, topped with toasted French bread and Swiss cheese.

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes, chicken stock, and heavy cream.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, and red onion.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$7.00

Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Appetizers

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$12.00

House pimento and cheese, deviled eggs, pickled smokra, Kielbasa, and firecrackers.

Pork Tamales

Pork Tamales

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional Delta tamales served with roasted ancho chili sauce, or try them battered and deep-fried with chipotle cream sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Sliced green tomatoes dusted with cornmeal and pan fried. Served with comeback sauce.

Pimento Cheese and Crackers

Pimento Cheese and Crackers

$6.00

House made Pimento and Cheese served with ten of our famous Firecrackers.

Crawfish Dip

$12.00

Tender crawfish, spices, ooey-gooey cheese. Served with our firecrackers.

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Five whole wings served celery and flavored with your choice of Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Honey Gold, or Seasoned.

Bologna Fries

$9.00

Collard Dip

$11.00

Handhelds

Mama Rue

Mama Rue

$11.00

House pimento and cheese, bacon, tomato on grilled sourdough.

Club Delta

Club Delta

$14.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, Swiss, Monterey jack, mayo on grilled sourdough.

BLFGT

BLFGT

$11.00

Fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce, comeback sauce on a toasted hoagie.

Ark-La-Miss

Ark-La-Miss

$13.00

Fried catfish po-boy, marinated tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, comeback sauce on a toasted hoagie.

Rolling Fork

$13.00

Third-pound fresh beef patty on a toasted bun, cooked and dressed to your specifications. Add bacon for an additional charge!

Chicken Sammy

$12.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened chicken breast on a toasted bun cooked and dressed to your specifications. Add bacon or cheese for an additional charge!

KU Burger

KU Burger

$14.00

Two all-beef patties, pimento and cheese, fried green tomatoes, comeback sauce, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Hey James

$13.00

Entrees

Pork Medallions

Pork Medallions

$18.00

Two bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin medallions, grilled with a sweet red pepper honey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and one specialty bread.

Pasta Belzoni

Pasta Belzoni

$13.00

Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.

Crawfish Pasta

$15.00

Crawfish and farfalle pasta in a cheesy sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.

14 ounce Ribeye

$32.00

Beautifully marbled 14 ounce ribeye served with grilled asparagus and roasted potatoes.

Red Snapper

$22.00

Rib Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Brown Sauce

$18.00

Meatloaf Red Sauce

$18.00

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Fried Catfish

$18.00

Chopped Steak

$18.00

Grilled Catfish

$18.00

Blackened Catfish

$18.00

Pot Roast

$18.00

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.00

Blackened Chicken

$18.00

Porkchop

$18.00

Vegetables & Sides

Asparagus

$3.00
Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Broccoli with Cheese

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00
Fried Corn on the Cob

Fried Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Side of Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00
Spinach Souflee

Spinach Souflee

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00
Marinated Tomato

Marinated Tomato

$3.00

Firecrackers

$1.00

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Fruit

$3.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Pimento Cheese Roll

$2.00

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Vegetable Plate

$10.00

Choose three vegetables and one bread.

Ranch

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Comeback Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

White chocolate bread pudding with buttered rum sauce.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.00

With raspberry compote, powdered sugar and sweet cream.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

With strawberry, chocolate or caramel.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

185 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

