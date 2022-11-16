Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kingdom Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

12802 N Hwy 27

Chickamauga, GA 30707

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Iced Coffee
Sausage Balls

Bagels

Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.25
Guacamole Bagel

Guacamole Bagel

$5.09

Toasted everything bagel with guacamole spread, everything seasoning, tomato and cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.05

Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.05

Croissants

Fresh Baked Honey Butter Croissant

Fresh Baked Honey Butter Croissant

$3.25

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.80
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.80

Double Sausage Croissant

$5.60

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.25
Chicken & Cheese Croissant

Chicken & Cheese Croissant

$6.25

Sausage Balls

Sausage Balls

Sausage Balls

$3.19+

Keto Breakfast Sandwich

Keto Toast for Sandwiches

Keto Toast for Sandwiches

$2.25

Wednesday only Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

$4.00+Out of stock

Entrees

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$6.09+

4 strips of thick cut bacon served on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

Chilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

$6.39+

Grilled chicken and gouda cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.39+

served with lettuce tomato and mayo on a croissant

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$6.99+

Pimento cheese on our fresh baked croissant with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$7.29+

chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese with a side of ranch

Keto lunch sandwiches

$6.00+

Sandwich Options served with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Sides

Assorted Chips

$1.29

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.59+

Hot Americano

$3.69+

Hot Latte

$4.19+

Hot Mocha

$4.19+

Mocha includes whip cream and chocolate drizzle

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.19+

Served with caramel drizzle on top

Hot Dirty Chai

$4.19+

Hot Chai

$3.69+

Chai latte no espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.69+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.29+

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.79+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.19+

Iced Americano

$3.69+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.19+

Iced Mocha

$4.19+

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.19+

Cold Brew

$4.19+

Iced Chai

$3.69+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Coffee

$3.69+

Frozen Latte

$4.19+

Frozen Mocha

$4.19+

Frozen Java Chip

$4.19+

Frozen Dirty Chai

$4.19+
Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.69+

Frozen Cotton Candy

$3.69+

Frozen Vanilla Bean

$3.69+

Frozen Chai

$3.69+

Frozen Spiced Chai no espresso

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

Bottled Drinks and Iced Tea

Deer Park Water Bottle

$1.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.79+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.79+

Soft Drinks

$1.00

Orange Juice 16oz

$2.00

Cup Of Ice Water

$0.25

Cup Of Ice

$0.25

White Milk

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Lemonade 20oz

$2.00

Fresh Baked Pastries

Muffin

Muffin

$3.00
Apple Fritters

Apple Fritters

$2.79
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50
Cookies

Cookies

$2.19
Brownies

Brownies

$2.19Out of stock
Scones

Scones

$2.79
Keto Treats.

Keto Treats.

$4.00Out of stock
Danish

Danish

$2.79Out of stock
Donuts

Donuts

$1.59+
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Apple Turnovers

$3.00

Biscotti Cranberry Orange Almond

$1.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$3.50

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.50Out of stock

loaf cakes

Frosted Pumpkin Loaf

$3.00

Holiday pre-order menu please put in comment which day and time you will be picking up

Dressing take and bake serves 12

Dressing take and bake serves 12

$25.00

contains cornbread, onions, celery, cream soups, spices and a bit more. Serves approximately 12

Sweet Potato Casserole take and bake serves 12

Sweet Potato Casserole take and bake serves 12

$30.00

topped with pecans, brown sugar and flour blend

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Made from scratch, ready to serve

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$17.00

Made from scratch, ready to serve

Apple pecan pie

Apple pecan pie

$17.00

made from scratch, ready to serve

Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Loaf

$10.00

Made from scratch, ready to serve

Peppermint Poke Cake

Peppermint Poke Cake

$20.00

Made from scratch, ready to serve (keep refrigerated until ready to serve)

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$20.00

Made from scratch, ready to serve

Cookie Tray (12)

Cookie Tray (12)

$16.00

Made from scratch, ready to serve, great for holiday parties or game day snacks

Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

$25.00

Sausage, egg, cheese, hashbrowns and seasoning. Can be take and bake or ready to serve, please specify in the notes section

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, pastries, sandwiches and so much more. Come in and enjoy!

Location

12802 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga, GA 30707

Directions

Gallery
Kingdom Coffee image
Banner pic
Kingdom Coffee image

Map
