KINGDOM Coffee Roasting Co.
701 Webster St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Online Ordering will be activated next week.
Iced Drinks
Iced Macchiato
we mix together whole milk and the flavor of your choice, then we layer our signature espresso on top; and serve over ice. our macchiato has one extra shot than the latte CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Latte
our lattes are made with our signature espresso & mixed with smooth & creamy whole milk CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Breve
our breve is made with creamy half & half and our signature espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Americano
our Americano blends water with our signature espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Cold Brew
our special cold brew blend steeped overnight for 15 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it a rich, full bodied cold coffee with notes of red cherry, chocolate & caramel served over ice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Vanilla Chai Latte
creamy milk mixed with sweetened chai spices blended with nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon & vanilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Matcha Latte
tea-based beverage combining pure green matcha tea powder, and milk, to create a smooth, creamy, caffeinated coffee alternative CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Refresher
Iced Tea
our refreshing, freshly brewed teas are brewed each day & served over ice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Green Tea
our refreshing, freshly brewed green tea is brewed each day & served over ice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Arnold Palmer Tea
our hand squeezed lemonade mixed with our freshly brewed iced tea CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Lemonade
our fresh lemonade is hand squeezed daily with real lemons. CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Limeade
combination of tart limeade concentrate, fizzy lemon-lime soda, and your flavor of choice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
LOTUS Pink Jolly Rancher Tea
dragonfruit & pink lotus mixed with soda water.
LOTUS Purple Pomeberry
blackberry, pomegranate & purple lotus mixed with soda water.blackberry, pomegranate & purple lotus mixed with soda water.
LOTUS Sunny Days
pineapple, passion fruit & gold lotus mixed with soda water.
Hot Drinks
Hot Macchiato
made with steamed creamy milk & topped with an extra shot of our signature blend of espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Hot Latte
our lattes are made with our signature espresso & mixed with smooth & creamy milk CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Hot Breve
our breve is made with steamed creamy half & half and our signature blend of espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Americano
our Americano blends hot water with our signature espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Espresso
double shot of our signature espresso that has notes of dark chocolate & caramel that is bold nutty & complex with a rich & intense with a rich lasting, smokey finish CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Medium Roast
our signature blend freshly brewed with notes of dark chocolate & sweet citrus with a velvety smooth finish CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Dark Roast
our signature dark blend freshly brewed that is heavy & smooth with notes of dark cherry & tobacco CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
HUGO Tea
pryamid style tea bags that contain high-quality loose leaf teas and a unique blend of herbs CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Hot Vanilla Chai Latte
steamed creamy milk mixed with sweetened chai spices blended with nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon & vanilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Hot Chocolate
creamy hot chocolate served with wipped cream & chocolate drizzle CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Hot Matcha Latte
tea-based beverage combining pure green matcha tea powder, and steamed milk, to create a smooth, creamy, caffeinated coffee alternative CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Steamer
our steamers are made with smooth & creamy milk & your choice of flavor CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Frozen Drinks
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
our 16 oz signature smoothie made with almond milk, strawberries and bananas
Frozen Coffee
refreshing, creamy & smooth frozen coffee topped off with whipped cream drizzle CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Frozen Chocolate
refreshing, creamy & smooth frozen chocolate topped off with whipped cream & chocolate drizzle CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Freezos
a variety of refreshing frozen flavors gauranteed to cool you off CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Vanilla Cake Batter Shake
vanilla cupcake flavoring blended with cream. topped with whipped cream and sprinkles CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Frozen Lemonade
fresh lemons squeezed daily blended with ice to make a refreshing frozen treat
Frozen Limeade
frozen combination of tart limeade concentrate, fizzy lemon-lime soda, and your flavor of choice
Food Menu
Signature Items
The King David
scrambled eggs, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, potatoes, mixed green & red peppers, onions, savory sausage & fire roasted salsa on a 12" flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR BURRITO BELOW!
The Goliath
your bagel of choice with smoked bacon, savory sausage, hickory smoked ham, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg topped off with your choice of one of our made from scratch cream cheese flavors CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
The Patmos
a hawaiian bagel with smoked bacon, aged white american cheese & a fresh egg CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
The Garden
fire roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach & garlic aioli on a toasted croissant CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes
5 warm donut holes covered with cinnamon & sugar
Breakfast Sammies
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
a bagel with smoked bacon, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg on a plain bagel CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
Ham, Egg & Cheese
an english muffin with hickory smoked ham, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg on an english muffin CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
savory sausage patty, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg on an english muffin CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
Egg & Cheese
an english muffin with aged white american cheese & a fresh egg CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
Burritos & Wraps
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
savory sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed cheddar & monterey jack cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR BURRITO BELOW!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap
savory sausage, aged american cheese and a fresh egg wrapped in a tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wrap
smoked bacon, aged american cheese & a fresh egg wrapped in a flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!
Ham, Egg & Cheese Wrap
hickory smoked ham, aged american cheese & a fresh egg wrapped in a flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!
Lunch
Chicken Tender Wrap
breaded chicken tenders & smoked bacon nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with monterey jack & cheddar cheese tightly rolled in a spinach & herb tortilla served with your choice of dressing
Ham & Bacon Wrap
hickory smoked ham & smoked bacon nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with aged american white cheese, tightly rolled in a avocado tortilla served with your choice of dressing CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!
Turkey & Bacon Wrap
kettle braised turkey & smoked bacon nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with aged american white cheese, tightly rolled in a avocado tortilla served with your choice of dressing CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!
Grilled Cheese
2 pieces of honey wheat bread toasted with 2 pieces of aged white american cheese
Bagels & Breads
Plain Bagel
a fresh bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!
Blueberry Bagel
a fresh blueberry bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!
Hawaiian Bagel
a fresh hawaiian bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
a fresh cinnamon raisin bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!
Everything Bagel
a fresh bagel topped with everything season, sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!
Croissant
a fresh croissant sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!
English Muffin
a fresh english muffin sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!
Quick Snacks
Ham Roll-ups
2 flour tortillas rolled up with hickory smoked ham & aged american white cheese
Bacon Roll-ups
2 flour tortillas rolled up with smoked bacon & aged american white cheese
Hashbrown
thick & crispy
Fresh Baked Muffin
Sliced Cake
Protein Balls
our home-made recipe with oats, honey, peanut butter and butterscotch chips
Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips
Yogurt Squeeze
blueberry yogurt
Applesauce Squeeze
applesauce in a pouch
Fresh Fruit
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
KINGDOM-minded coffee shop that specializes in hand-crafted coffee drinks, fresh squeezed lemonade and refreshing tea drinks. We also offer scratch breakfast & lunch options, snacks and delicious baked goods. We offer in store dining, and online ordering, with the option of picking up your order at the counter.
