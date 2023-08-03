Online Ordering will be activated next week.

Iced Drinks

Iced Macchiato

we mix together whole milk and the flavor of your choice, then we layer our signature espresso on top; and serve over ice. our macchiato has one extra shot than the latte CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Iced Latte

our lattes are made with our signature espresso & mixed with smooth & creamy whole milk CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Iced Breve

our breve is made with creamy half & half and our signature espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Iced Americano

our Americano blends water with our signature espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Cold Brew

our special cold brew blend steeped overnight for 15 hours to slowly extract the flavor, making it a rich, full bodied cold coffee with notes of red cherry, chocolate & caramel served over ice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Iced Vanilla Chai Latte

creamy milk mixed with sweetened chai spices blended with nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon & vanilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Iced Matcha Latte

tea-based beverage combining pure green matcha tea powder, and milk, to create a smooth, creamy, caffeinated coffee alternative CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Refresher

Iced Tea

our refreshing, freshly brewed teas are brewed each day & served over ice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Iced Green Tea

our refreshing, freshly brewed green tea is brewed each day & served over ice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Arnold Palmer Tea

our hand squeezed lemonade mixed with our freshly brewed iced tea CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Lemonade

our fresh lemonade is hand squeezed daily with real lemons. CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Limeade

combination of tart limeade concentrate, fizzy lemon-lime soda, and your flavor of choice CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

LOTUS Pink Jolly Rancher Tea

dragonfruit & pink lotus mixed with soda water.

LOTUS Purple Pomeberry

blackberry, pomegranate & purple lotus mixed with soda water.blackberry, pomegranate & purple lotus mixed with soda water.

LOTUS Sunny Days

pineapple, passion fruit & gold lotus mixed with soda water.

Hot Drinks

Hot Macchiato

made with steamed creamy milk & topped with an extra shot of our signature blend of espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Hot Latte

our lattes are made with our signature espresso & mixed with smooth & creamy milk CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Hot Breve

our breve is made with steamed creamy half & half and our signature blend of espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Americano

our Americano blends hot water with our signature espresso CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Espresso

$2.99

double shot of our signature espresso that has notes of dark chocolate & caramel that is bold nutty & complex with a rich & intense with a rich lasting, smokey finish CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Medium Roast

our signature blend freshly brewed with notes of dark chocolate & sweet citrus with a velvety smooth finish CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Dark Roast

our signature dark blend freshly brewed that is heavy & smooth with notes of dark cherry & tobacco CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

HUGO Tea

pryamid style tea bags that contain high-quality loose leaf teas and a unique blend of herbs CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Hot Vanilla Chai Latte

steamed creamy milk mixed with sweetened chai spices blended with nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon & vanilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Hot Chocolate

creamy hot chocolate served with wipped cream & chocolate drizzle CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Hot Matcha Latte

tea-based beverage combining pure green matcha tea powder, and steamed milk, to create a smooth, creamy, caffeinated coffee alternative CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Steamer

our steamers are made with smooth & creamy milk & your choice of flavor CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$3.99

our 16 oz signature smoothie made with almond milk, strawberries and bananas

Frozen Coffee

refreshing, creamy & smooth frozen coffee topped off with whipped cream drizzle CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Frozen Chocolate

refreshing, creamy & smooth frozen chocolate topped off with whipped cream & chocolate drizzle CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Freezos

a variety of refreshing frozen flavors gauranteed to cool you off CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Vanilla Cake Batter Shake

vanilla cupcake flavoring blended with cream. topped with whipped cream and sprinkles CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!

Frozen Lemonade

fresh lemons squeezed daily blended with ice to make a refreshing frozen treat

Frozen Limeade

frozen combination of tart limeade concentrate, fizzy lemon-lime soda, and your flavor of choice

Other Drinks

Milk

glass of creamy cold milk CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!!!

Ice Water

Flat Breads

Alfredo Verde Flat Bread

$7.99

introducing our mouthwatering flat bread pizza with alfredo, pesto, feta cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes! this delectable creation will take your taste buds on a delightful journey of flavors

Food Menu

Signature Items

The King David

$7.49

scrambled eggs, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, potatoes, mixed green & red peppers, onions, savory sausage & fire roasted salsa on a 12" flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR BURRITO BELOW!

The Goliath

$6.89

your bagel of choice with smoked bacon, savory sausage, hickory smoked ham, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg topped off with your choice of one of our made from scratch cream cheese flavors CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!

The Patmos

$5.49

a hawaiian bagel with smoked bacon, aged white american cheese & a fresh egg CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!

The Garden

$4.99

fire roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach & garlic aioli on a toasted croissant CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!

Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes

$1.79

5 warm donut holes covered with cinnamon & sugar

Breakfast Sammies

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.49

a bagel with smoked bacon, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg on a plain bagel CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.25

an english muffin with hickory smoked ham, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg on an english muffin CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$3.99

savory sausage patty, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg on an english muffin CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!

Egg & Cheese

$3.25

an english muffin with aged white american cheese & a fresh egg CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!

Burritos & Wraps

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$3.99

savory sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed cheddar & monterey jack cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR BURRITO BELOW!

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$2.49

savory sausage, aged american cheese and a fresh egg wrapped in a tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$2.89

smoked bacon, aged american cheese & a fresh egg wrapped in a flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!

Ham, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$2.89

hickory smoked ham, aged american cheese & a fresh egg wrapped in a flour tortilla CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!

Lunch

Chicken Tender Wrap

$7.49

breaded chicken tenders & smoked bacon nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with monterey jack & cheddar cheese tightly rolled in a spinach & herb tortilla served with your choice of dressing

Ham & Bacon Wrap

$7.49

hickory smoked ham & smoked bacon nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with aged american white cheese, tightly rolled in a avocado tortilla served with your choice of dressing CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$7.49

kettle braised turkey & smoked bacon nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with aged american white cheese, tightly rolled in a avocado tortilla served with your choice of dressing CUSTOMIZE YOUR WRAP BELOW!

Grilled Cheese

$1.99

2 pieces of honey wheat bread toasted with 2 pieces of aged white american cheese

Bagels & Breads

All bagels come toasted unless specified
Plain Bagel

$1.99

a fresh bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!

Blueberry Bagel

$1.99

a fresh blueberry bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!

Hawaiian Bagel

$1.99

a fresh hawaiian bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.99

a fresh cinnamon raisin bagel sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!

Everything Bagel

$1.99

a fresh bagel topped with everything season, sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!

Croissant

$1.99

a fresh croissant sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!

English Muffin

$1.99

a fresh english muffin sliced & toasted to perfection CUSTOMIZE YOUR BAGEL BELOW!

Quick Snacks

Ham Roll-ups

$3.89

2 flour tortillas rolled up with hickory smoked ham & aged american white cheese

Bacon Roll-ups

$3.89

2 flour tortillas rolled up with smoked bacon & aged american white cheese

Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes

$1.79

5 warm donut holes covered with cinnamon & sugar

Hashbrown

$1.59

thick & crispy

Fresh Baked Muffin

$1.99
Sliced Cake

$3.59
Protein Balls

$2.50

our home-made recipe with oats, honey, peanut butter and butterscotch chips

Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips

$1.99
Yogurt Squeeze

$1.99

blueberry yogurt

Applesauce Squeeze

$1.50

applesauce in a pouch

Fresh Fruit

$1.49

Sides

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.99

our specialty cream cheese is made in house fresh daily

Side of Dressing

$1.09

our dressings are made from scratch fresh daily

Side of Avocado Spread

$1.39
Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.99

one of our signature sauces made with fresh squeezed lemon, olive oil, pepper, salt & mayo