Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Kingdom Table

review star

No reviews yet

397 Railroad St.

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Order Again

Popular Items

Local Burger
Downstreet Burger
Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich

Appetizers

Duck and Cheddar Quesadilla in a flour tortilla. Served with Guac and a house made cranberry sauce.

Pickle Plate

$8.00

Our own house made spicy pickled carrots, green beans, and cucumbers

House Fries

$9.00

house cut French fries served with a side of our chipotle remoulade sauce

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

with herb & garlic aioli

Poutine

$15.00

house cut French fries, red-eye poultry gravy, VT cheese curds If ordered to-go, the gravy will be packed separately to ensure that your fries will be as crisp as possible when you get home!

Pan Fried Dumplings

$13.00

Pan-fried pork or vegetable dumplings served with soy sauce

Wings

$10.00

6 wings in your choice of either our house made Nashville hot dry rub or our signature maple habanero sauce, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing and house pickled carrots

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

with spicy VT kimchi served on endive leaf with ponzu dipping sauce

Crab Cakes

$14.00

House made crab cakes on a bed of greens with a side of our chipotle remoulade

PEI Mussels

$16.00

House made coconut green curry sauce served with grilled crostini bread

Poke Cucumber Bites

$14.00

ahi tuna in our Asian sesame marinade with seaweed salad served on sliced cucumber with wasabi aioli and sriracha aioli

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$16.00Out of stock

Vietnamese pork sliders topped with fresh jalapeno, cucumber, and cilantro, our own pickled daikon radish and carrots, on brioche buns with sriracha mayo.

SALADS

Seasonal Salad Special

$18.00Out of stock

Ask your server about our seasonal salad option!

Half Seasonal Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Table Grapefruit Salad

$16.00

organic wild arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion and house made poppyseed vinaigrette

Half Table Grapefruit Salad

$8.50

organic wild arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion and house made poppyseed vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$7.50

romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in VT Fresh creamy Caesar dressing

House Greens

$10.00

Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, and red onion with your choice of dressing

Half House Greens

$5.50

Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, and red onion with your choice of dressing

TABLE SANDWICHES/TACOS

Grilled chicken breast, baby greens, tomato, red onion and your choice of additional toppings

Local Burger

$14.00

Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, baby greens, tomato, red onion, and house made pickles on a potato roll with your choice of toppings

Downstreet Burger

Downstreet Burger

$21.00

Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, caramelized Vidalia onions, Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue, maple-habanero NEK bacon, on a potato roll (no substitutions please)

Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich

$16.00

Southern style fried chicken thigh, guava-habanero BBQ sauce, house made dill pickles, organic greens, creamy coleslaw, potato roll

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Vegan patty, arugula-pepita-apricot chutney, mixed greens, on a potato roll

Street Tacos

$16.00

Ask your server about our taco options today!

ENTREES

Lager-Battered Fish & Chips

$22.00Out of stock

Fried fresh cod served with house cut french fries, creamy coleslaw, and cilantro-jalapeño tartar sauce

Ramen Noodle Bowl

$20.00

Pork Ribeye

$23.00

8oz pork ribeye coated in Genuine Jamaican Jerk Rub, served with crispy smashed baby potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Passionfruit Coconut Swordfish

$27.00

Steak & Frites

$36.00

Pasta Of The Day

$19.00

KIDS

Half House Greens

$5.50

Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, and red onion with your choice of dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$7.50

romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in VT Fresh creamy Caesar dressing

Half Grapefruit Salad

$8.50

baby arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion, house made poppyseed vinaigrette

Cheeseburger and Fries

$12.00

5oz burger from Libbey's Meat Market with Cabot cheddar cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Corndog & Fries

$9.00

Two corndogs served with house French fries

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

DESSERTS

Fresh Strawberry, Blackberry, and Blueberry cobbler

Chocolate Supreme Ice Cream - NOT for takeout

$6.00

produced in Grande Isle, VT by Island Homemade Ice Cream

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - NOT for takeout

$6.00

produced in Grande Isle, VT by Island Homemade Ice Cream

Salted Caramel Ice Cream - NOT for takeout

$7.00

Root Beer Float - NOT for takeout

$7.00

NOT available for takeout

Stout Float - NOT for takeout

$9.00

NOT available for takeout

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Creme Brulee - NOT for takeout

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Tiraamisu

$7.00Out of stock

BEER and CIDER

*NEW!!! Allagash Curieux

$10.00

Allagash Brewing Co. Tripel - 11% "a unique beer that was aged for 8 weeks in Jim Beam Bourbon Barrels." 12oz bottle Maine

*New!!! Allagash Floating Holiday

$7.00

Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Ale - 5.2% "Relaxation is just a float away. We brewed this blonde ale with lemon peel and a pinch of sea salt to push your refreshometer up to “long weekend.” When it’s time to chill out, we recommend a Floating Holiday." 16oz can Maine

*NEW!!! Allagash Haunted House Hoppy Dark Ale

$7.00

Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Dark Ale - 6.7% "Doomed by a love of pitch-black Porters and our Allagash House Beer, we summoned the recipe for Haunted House. Roasted Barley and Blackprinz malt curse this beer with a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Tettnang, Chinook, and Saaz hops, this beer ends with a ghost of coffee-flavored bitterness and hauntingly complex malty palate." 16oz can Maine

*New!!! Allagash North Sky

$8.00

Allagash Brewing Co Stout - 7.5% "Like a clear night lit by stars, this silky Belgian-inspired stout balances light notes of fruit and sweetness with roasty malt." 16oz can Maine

*New!!! Allagash River Trip

$7.00

Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Pale Ale - 4.8% "A companion to backyards, backwoods and balconies alike. This Belgian-style table beer packs an array of melon, citrus and stone fruit notes. Brewed with coriander. Dry hopped. Good for any adventure." 16oz can Maine

*New!!! Allagash Swiftly IPA

$7.00

Allagash Brewing Co Belgian IPA - 6.5% "Hops grow swiftly at the start of spring. We capture all of their lush, citrusy, and resinous glory alongside a generous grain bill in this amber-colored IPA. We hope you’ll take your time in enjoying Swiftly." 16oz can Maine

*New!!! Allagash, My One & Only- Sour Raspberry Red Ale

$20.00

Allagash Brewing Co Wild Beer "A gift to share or give yourself, My One & Only is made for special moments. We brew a red ale and let it age and sour in a foudre—a large oak fermentor typically used in winemaking—before adding fresh, local raspberries, plums, and a plum-cherry hybrid called a pluerry. In this dry and balanced beer you’ll find notes of fresh berry, cherry, apple, pear, and subtle caramel from its grain bill." 5.4% abv Maine 375ml bottle

*New!!! Citizen Cider- Bakers Dozen

$7.00

Citizen Cider Hard Cider - 5% "Cider donut inspired, spiced with vanilla and cinnamon. Off-dry and fruit forward" 16oz can Vermont

*New!!! GF Departed Soles Rick-Rolled Stout

$6.00

Departed Soles Brewing GLUTEN FREE Coffee stout - 6% "Brewed with gluten-free oats, buckwheat, millet, and malted rice, in combination with water, hops, and GF yeast, you're never going to want to give this up, never going to want to put this down, because it's then conditioned on local coffee, for a light, roasty brew that will never desert you." 12oz can New Jersey

*New!!! Oxbow Grand Royal

$7.00

Oxbow Brewing Co. Helles Lager - 5% "Grand Royal is a Munich-style pale lager brewed with European malts and noble hops." 16oz can Maine

*NEW!!! Oxbow- Luppolo

$7.00

5% ale by vol Maine Luppolo is an unfiltered pils brewed with European malts and noble hops Named after the Italian word for "hop," this "Italian style" pils is an homage to the hop-forward pale lagers produced in Italy.

*New!!! Port Brewing- High Tide

$7.00

Port Brewing co. IPA 6.2% "There's nothing better than a sun-soaked day at the beach with the tide coming in - but only if you have a nice citrusy IPA, drenched in notes of tangerine and stone fruit from the judicious amount of Simcoe and Amarillo hops, at your side. No matter which tide you find, as you stroll the shores of your favoirite beach, we hope you find this a most welcoming High Tide." 16oz

*New!!! Port Brewing- Wipeout IPA

$7.00

Port Brewing co. West coast IPA, 7% West coast is best coast... "With 78 IBUs. Our version of a West Coast IPA- brewed in the San Diego style. This massively hoppy beer gets its flavor and attitude from no less than five hop varieties including Amarillo, Centennial, Cascade, Simcoe and Summit." 16oz

*New!!! The Hop concept- Haze Pipe

$7.00

The Hop Concept Hazy IPA 6.5% "Unfiltered and unashamed. Haze Pipe Ipa starts with huge notes of Grapefruit Tangerine and finishes juicy and faint flavoring bitterness. Hops are Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, Strada." 16 oz

*New!!! Upper Pass Fred's Red Ale

$7.00

Upper Pass Beer Co Red Ale - 5.9% "An easy-drinking red ale hopped with Centennial & Chinook, Fred's Red is brewed with a blend of darker malts that meet in the middle of the road to create perfect balance. This brew is a tribute to the late Fred Tuttle, a Tunbridge dairy farmer, World War II veteran and candidate for the United States Senate for Vermont in 1998. Fred will always be "The Man with a plan."" 16oz Can Vermont

*New!!! Whetstone Rug Life

$7.00

Whetstone Station Amber Ale - 5.5% "A beer that really ties the room together... Our amber ale is carefully balanced and easy-drinking. A solid malty backbone is matched with just the right amount of hops for a full flavored beer that goes well with almost anything." 16oz can Vermont

*New!!! Whetstone Whetstoner

$7.00

Whetstone Station Session IPA - 4.5% "Nestled in the greenest mountains and alongside a picturesque river bordered by an old railroad line, you'll find Whetstone Beer Co. Since 2012 we've celebrated the spirit of camaraderie and community in our team and our guests with this bright, delicious beer full of flavor and aroma. At only 4.5% abv it's the go-to choice for many a Whetstoner." 16oz can Vermont

375ml 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2017

375ml 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2017

$25.00

Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen Fruited Lambic 5.7% - 375ml bottle Belgium

375ml 3 Fontenen A & G 2017

$25.00
750ml 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 2018

750ml 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 2018

$40.00

Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen Lambic - 6% 750ml bottle - Belgium

Alchemist - Focal Banger

Alchemist - Focal Banger

$7.00

The Alchemist IPA 7% abv - 16 oz. can Vermont

Alchemist - Heady Topper

Alchemist - Heady Topper

$7.00

The Alchemist IIPA 8% - 16 oz. Vermont

Allagash- Haunted House, hoppy dark ale

$7.00

6.66% 16oz Maine roasted barley and Blackpinz malt cloak this ale in a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Crystal, Nugget, Cascade and Northern Brewer. its flavor is filled with hauntingly balanced notes of coffee, malt & hops.

Allagash- White

$6.00
Ayinger - Celebrator

Ayinger - Celebrator

$6.00

Brauerei Aying Bock-Dopplebock 6.7%abv - 12oz bottle Germany

Benediktiner- Festbier, German imported

$7.00

Brasserie d'Achouffe La Chouffe Blonde

$8.00

Brasserie d'Achouffe Belgian Strong - Belgian Pale "The gnomes of Fairyland are particularly fond of this golden beer. LA CHOUFFE, with its slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones, is the drink which gives them their zest for life. At least, that's what these imps say when they are thirsty. Their secret used to be jealously guarded from one generation to the next until the day they shared the recipe with humans to seal their friendship. Of all the legends from the wonderful region of the Belgian Ardennes, the tale of LA CHOUFFE is the one which most merits re-telling." 8% 11.2oz Belgium

Brasserie De La Senne- Taras Boula, extra hoppy ale

$8.00

Brasserie De La Senne 4.5% Brussels, Belgium Unfiltered blond craft beer, re-fermented in the bottle.

Burlington Beer Co. & GMC Vaulted Blue, New England IPA

$7.00

Burlington Beer Co. 8th Anniversary, Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Spanish cedar conditioned Pilsner

Burlington Beer Co. Uncanny Valley, New England IPA

$7.00

Burlington Beer Co. You Cant Get There From Here, Gose

$7.00

Gose, brewed with key lime & kumquat

Chimay - Grand Reserve

Chimay - Grand Reserve

$10.00

Abbaye de Scourmont - Chimay Belgian strong dark ale 9%abv - 11.2 oz bottle Belgium

Chimay Premiere

$9.00

Abbaye de Scourmont - Chimay Dubbel "Chimay Red is noted for its coppery color which makes it particularly attractive. Topped with a creamy head, it gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma produced by the fermentation. The taste perceived in the mouth is a balance confirming the fruity nuances noticed in the fragrance. Its taste, which imparts a silky sensation to the tongue, is made refreshing by a light touch of bitterness. To the palate, the taster perceives a pleasant astringency which complements the flavor qualities of this beer very harmoniously. This top fermented Trappist beer, refermented in the bottle, is not pasteurized." 7% 11.2 oz Belgium

Citizen Cider - Brosé, Blueberry Cider

$7.00

Citizen Cider - Dirty Mayor

$7.00
Citizen Cider - Unified Press

Citizen Cider - Unified Press

$7.00

Citizen Cider Off-dry, clean and crisp cider 5.2%abv - 16oz can Vermont

Citizen Cider- Citra Star, Dry hopped cider

$6.00

Citizen Cider- Strawberry Crush Cider

$7.00

Citizen Cider-Coddiwompler, Passionfruit Hopped Cider

$7.00

Delirium Noel

$25.00

Brouwerij Huyghe Strong Ale - Belgian Dark "Brewed only for the Christmas and New Year, Noël complete the "Delirium" trilogy. Its appearance is a superb warm copper to red color, recalling "Nocturnum" except in its taste. It hides its subtlety by multiple levels of flavor and should be approached with confidence, with a tinge typical Christmas, sauced with a sweet touch, then bitterness." 10% 750ml Belgium

Delirium Tremens

$9.00Out of stock

Brouwerij Huyghe Strong Ale - Belgian Dark "The particular character and the unique taste of "Delirium Tremens" result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. In 1997, Stuart A. Kallen nominated Delirium Tremens as "best beer in the world". A gold medal during the "world beer championships" in Chicago (1998) confirmed that worldwide recognition." 8.5% 16.9oz can Belgium

Dieu du Ciel! Boire Prague Et Mourir

$8.00Out of stock

Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Czech Lager "Svetly Lezak Lager" 5% 16oz can Quebec

Dieu du Ciel! Rosée d'Hibiscus

$8.00

Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Herb & Spice Witbier "a soft spoken wheat beer. The rose colour comes from the hibiscus flowers added during the brewing process. The aromas and flavour of this tropical flower are very prominent in the beer, giving it a slight acidity and a very agreeable fragrance. It is the perfect thirst quencher on a hot summer day. " 5.9% 16oz can Quebec

Dieu Du Ciel- Dulce De Leche, imperial vanilla stout

$10.00

Dieu Du Ciel- Kumquat, coffee & citrus imperial stout

$10.00

Dieu Du Ciel- Peche Mortel, imperial coffee stout

$10.00

Dieu Du Ciel- Tajumulco Coffee, imperial stout

$10.00

Eden - Brut Rosé

$7.00

Eden - Deep Cut - dry

$7.00

Eden - Peak Bloom - semi-dry

$7.00

Eden - Treebeard

$7.00

Eden Specialty Ciders Hard Cider "Dry cider infused with fresh-picked Newport and Cascade hops grown organically in our orchard." 6.2% 12oz can Vermont

Eden Barrel Aged ICE CIDER

$30.00

Foam Brewery - Odd Pets, Fruited Sour

$7.50

Fruited sour ale, featuring pomegranate, pickle pear & a touch of lactose. ALC. by Volume 5%

Foley Brothers - Tipping Point IPA

$7.00

Foley Brothers, OKTOBERFEST

$7.00

Foley Brothers- Oktoberfest

$7.00

GF - Ghostfish GLUTEN FREE Lunar Harvest

$7.00

Ghostfish Brewing Company Flavored - Pumpkin/Vegetable "Our fall seasonal. A warming Belgian Tripel brewed with pumpkin and spices." 8.2% abv 16oz can Washington

Good Measure - Early Riser

Good Measure - Early Riser

$6.00

Good Measure Brewing Cream Ale - 4.8% 16oz can - Vermont

Goose Island - Bourbon Country

Goose Island - Bourbon Country

$16.00

Goose Island Beer Co Imperial Stout - 14.7% - 16.9oz bottle - Illinois

Hanssens - Oude Gueuze

Hanssens - Oude Gueuze

$15.00

Hanssens Artisanaal Lambic - 6%abv 375ml bottle - Belgium

Honest Weight - Recurring Theme

Honest Weight - Recurring Theme

$15.00Out of stock

Honest Weight Artisan Beer Farmhouse Saison - 5% 500ml bottle - Massachusetts

Jack's Abbey - Shipping out of Boston, Amber Lager

$7.50

Jack's Abbey 5.3% Massachusetts A malty sweet and lightly hoppy amber lager.

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine DIPA

$7.00+

Lindeman's - Framboise, Raspberry Lambic

$8.00

Lost Nation Marzen Bier

$7.00Out of stock

Lost Nation Brewing Lager - Marzen Lost Nation's Oktoberfest offering 5.5% abv 16oz can Vermont

Maine Beer Co. ROTATING (Ask Server)

$8.00
Mob Craft - LOW PHUNK Sour

Mob Craft - LOW PHUNK Sour

$7.00Out of stock

MobCraft Beer Sour/Wild Ale - 4% 12oz can - Wisconsin

NA Athletic - Upside Dawn Golden Ale

NA Athletic - Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Co Low/No Alcohol Golden Ale 0.5%abv - 12oz can Connecticut

NA Athletic Downwinder Gose

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Company Low/No Alcohol beer "Our Downwinder Gose is a highly refreshing, light-bodied beer. It has a soft wheat body and crisp tart finish, with hints of sea salt, coriander, and lime leaf. Guaranteed to quench your thirst on hot days, and pairs perfectly with spring and summer meals!" 0.4% abv 12oz can Connecticut

NA Athletic, Free Wave HAZY IPA

$6.00
NA Zero Gravity - Rescue Club IPA

NA Zero Gravity - Rescue Club IPA

$6.00

Brewed by Zero Gravity Craft Brewery for Rescue Club Brewing Co Low/No Alcohol IPA 0.5%abv - 12 oz can Vermont

NA Zero Gravity- PILS

$6.00

NA- Athletic, Light

$6.00

NEW!! GLUTEN FREE none shall path, Pale Ale

$7.00

NOGNE- Kriek of Telemark, Cherry fruit beer

$9.00Out of stock

NOGNE- Porter, Robust porter

$9.00Out of stock

Off Color Brewing- Beer For Cafés

$7.00

Off Color Brewing Chicago, IL 4% Alc by Vol Chai style ale with black tea and spices, brewed with malts, hops, cardamom, cloves, ginger & lactose

Ommegang- Idyll Days, unfiltered Belgian style Lager

$7.00Out of stock

ORVAL- Trappist Ale

$11.00

ORVAL, Belgium. Dist Seattle Washington. 6.9% Brewed with Malted barley, hops, sugar, yeast.

Oxbow - Luppollo, Dry Hopped Pilsner

Oxbow - Luppollo, Dry Hopped Pilsner

$7.00

Oxbow Brewing Co Pale Lager - 5% 16oz - Maine

PBR

$5.00

Pohjala- Orange Gose, Gose Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Põhjala Must Kuld

$9.00Out of stock

Põhjala Porter "A rich porter with smooth honey notes. Brewed with lactose for that extra silky texture. Enjoy on its own or as a dessert at the end of a decadent meal. Contains barley malt and lactose." 7.8% abv 11.2oz Estonia

Rochefort 10

Rochefort 10

$10.00

Brasserie Rochefort Quadrupel 11.3%abc - 12oz bottle Belgium

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar

$7.00

Rogue Ales Brown ale "From the hazelnut capital of the United States, this nutty twist on a European brown ale was originally crafted by Rogue Brewmaster John Maier's good friend and avid home-brewer, Chris Studach. Hazelnut Brown Nectar offers a hazelnut aroma with rich nutty flavor and a smooth malty finish." 5.6% 12oz can Oregon

Rothaus - Tannenzapfle

Rothaus - Tannenzapfle

$6.00

Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus Pilsner - 5.1%abv 12oz bottle - Germany

Saison Dupont

Saison Dupont

$8.00

Brasserie Dupont Saison 6.5%abv - 12oz bottle Belgium

Schilling - Aosta

$7.00Out of stock

Schilling - Foy

$7.00Out of stock

Schilling Beer Co - Belgian IPA - 6.5% - 16oz can - New Hampshire

Southern Tier- Pumking, Imperial Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

Stillwater Extra Dry Saison

$7.00

Stillwater Artisanal Ales Saison/Grisette "A saison brewed with sake rice and dry hopped with Citra, Hallertau Blanc, and Sterling." 4.2% 16oz can Maryland

Stillwater Premium Ale

$7.00

Stillwater Artisanal Ales Pale Ale - Belgian/Farmhouse "Quality malts, choice hops, & wild yeast. Our deconstruction of the post prohibition industrial lager. Fermented with Brettanomyces - heavy dose of Hallertau Mittelfrüh & Blanc, accent of Galaxy. Rustic beer for the future." 4.5% abv 12oz can Maryland

Stillwater- Cellar Door, dry hopped farmhouse wheat

$7.00

Sweet Water Almond Milk Stout

$7.00

Sweet Water Brewing Company "Milk" Stout "Sidle up to the perfect pint pub for an innovative new deliciously smooth, dark and indulgent classic-style milk stout, but with a tasty dairy-free almond milk twist. All of the flavor and mouthfeel of a bold tasting stout, yet lighter-better-faster, with a nod to the new non-dairy day dawning." 5.4% abv 12oz can Georgia

Switchback

$6.00

Switchback Brewing Company Pale Ale - 5%abv 12oz bottle - Vermont

Taras Boulba - Brasserie De La Senne, Extra Hoppy Ale

$8.00

The Lost Abbey Red Poppy

$15.00Out of stock

Port Brewing Co./The Lost Abbey "Perhaps no country embraces the use of fruit in beers more so than Belgium. Numerous traditional as well as regional specialty ales are infused with every sort of fruit imaginable. In this way, the flavor of the fruit becomes especially prominent. Red Poppy Ale is a veritable celebration of Sour Cherries in an explosion of aromas and tastes. Brewed from a brown ale base and aged in our oak barrels for over 6 months, this beer is not for the faint of heart. The Golden Poppy is the state flower of California and the Red Poppy is found in Flanders Fields where our inspiration for this beer comes from." 5% abv 12oz tall can California

The Veil Thorn

$7.00

The Veil Brewing Co. Lager "Thorn is a 5% ABV lager brewed with spelt and Floor-Malted Bohemian Pilsner malt." 5% abv 16oz can Virginia

Three Floyds Alpha King

$7.00

Three Floyds Alpha Klaus

$8.00

Three Floyds Brewing Porter "Alpha Klaus is Alpha King’s cousin. A big American X-mas Porter brewed with English chocolate malt and Mexican sugar and of course tons of strange American hops! Cheers. " 7.3% 12oz Indiana

Three Floyds Cherry Canis Invertus

$8.00

Three Floyds Brewing Flanders Red/Oud Bruin "A tart Flemish-style red ale brewed with cherries." 8.5% 12oz Indiana

Three Floyds Robert the Bruce

$8.00

Three Floyds Brewing Scottish Ale "A bold Scottish ale with a complex malty body derived from roasted and crystal malts balanced with just the right combination of hops. This ale pours a deep ruby color, has a sweet malty nose with layered caramel and roasted notes and a full body. Robust yet smooth, Robert The Bruce is a malt lover’s delight." 6.5% 12oz Indiana

Trappist Quadrupel

$25.00

Bierbrouwerij de Koningshoeven - La Trappe Trappist Quadrupel "Quadrupel is La Trappe’s heaviest ale with a stunning amber colour. Its warm and intense flavour is rich and finely balanced. Malty sweet, slightly burnt, and pleasantly bitter with a sweet aftertaste. Quadrupel continues to ferment after bottling and offers aromas of banana, almond, vanilla and others." 10% 750ml Netherlands

Von Trapp- Maple Rauch

$7.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner - Hefeweizen

$7.00

Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan Hefeweizen - 5.4% 12oz bottle - Germany

Weihenstephaner - Vitus

Weihenstephaner - Vitus

$7.00

Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan Weizenbock 7.7%abv - 12oz bottle Germany

Weinstephaner - Helles Lager

$7.00

Zero Gravity - Frankie, Ale with fruit

$7.00

Bright, Spritzy & Refreshing 5.1%

Zero Gravity - Green State Lager

Zero Gravity - Green State Lager

$6.00

Zero Gravity Pilsner 4.9%abv - 16oz can Vermont

Zero Gravity - Madonna, DIPA

$7.00

Zero Gravity- Little Wolf, Pale Ale

$7.00

Zero Gravity- OKTOBERFEST

$7.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

APPLE CIDER Margarita!

$14.00

N.E.K BLOODY MARY

$13.00

House made bloody mix, served with spicy pickles of the day, lime and olives. Peppered top

Bloody Maria!

$14.00

Elderflower Mojito

$14.00Out of stock

Organic Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Blackberry Basil Spritzer

$13.00Out of stock

Beefeater gin, muddled blackberries & fresh basil, lime, happy hill maple syrup, shaken, topped with prosecco

Blood Orange Cosmopolitain

$12.00

Titos vodka, blood orange juice, lime & a splash of simple syrup, lime twist

Blood Orange Mimosa

$12.00
BLUEPRINT

BLUEPRINT

$13.00Out of stock

muddled blueberries, fresh lime juice, happy hill maple syrup, shaken together with gin & topped off with prosecco

Blackberry Currant Cosmo

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Cilantro Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Espolón Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh juiced sour mix, cilantro, jalapeño

CÓDIGO Rosa Blanco - PALOMA

$17.00

CÓDIGO 1530 Rosa blanco tequila, aged in uncharred Cabernet French White Oak barrels, fresh lime, grepefruit, soda water. Lime garnish

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$15.00

Barr Hill Gin, fresh lemon juice, local honey, Prosecco

Ginger Lime Martini

$14.00

Titos vodka, fresh lime juice, house ginger syrup, chilled & served up with sugar rim

Herbaceous Bee Keeper

$15.00Out of stock

Muddled fresh VT thyme, Vermont's Barr Hill Gin, fresh squeezed lemon, local honey

Hot Toddi

$14.00

Bullet rye, Bärenhager honey liqueur, lemon juice & clove served hot with a lemon twist

Kingdom Colada

$13.00

St J Distillery Pirate Dan’s Vermont Rum, Coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut creme and fresh lime juice

Lavender Lemon Drop

$14.00

Green Mountain Organic Lemon Vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, lavender bitters, sugared rim

Lemon Basil Martini

$15.00

Green Mountain Organic Lemon Vodka, fresh lime juice, fresh basil, simple syrup, and a lemon twist

Long Island iced tea

$16.00

Maple Bourbon Old Fashion

$15.00

Bullet bourbon, maple syrup, angostura aromatic bitters served over rox, with luxardo cherries

Maple Cream Martini

$14.00

Titos vodka, Metcalfes maple cream, maple syrup, frangelico, cream served up

Moscow Mule

$13.00

NEK Classic Margarita

$12.00

Nor'Easter

$15.00

Smuggler’s Notch Bourbon, Happy Hill maple syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger brew

Passion Fruit Spritzer

$13.00

Prosecco, passion fruit puree, lemon twist

Pomegranate Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Tito’s Vodka, house made pomegranate syrup, fresh lime and pomegranate juice served straight up

Rum Punch

$13.00

A medley of fresh fruit juices, lime & Vermont rum

Suffer No More

Suffer No More

$13.00

House made ginger simple syrup, fresh lime juice, gin, and bourbon shaken together and served on the rocks with a twist of lime

Tom Cat New Fashioned

$16.00

Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin, lemon, simple syrup, Luxardo cherry, and bitters

White Russian

$13.00

WINE

***Wine Flight***

$12.00

BTL Jeio Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Vueve Clicquot Brut Champagne, France

$95.00

Cantina Maschio Prosecco

$10.00

Eden - Brut Rosé

$7.00

Yes Way Rosé

$9.00

classic Provence rosé profile with notes of raspberry, cherry, peach, herbal, citrus, and mineral core - 250 ml can

375ml Meiomi Chardonnay

375ml Meiomi Chardonnay

$12.00

pineapple, stone fruit, lemon peel 375ml bottle

375ml Rocca Delle Macìe, Chianti Classico

$13.00
375ml White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

375ml White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

bright, fresh grapefruit, lemongrass 375ml bottle

375ml William Hill Chardonnay

375ml William Hill Chardonnay

$17.00

oaked, creamy, pear, melon 375ml bottle

375ml Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages

375ml Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages

$12.00

strawberry, black cherry, spice 375ml bottle

375ml Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

375ml Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

blackberry, black currant, hazelnut 375ml bottle

375ml Meiomi Pinot Noir

375ml Meiomi Pinot Noir

$17.00

fruit forward, mocha, vanilla 375ml bottle

GLS Firestone Riesling

$9.00

Not available for takeout

GLS Pizzolato, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Not available for takeout

GLS Bieler Pere et Fils Rosé

$10.00

GLS Eric Chevalier Chard

$11.00

Not available for takeout

GLS Mer Soleil Reserve

$11.00

GLS Rascal - Pino Noir

$11.00

GLS Parducci Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Pindal Malbec

$9.00

GLS Whiplash Zinfandel

$9.00

Not available for takeout

GLS Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$9.00

GLS Domaine Cote du Rhone

$10.00

Not available for takeout

GLS Whole Cluster Pino Noir

$11.00

Not available for takeout

BTL Firestone, Riesling

$35.00

BTL Pizzolato, Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Benzinger, Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Bieler Pere et Fils - Rosé

$38.00

BLT Eric Chevalier Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Whiplash Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$35.00

BTL - Domaine - Cote du Rhone

$39.00

BTL Rascal Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Stags Leap Cabernet

$95.00

BTL Pindal malbec

$36.00

BTL Whole Cluster

$35.00

BTL Parducci Cabernet

$46.00

MERCH

Hat

$30.00

Yogurt Parfaits

VT Fruit Parfait

$9.00

Chocolate Orange Parfait

$9.00

Breakfast Salads

California BKT Salad

$17.00

Half BKT

$9.00

Quinoa Berry Salad

$15.00

Half Quinoa

$8.00

Table Grapefruit Salad

$16.00

organic wild arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion and house made poppyseed vinaigrette

Half Grapefruit

$8.50

Toast w/ Guac & Fried Egg

$7.00

Toast w/ Yogurt & Berries

$6.50

Toast w/ Cottage Cheese & Tomatoes

$7.50

Main Dishes

Downstreet Omelet

$15.00

Southwestern Omelet

$13.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.00

Maple Habanero Bacon Benedict

$14.00

Ham Benedict

$14.00

Spinach & Arugula Benedict

$13.00

Beef Brisket Benedict

$16.00

Veggie Patty Benedict

$14.00

Fried French Toast

$14.00

Eggs to Order

$11.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Sides

Maple Habanero Bacon

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Extra Maple Syrup

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Chorizo Mash

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Food & Drink in downtown St Johnsbury, featuring a small but diverse menu with locally-sourced ingredients.

Location

397 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Directions

Kingdom Table image
Kingdom Table image

