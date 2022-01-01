- Home
Kingdom Table
397 Railroad St.
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Appetizers
Pickle Plate
Our own house made spicy pickled carrots, green beans, and cucumbers
House Fries
house cut French fries served with a side of our chipotle remoulade sauce
Parmesan Truffle Fries
with herb & garlic aioli
Poutine
house cut French fries, red-eye poultry gravy, VT cheese curds If ordered to-go, the gravy will be packed separately to ensure that your fries will be as crisp as possible when you get home!
Pan Fried Dumplings
Pan-fried pork or vegetable dumplings served with soy sauce
Wings
6 wings in your choice of either our house made Nashville hot dry rub or our signature maple habanero sauce, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing and house pickled carrots
Crispy Calamari
with spicy VT kimchi served on endive leaf with ponzu dipping sauce
Crab Cakes
House made crab cakes on a bed of greens with a side of our chipotle remoulade
PEI Mussels
House made coconut green curry sauce served with grilled crostini bread
Poke Cucumber Bites
ahi tuna in our Asian sesame marinade with seaweed salad served on sliced cucumber with wasabi aioli and sriracha aioli
Banh Mi
Vietnamese pork sliders topped with fresh jalapeno, cucumber, and cilantro, our own pickled daikon radish and carrots, on brioche buns with sriracha mayo.
SALADS
Seasonal Salad Special
Ask your server about our seasonal salad option!
Half Seasonal Salad
Table Grapefruit Salad
organic wild arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion and house made poppyseed vinaigrette
Half Table Grapefruit Salad
organic wild arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion and house made poppyseed vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
Half Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in VT Fresh creamy Caesar dressing
House Greens
Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, and red onion with your choice of dressing
Half House Greens
Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, and red onion with your choice of dressing
TABLE SANDWICHES/TACOS
Local Burger
Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, baby greens, tomato, red onion, and house made pickles on a potato roll with your choice of toppings
Downstreet Burger
Libbey’s Meat Market fresh ground beef, caramelized Vidalia onions, Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue, maple-habanero NEK bacon, on a potato roll (no substitutions please)
Crispy CHICKEN Sandwich
Southern style fried chicken thigh, guava-habanero BBQ sauce, house made dill pickles, organic greens, creamy coleslaw, potato roll
Veggie Burger
Vegan patty, arugula-pepita-apricot chutney, mixed greens, on a potato roll
Street Tacos
Ask your server about our taco options today!
ENTREES
Lager-Battered Fish & Chips
Fried fresh cod served with house cut french fries, creamy coleslaw, and cilantro-jalapeño tartar sauce
Ramen Noodle Bowl
Pork Ribeye
8oz pork ribeye coated in Genuine Jamaican Jerk Rub, served with crispy smashed baby potatoes and seasonal vegetable
Passionfruit Coconut Swordfish
Steak & Frites
Pasta Of The Day
KIDS
Half House Greens
Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, and red onion with your choice of dressing
Half Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in VT Fresh creamy Caesar dressing
Half Grapefruit Salad
baby arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion, house made poppyseed vinaigrette
Cheeseburger and Fries
5oz burger from Libbey's Meat Market with Cabot cheddar cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids Corndog & Fries
Two corndogs served with house French fries
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
DESSERTS
Chocolate Supreme Ice Cream - NOT for takeout
produced in Grande Isle, VT by Island Homemade Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - NOT for takeout
produced in Grande Isle, VT by Island Homemade Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Ice Cream - NOT for takeout
Root Beer Float - NOT for takeout
NOT available for takeout
Stout Float - NOT for takeout
NOT available for takeout
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Cheesecake
Creme Brulee - NOT for takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Brownie Sundae
Tiraamisu
BEER and CIDER
*NEW!!! Allagash Curieux
Allagash Brewing Co. Tripel - 11% "a unique beer that was aged for 8 weeks in Jim Beam Bourbon Barrels." 12oz bottle Maine
*New!!! Allagash Floating Holiday
Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Ale - 5.2% "Relaxation is just a float away. We brewed this blonde ale with lemon peel and a pinch of sea salt to push your refreshometer up to “long weekend.” When it’s time to chill out, we recommend a Floating Holiday." 16oz can Maine
*NEW!!! Allagash Haunted House Hoppy Dark Ale
Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Dark Ale - 6.7% "Doomed by a love of pitch-black Porters and our Allagash House Beer, we summoned the recipe for Haunted House. Roasted Barley and Blackprinz malt curse this beer with a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Tettnang, Chinook, and Saaz hops, this beer ends with a ghost of coffee-flavored bitterness and hauntingly complex malty palate." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash North Sky
Allagash Brewing Co Stout - 7.5% "Like a clear night lit by stars, this silky Belgian-inspired stout balances light notes of fruit and sweetness with roasty malt." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash River Trip
Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Pale Ale - 4.8% "A companion to backyards, backwoods and balconies alike. This Belgian-style table beer packs an array of melon, citrus and stone fruit notes. Brewed with coriander. Dry hopped. Good for any adventure." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash Swiftly IPA
Allagash Brewing Co Belgian IPA - 6.5% "Hops grow swiftly at the start of spring. We capture all of their lush, citrusy, and resinous glory alongside a generous grain bill in this amber-colored IPA. We hope you’ll take your time in enjoying Swiftly." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash, My One & Only- Sour Raspberry Red Ale
Allagash Brewing Co Wild Beer "A gift to share or give yourself, My One & Only is made for special moments. We brew a red ale and let it age and sour in a foudre—a large oak fermentor typically used in winemaking—before adding fresh, local raspberries, plums, and a plum-cherry hybrid called a pluerry. In this dry and balanced beer you’ll find notes of fresh berry, cherry, apple, pear, and subtle caramel from its grain bill." 5.4% abv Maine 375ml bottle
*New!!! Citizen Cider- Bakers Dozen
Citizen Cider Hard Cider - 5% "Cider donut inspired, spiced with vanilla and cinnamon. Off-dry and fruit forward" 16oz can Vermont
*New!!! GF Departed Soles Rick-Rolled Stout
Departed Soles Brewing GLUTEN FREE Coffee stout - 6% "Brewed with gluten-free oats, buckwheat, millet, and malted rice, in combination with water, hops, and GF yeast, you're never going to want to give this up, never going to want to put this down, because it's then conditioned on local coffee, for a light, roasty brew that will never desert you." 12oz can New Jersey
*New!!! Oxbow Grand Royal
Oxbow Brewing Co. Helles Lager - 5% "Grand Royal is a Munich-style pale lager brewed with European malts and noble hops." 16oz can Maine
*NEW!!! Oxbow- Luppolo
5% ale by vol Maine Luppolo is an unfiltered pils brewed with European malts and noble hops Named after the Italian word for "hop," this "Italian style" pils is an homage to the hop-forward pale lagers produced in Italy.
*New!!! Port Brewing- High Tide
Port Brewing co. IPA 6.2% "There's nothing better than a sun-soaked day at the beach with the tide coming in - but only if you have a nice citrusy IPA, drenched in notes of tangerine and stone fruit from the judicious amount of Simcoe and Amarillo hops, at your side. No matter which tide you find, as you stroll the shores of your favoirite beach, we hope you find this a most welcoming High Tide." 16oz
*New!!! Port Brewing- Wipeout IPA
Port Brewing co. West coast IPA, 7% West coast is best coast... "With 78 IBUs. Our version of a West Coast IPA- brewed in the San Diego style. This massively hoppy beer gets its flavor and attitude from no less than five hop varieties including Amarillo, Centennial, Cascade, Simcoe and Summit." 16oz
*New!!! The Hop concept- Haze Pipe
The Hop Concept Hazy IPA 6.5% "Unfiltered and unashamed. Haze Pipe Ipa starts with huge notes of Grapefruit Tangerine and finishes juicy and faint flavoring bitterness. Hops are Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, Strada." 16 oz
*New!!! Upper Pass Fred's Red Ale
Upper Pass Beer Co Red Ale - 5.9% "An easy-drinking red ale hopped with Centennial & Chinook, Fred's Red is brewed with a blend of darker malts that meet in the middle of the road to create perfect balance. This brew is a tribute to the late Fred Tuttle, a Tunbridge dairy farmer, World War II veteran and candidate for the United States Senate for Vermont in 1998. Fred will always be "The Man with a plan."" 16oz Can Vermont
*New!!! Whetstone Rug Life
Whetstone Station Amber Ale - 5.5% "A beer that really ties the room together... Our amber ale is carefully balanced and easy-drinking. A solid malty backbone is matched with just the right amount of hops for a full flavored beer that goes well with almost anything." 16oz can Vermont
*New!!! Whetstone Whetstoner
Whetstone Station Session IPA - 4.5% "Nestled in the greenest mountains and alongside a picturesque river bordered by an old railroad line, you'll find Whetstone Beer Co. Since 2012 we've celebrated the spirit of camaraderie and community in our team and our guests with this bright, delicious beer full of flavor and aroma. At only 4.5% abv it's the go-to choice for many a Whetstoner." 16oz can Vermont
375ml 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2017
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen Fruited Lambic 5.7% - 375ml bottle Belgium
375ml 3 Fontenen A & G 2017
750ml 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 2018
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen Lambic - 6% 750ml bottle - Belgium
Alchemist - Focal Banger
The Alchemist IPA 7% abv - 16 oz. can Vermont
Alchemist - Heady Topper
The Alchemist IIPA 8% - 16 oz. Vermont
Allagash- Haunted House, hoppy dark ale
6.66% 16oz Maine roasted barley and Blackpinz malt cloak this ale in a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Crystal, Nugget, Cascade and Northern Brewer. its flavor is filled with hauntingly balanced notes of coffee, malt & hops.
Allagash- White
Ayinger - Celebrator
Brauerei Aying Bock-Dopplebock 6.7%abv - 12oz bottle Germany
Benediktiner- Festbier, German imported
Brasserie d'Achouffe La Chouffe Blonde
Brasserie d'Achouffe Belgian Strong - Belgian Pale "The gnomes of Fairyland are particularly fond of this golden beer. LA CHOUFFE, with its slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones, is the drink which gives them their zest for life. At least, that's what these imps say when they are thirsty. Their secret used to be jealously guarded from one generation to the next until the day they shared the recipe with humans to seal their friendship. Of all the legends from the wonderful region of the Belgian Ardennes, the tale of LA CHOUFFE is the one which most merits re-telling." 8% 11.2oz Belgium
Brasserie De La Senne- Taras Boula, extra hoppy ale
Brasserie De La Senne 4.5% Brussels, Belgium Unfiltered blond craft beer, re-fermented in the bottle.
Burlington Beer Co. & GMC Vaulted Blue, New England IPA
Burlington Beer Co. 8th Anniversary, Pilsner
Spanish cedar conditioned Pilsner
Burlington Beer Co. Uncanny Valley, New England IPA
Burlington Beer Co. You Cant Get There From Here, Gose
Gose, brewed with key lime & kumquat
Chimay - Grand Reserve
Abbaye de Scourmont - Chimay Belgian strong dark ale 9%abv - 11.2 oz bottle Belgium
Chimay Premiere
Abbaye de Scourmont - Chimay Dubbel "Chimay Red is noted for its coppery color which makes it particularly attractive. Topped with a creamy head, it gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma produced by the fermentation. The taste perceived in the mouth is a balance confirming the fruity nuances noticed in the fragrance. Its taste, which imparts a silky sensation to the tongue, is made refreshing by a light touch of bitterness. To the palate, the taster perceives a pleasant astringency which complements the flavor qualities of this beer very harmoniously. This top fermented Trappist beer, refermented in the bottle, is not pasteurized." 7% 11.2 oz Belgium
Citizen Cider - Brosé, Blueberry Cider
Citizen Cider - Dirty Mayor
Citizen Cider - Unified Press
Citizen Cider Off-dry, clean and crisp cider 5.2%abv - 16oz can Vermont
Citizen Cider- Citra Star, Dry hopped cider
Citizen Cider- Strawberry Crush Cider
Citizen Cider-Coddiwompler, Passionfruit Hopped Cider
Delirium Noel
Brouwerij Huyghe Strong Ale - Belgian Dark "Brewed only for the Christmas and New Year, Noël complete the "Delirium" trilogy. Its appearance is a superb warm copper to red color, recalling "Nocturnum" except in its taste. It hides its subtlety by multiple levels of flavor and should be approached with confidence, with a tinge typical Christmas, sauced with a sweet touch, then bitterness." 10% 750ml Belgium
Delirium Tremens
Brouwerij Huyghe Strong Ale - Belgian Dark "The particular character and the unique taste of "Delirium Tremens" result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. In 1997, Stuart A. Kallen nominated Delirium Tremens as "best beer in the world". A gold medal during the "world beer championships" in Chicago (1998) confirmed that worldwide recognition." 8.5% 16.9oz can Belgium
Dieu du Ciel! Boire Prague Et Mourir
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Czech Lager "Svetly Lezak Lager" 5% 16oz can Quebec
Dieu du Ciel! Rosée d'Hibiscus
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Herb & Spice Witbier "a soft spoken wheat beer. The rose colour comes from the hibiscus flowers added during the brewing process. The aromas and flavour of this tropical flower are very prominent in the beer, giving it a slight acidity and a very agreeable fragrance. It is the perfect thirst quencher on a hot summer day. " 5.9% 16oz can Quebec
Dieu Du Ciel- Dulce De Leche, imperial vanilla stout
Dieu Du Ciel- Kumquat, coffee & citrus imperial stout
Dieu Du Ciel- Peche Mortel, imperial coffee stout
Dieu Du Ciel- Tajumulco Coffee, imperial stout
Eden - Brut Rosé
Eden - Deep Cut - dry
Eden - Peak Bloom - semi-dry
Eden - Treebeard
Eden Specialty Ciders Hard Cider "Dry cider infused with fresh-picked Newport and Cascade hops grown organically in our orchard." 6.2% 12oz can Vermont
Eden Barrel Aged ICE CIDER
Foam Brewery - Odd Pets, Fruited Sour
Fruited sour ale, featuring pomegranate, pickle pear & a touch of lactose. ALC. by Volume 5%
Foley Brothers - Tipping Point IPA
Foley Brothers, OKTOBERFEST
Foley Brothers- Oktoberfest
GF - Ghostfish GLUTEN FREE Lunar Harvest
Ghostfish Brewing Company Flavored - Pumpkin/Vegetable "Our fall seasonal. A warming Belgian Tripel brewed with pumpkin and spices." 8.2% abv 16oz can Washington
Good Measure - Early Riser
Good Measure Brewing Cream Ale - 4.8% 16oz can - Vermont
Goose Island - Bourbon Country
Goose Island Beer Co Imperial Stout - 14.7% - 16.9oz bottle - Illinois
Hanssens - Oude Gueuze
Hanssens Artisanaal Lambic - 6%abv 375ml bottle - Belgium
Honest Weight - Recurring Theme
Honest Weight Artisan Beer Farmhouse Saison - 5% 500ml bottle - Massachusetts
Jack's Abbey - Shipping out of Boston, Amber Lager
Jack's Abbey 5.3% Massachusetts A malty sweet and lightly hoppy amber lager.
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine DIPA
Lindeman's - Framboise, Raspberry Lambic
Lost Nation Marzen Bier
Lost Nation Brewing Lager - Marzen Lost Nation's Oktoberfest offering 5.5% abv 16oz can Vermont
Maine Beer Co. ROTATING (Ask Server)
Mob Craft - LOW PHUNK Sour
MobCraft Beer Sour/Wild Ale - 4% 12oz can - Wisconsin
NA Athletic - Upside Dawn Golden Ale
Athletic Brewing Co Low/No Alcohol Golden Ale 0.5%abv - 12oz can Connecticut
NA Athletic Downwinder Gose
Athletic Brewing Company Low/No Alcohol beer "Our Downwinder Gose is a highly refreshing, light-bodied beer. It has a soft wheat body and crisp tart finish, with hints of sea salt, coriander, and lime leaf. Guaranteed to quench your thirst on hot days, and pairs perfectly with spring and summer meals!" 0.4% abv 12oz can Connecticut
NA Athletic, Free Wave HAZY IPA
NA Zero Gravity - Rescue Club IPA
Brewed by Zero Gravity Craft Brewery for Rescue Club Brewing Co Low/No Alcohol IPA 0.5%abv - 12 oz can Vermont
NA Zero Gravity- PILS
NA- Athletic, Light
NEW!! GLUTEN FREE none shall path, Pale Ale
NOGNE- Kriek of Telemark, Cherry fruit beer
NOGNE- Porter, Robust porter
Off Color Brewing- Beer For Cafés
Off Color Brewing Chicago, IL 4% Alc by Vol Chai style ale with black tea and spices, brewed with malts, hops, cardamom, cloves, ginger & lactose
Ommegang- Idyll Days, unfiltered Belgian style Lager
ORVAL- Trappist Ale
ORVAL, Belgium. Dist Seattle Washington. 6.9% Brewed with Malted barley, hops, sugar, yeast.
Oxbow - Luppollo, Dry Hopped Pilsner
Oxbow Brewing Co Pale Lager - 5% 16oz - Maine
PBR
Pohjala- Orange Gose, Gose Ale
Põhjala Must Kuld
Põhjala Porter "A rich porter with smooth honey notes. Brewed with lactose for that extra silky texture. Enjoy on its own or as a dessert at the end of a decadent meal. Contains barley malt and lactose." 7.8% abv 11.2oz Estonia
Rochefort 10
Brasserie Rochefort Quadrupel 11.3%abc - 12oz bottle Belgium
Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar
Rogue Ales Brown ale "From the hazelnut capital of the United States, this nutty twist on a European brown ale was originally crafted by Rogue Brewmaster John Maier's good friend and avid home-brewer, Chris Studach. Hazelnut Brown Nectar offers a hazelnut aroma with rich nutty flavor and a smooth malty finish." 5.6% 12oz can Oregon
Rothaus - Tannenzapfle
Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus Pilsner - 5.1%abv 12oz bottle - Germany
Saison Dupont
Brasserie Dupont Saison 6.5%abv - 12oz bottle Belgium
Schilling - Aosta
Schilling - Foy
Schilling Beer Co - Belgian IPA - 6.5% - 16oz can - New Hampshire
Southern Tier- Pumking, Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Stillwater Extra Dry Saison
Stillwater Artisanal Ales Saison/Grisette "A saison brewed with sake rice and dry hopped with Citra, Hallertau Blanc, and Sterling." 4.2% 16oz can Maryland
Stillwater Premium Ale
Stillwater Artisanal Ales Pale Ale - Belgian/Farmhouse "Quality malts, choice hops, & wild yeast. Our deconstruction of the post prohibition industrial lager. Fermented with Brettanomyces - heavy dose of Hallertau Mittelfrüh & Blanc, accent of Galaxy. Rustic beer for the future." 4.5% abv 12oz can Maryland
Stillwater- Cellar Door, dry hopped farmhouse wheat
Sweet Water Almond Milk Stout
Sweet Water Brewing Company "Milk" Stout "Sidle up to the perfect pint pub for an innovative new deliciously smooth, dark and indulgent classic-style milk stout, but with a tasty dairy-free almond milk twist. All of the flavor and mouthfeel of a bold tasting stout, yet lighter-better-faster, with a nod to the new non-dairy day dawning." 5.4% abv 12oz can Georgia
Switchback
Switchback Brewing Company Pale Ale - 5%abv 12oz bottle - Vermont
Taras Boulba - Brasserie De La Senne, Extra Hoppy Ale
The Lost Abbey Red Poppy
Port Brewing Co./The Lost Abbey "Perhaps no country embraces the use of fruit in beers more so than Belgium. Numerous traditional as well as regional specialty ales are infused with every sort of fruit imaginable. In this way, the flavor of the fruit becomes especially prominent. Red Poppy Ale is a veritable celebration of Sour Cherries in an explosion of aromas and tastes. Brewed from a brown ale base and aged in our oak barrels for over 6 months, this beer is not for the faint of heart. The Golden Poppy is the state flower of California and the Red Poppy is found in Flanders Fields where our inspiration for this beer comes from." 5% abv 12oz tall can California
The Veil Thorn
The Veil Brewing Co. Lager "Thorn is a 5% ABV lager brewed with spelt and Floor-Malted Bohemian Pilsner malt." 5% abv 16oz can Virginia
Three Floyds Alpha King
Three Floyds Alpha Klaus
Three Floyds Brewing Porter "Alpha Klaus is Alpha King’s cousin. A big American X-mas Porter brewed with English chocolate malt and Mexican sugar and of course tons of strange American hops! Cheers. " 7.3% 12oz Indiana
Three Floyds Cherry Canis Invertus
Three Floyds Brewing Flanders Red/Oud Bruin "A tart Flemish-style red ale brewed with cherries." 8.5% 12oz Indiana
Three Floyds Robert the Bruce
Three Floyds Brewing Scottish Ale "A bold Scottish ale with a complex malty body derived from roasted and crystal malts balanced with just the right combination of hops. This ale pours a deep ruby color, has a sweet malty nose with layered caramel and roasted notes and a full body. Robust yet smooth, Robert The Bruce is a malt lover’s delight." 6.5% 12oz Indiana
Trappist Quadrupel
Bierbrouwerij de Koningshoeven - La Trappe Trappist Quadrupel "Quadrupel is La Trappe’s heaviest ale with a stunning amber colour. Its warm and intense flavour is rich and finely balanced. Malty sweet, slightly burnt, and pleasantly bitter with a sweet aftertaste. Quadrupel continues to ferment after bottling and offers aromas of banana, almond, vanilla and others." 10% 750ml Netherlands
Von Trapp- Maple Rauch
Weihenstephaner - Hefeweizen
Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan Hefeweizen - 5.4% 12oz bottle - Germany
Weihenstephaner - Vitus
Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan Weizenbock 7.7%abv - 12oz bottle Germany
Weinstephaner - Helles Lager
Zero Gravity - Frankie, Ale with fruit
Bright, Spritzy & Refreshing 5.1%
Zero Gravity - Green State Lager
Zero Gravity Pilsner 4.9%abv - 16oz can Vermont
Zero Gravity - Madonna, DIPA
Zero Gravity- Little Wolf, Pale Ale
Zero Gravity- OKTOBERFEST
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
APPLE CIDER Margarita!
N.E.K BLOODY MARY
House made bloody mix, served with spicy pickles of the day, lime and olives. Peppered top
Bloody Maria!
Elderflower Mojito
Organic Prosecco Glass
Mimosa
Blackberry Basil Spritzer
Beefeater gin, muddled blackberries & fresh basil, lime, happy hill maple syrup, shaken, topped with prosecco
Blood Orange Cosmopolitain
Titos vodka, blood orange juice, lime & a splash of simple syrup, lime twist
Blood Orange Mimosa
BLUEPRINT
muddled blueberries, fresh lime juice, happy hill maple syrup, shaken together with gin & topped off with prosecco
Blackberry Currant Cosmo
Chocolate Martini
Cilantro Jalapeno Margarita
Espolón Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh juiced sour mix, cilantro, jalapeño
CÓDIGO Rosa Blanco - PALOMA
CÓDIGO 1530 Rosa blanco tequila, aged in uncharred Cabernet French White Oak barrels, fresh lime, grepefruit, soda water. Lime garnish
Espresso Martini
French 75
Barr Hill Gin, fresh lemon juice, local honey, Prosecco
Ginger Lime Martini
Titos vodka, fresh lime juice, house ginger syrup, chilled & served up with sugar rim
Herbaceous Bee Keeper
Muddled fresh VT thyme, Vermont's Barr Hill Gin, fresh squeezed lemon, local honey
Hot Toddi
Bullet rye, Bärenhager honey liqueur, lemon juice & clove served hot with a lemon twist
Kingdom Colada
St J Distillery Pirate Dan’s Vermont Rum, Coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut creme and fresh lime juice
Lavender Lemon Drop
Green Mountain Organic Lemon Vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, lavender bitters, sugared rim
Lemon Basil Martini
Green Mountain Organic Lemon Vodka, fresh lime juice, fresh basil, simple syrup, and a lemon twist
Long Island iced tea
Maple Bourbon Old Fashion
Bullet bourbon, maple syrup, angostura aromatic bitters served over rox, with luxardo cherries
Maple Cream Martini
Titos vodka, Metcalfes maple cream, maple syrup, frangelico, cream served up
Moscow Mule
NEK Classic Margarita
Nor'Easter
Smuggler’s Notch Bourbon, Happy Hill maple syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger brew
Passion Fruit Spritzer
Prosecco, passion fruit puree, lemon twist
Pomegranate Cosmopolitan
Tito’s Vodka, house made pomegranate syrup, fresh lime and pomegranate juice served straight up
Rum Punch
A medley of fresh fruit juices, lime & Vermont rum
Suffer No More
House made ginger simple syrup, fresh lime juice, gin, and bourbon shaken together and served on the rocks with a twist of lime
Tom Cat New Fashioned
Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin, lemon, simple syrup, Luxardo cherry, and bitters
White Russian
WINE
***Wine Flight***
BTL Jeio Prosecco
BTL Vueve Clicquot Brut Champagne, France
Cantina Maschio Prosecco
Eden - Brut Rosé
Yes Way Rosé
classic Provence rosé profile with notes of raspberry, cherry, peach, herbal, citrus, and mineral core - 250 ml can
375ml Meiomi Chardonnay
pineapple, stone fruit, lemon peel 375ml bottle
375ml Rocca Delle Macìe, Chianti Classico
375ml White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
bright, fresh grapefruit, lemongrass 375ml bottle
375ml William Hill Chardonnay
oaked, creamy, pear, melon 375ml bottle
375ml Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages
strawberry, black cherry, spice 375ml bottle
375ml Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
blackberry, black currant, hazelnut 375ml bottle
375ml Meiomi Pinot Noir
fruit forward, mocha, vanilla 375ml bottle
GLS Firestone Riesling
Not available for takeout
GLS Pizzolato, Pinot Grigio
GLS Benziger Sauvignon Blanc
Not available for takeout
GLS Bieler Pere et Fils Rosé
GLS Eric Chevalier Chard
Not available for takeout
GLS Mer Soleil Reserve
GLS Rascal - Pino Noir
GLS Parducci Cabernet
GLS Pindal Malbec
GLS Whiplash Zinfandel
Not available for takeout
GLS Campo Viejo Tempranillo
GLS Domaine Cote du Rhone
Not available for takeout
GLS Whole Cluster Pino Noir
Not available for takeout
BTL Firestone, Riesling
BTL Pizzolato, Pinot Grigio
BTL Benzinger, Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Bieler Pere et Fils - Rosé
BLT Eric Chevalier Chardonnay
BTL Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay
BTL Whiplash Zinfandel
BTL Campo Viejo Tempranillo
BTL - Domaine - Cote du Rhone
BTL Rascal Pinot Noir
BTL Stags Leap Cabernet
BTL Pindal malbec
BTL Whole Cluster
BTL Parducci Cabernet
MERCH
Yogurt Parfaits
Breakfast Salads
California BKT Salad
Half BKT
Quinoa Berry Salad
Half Quinoa
Table Grapefruit Salad
organic wild arugula and baby spinach, ruby red grapefruit, pistachios, candied NEK bacon, ricotta salata, topped with pickled red onion and house made poppyseed vinaigrette
Half Grapefruit
Toast w/ Guac & Fried Egg
Toast w/ Yogurt & Berries
Toast w/ Cottage Cheese & Tomatoes
Main Dishes
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Craft Food & Drink in downtown St Johnsbury, featuring a small but diverse menu with locally-sourced ingredients.
397 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819