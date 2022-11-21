- Home
Kingdom Taproom
397 Railroad Street
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Appetizers & Salads
Beer Bread
Tonight's beer bread was made with: and is served with:
Chips and Salsa
Flash-fried corn tortilla chips with house-made salsa.
House Fries
Kettle Chips And Bleu Cheese
kettle chips with melted blue cheese and green onions.
Table Nachos
Flash-fried white corn tortilla chips with Cabot cheddar, roasted corn, diced green chillies, and maple habanero bacon. Topped with guacamole and salsa
Kingdom Salad
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese tossed in our house made creamy Caesar dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and choice of dressing
Main Courses & Sandwiches
LG Mushroom Flatbread
SM Mushroom Flatbread
LG Buffalo Chicken
Pulled chicken, blue cheese spread, buffalo sauce, and cheddar cheese
SM Buffalo Chicken
LG Pulled Pork
SM Pulled Pork
Mac & Cheese
Truffle-Parmesan Mac & Cheese
Carnitas Enchilada Suiza
Vegetarian Enchilada Suize
Taproom Hot Italian
Taproom Cheesesteak
Focaccia Blt
Caprese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Bottled Beer & Cider
*New!!! Allagash Floating Holiday
Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Ale - 5.2% "Relaxation is just a float away. We brewed this blonde ale with lemon peel and a pinch of sea salt to push your refreshometer up to “long weekend.” When it’s time to chill out, we recommend a Floating Holiday." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash Haunted House
Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Dark Ale - 6.7% "Doomed by a love of pitch-black Porters and our Allagash House Beer, we summoned the recipe for Haunted House. Roasted Barley and Blackprinz malt curse this beer with a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Tettnang, Chinook, and Saaz hops, this beer ends with a ghost of coffee-flavored bitterness and hauntingly complex malty palate." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash North Sky
Allagash Brewing Co Stout - 7.5% "Like a clear night lit by stars, this silky Belgian-inspired stout balances light notes of fruit and sweetness with roasty malt." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash River Trip
Allagash Brewing Co. Belgian Pale Ale - 4.8% "A companion to backyards, backwoods and balconies alike. This Belgian-style table beer packs an array of melon, citrus and stone fruit notes. Brewed with coriander. Dry hopped. Good for any adventure." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Allagash Swiftly IPA
Allagash Brewing Co Belgian IPA - 6.5% "Hops grow swiftly at the start of spring. We capture all of their lush, citrusy, and resinous glory alongside a generous grain bill in this amber-colored IPA. We hope you’ll take your time in enjoying Swiftly." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Branch & Blade Dark Adaptations
Branch & Blade Brewing Imperial Stout - 12% "Have we lost our minds? Our desire to adapt to an ever changing world of craft beer has led us into the rich & decadent world of pastry stouts. Dark adaptation takes everything we ‘know’ and throws it out of the window. why? why not? We started this brewery to constantly explore and experiment, pushing the envelope at every opportunity. This bottle contains an amalgam of delicious flavors including dark chocolate, fluffy marshmallow, toasted coconut and a touch of pecan. To top it all off, we dosed this stout with the incredible vanuatu vanilla bean to accentuate the flavors of the marshmallow, dark chocolate and a touch of barrel. We hope you enjoy dark adaptation as much as we enjoyed making it!" 16oz can NH
*New!!! Dieu du Ciel! Aphrodite
Dieu du Ciel! Stout - 6.5% "Black ale with aromas and flavours of vanilla, dark chocolate, bourbon and roasted malt. The vanilla and cocoa marry nicely, without out-competing each other, to produce a surprisingly well balanced beer. This beer is mildly hoppy, but the cocoa introduces a touch of bitterness. Its colour may be intimidating, but it is a very smooth beer within reach of most beer drinkers. This highly appreciated dessert beer is brewed with organic fair-trade cocoa and first rate vanilla beans." 16oz can Quebec
*New!!! Dieu du Ciel! Peche Mortel Dulce de Leche
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Imperial Stout "In this special release version of the amazing Peche Mortel fair trade coffee is infused during the brewing process, along with milk and vanilla." 9.5% 11.5oz Quebec
*New!!! Dieu du Ciel! Peche Mortel Kumquat
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Imperial Stout "In this special release version of the amazing Peche Mortel fair trade coffee and exotic citrus are infused during the brewing process" 9.5% 11.5oz Quebec
*New!!! Dieu du Ciel! Peche Mortel Tajumulco
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Imperial Stout "In this special release version of the amazing Peche Mortel Brazilian Tajumulco coffee is infused during the brewing process" 9.5% 11.5oz Quebec
*New!!! Evil Twin Inflation Mitigation
Evil Twin Brewing IPA - 6% "IPA brewed with Cashmere, Mosaic, and Sabro hops" 16oz can NY
*New!!! GF Departed Soles Brut Tang Can
Departed Sole Brewing Co Gluten Free IPA - 6.8% "Gluten free BRUT ipa with TANGerine in a CAN" 12oz can NJ
*New!!! Hop Concept, Haze Pipe IPA
The Hop Concept Hazy IPA 6.5% "Unfiltered and unashamed. Haze Pipe Ipa starts with huge notes of Grapefruit Tangerine and finishes juicy and faint flavoring bitterness. Hops are Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, Strada." 16 oz
*New!!! Lawson's Finest Mad River Maple
Lawson's Finest Liquids Imperial Red Ale - 8% "Mad River Maple is our robust, rich maple ale which is loaded with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup. It delivers a smooth and palate pleasing mouth feel with a slightly sweet finish!" 16oz can VT
*New!!! Maine Beer Co. Fall Stout
Maine Beer Co Stout - 5.6% "As the leaves begin to change and cooler nights prevail, we celebrate the turn of the season with our autumnal offering. Fall, developed from our Pilot Beer program, is a stout made with cold brew coffee selected and brewed with our friends from Coffee By Design. dark chocolate, coffee, hints of coconut, cedar, citrus, and blueberries" Maine 16.9oz bottle
*New!!! Off Color Beer For Tacos
Off Color Brewing Gose - 4.3% "A margarita-inspired gose with key lime, pink Himalayan sea salt, kaffir lime leaf, and oranges. This brew first debuted, draft-only, at Mousetrap in 2018 and we loved it so much we just had to add it to our bottle lineup. And as you might have guessed, it pairs well with tacos." 16oz can Illinois
*New!!! Off Color Fox in the Snow
Off Color Brewing Lambic - 8.4% "Foedre aged Kriek style ale fermented with cherries" 8.5oz bottle Illinois
*New!!! Oxbow Grand Royal
Oxbow Brewing Co. Helles Lager - 5% "Grand Royal is a Munich-style pale lager brewed with European malts and noble hops." 16oz can Maine
*New!!! Port Brewing, High Tide, IPA
Port Brewing co. IPA 6.2% "There's nothing better than a sun-soaked day at the beach with the tide coming in - but only if you have a nice citrusy IPA, drenched in notes of tangerine and stone fruit from the judicious amount of Simcoe and Amarillo hops, at your side. No matter which tide you find, as you stroll the shores of your favoirite beach, we hope you find this a most welcoming High Tide." 16oz CA
*New!!! Port Brewing, Wipeout IPA
Port Brewing co. West coast IPA, 7% West coast is best coast... "With 78 IBUs. Our version of a West Coast IPA- brewed in the San Diego style. This massively hoppy beer gets its flavor and attitude from no less than five hop varieties including Amarillo, Centennial, Cascade, Simcoe and Summit." 16oz CA
*New!!! Upper Pass Fred's Red Ale
Upper Pass Beer Co Red Ale - 5.9% "An easy-drinking red ale hopped with Centennial & Chinook, Fred's Red is brewed with a blend of darker malts that meet in the middle of the road to create perfect balance. This brew is a tribute to the late Fred Tuttle, a Tunbridge dairy farmer, World War II veteran and candidate for the United States Senate for Vermont in 1998. Fred will always be "The Man with a plan."" 16oz Can Vermont
*New!!! Whetstone Rug Life
Whetstone Station Amber Ale - 5.5% "A beer that really ties the room together... Our amber ale is carefully balanced and easy-drinking. A solid malty backbone is matched with just the right amount of hops for a full flavored beer that goes well with almost anything." 16oz can Vermont
*New!!! Whetstone Whetstoner
Whetstone Station Session IPA - 4.5% "Nestled in the greenest mountains and alongside a picturesque river bordered by an old railroad line, you'll find Whetstone Beer Co. Since 2012 we've celebrated the spirit of camaraderie and community in our team and our guests with this bright, delicious beer full of flavor and aroma. At only 4.5% abv it's the go-to choice for many a Whetstoner." 16oz can Vermont
3 Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston 2018 (#81)
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen "Usually blend of 1 year old, 2 year old, and 3 year old lambic using 100% 3 Fonteinen lambic. The main difference between Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston and regular Oude Geuze is that Armand & Gaston contains only lambic brewed by 3 Fonteinen. In contrast the regular Oude Geuze may contain lambics from various lambic producers (Lindemanns and Boon for example). " 6.2% abv 375ml bottle Belgium
3 Fonteinen Framboos Vat 2019 Oogst
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen Lambic - flavored Raspberry Lambic 6.2% abv 375ml bottle Belgium
3 Fonteinen Hommage 2019 (#72)
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen "Made with 30% raspberries from the Payottenland, and 5% sour cherries. In commemoration of the late Gaston Debelder, founder of the 3 Fonteinen blendings." 6% abv 375ml bottle Belgium
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 2019 (#37)
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen "Blend of 1, 2, and 3 year old lambics. A true Geuze - a blend of 1, 2, and 3 year-old lambic, unfiltered and unpasteurized, and aged in the bottle for at least a year after blending. Refermentation in the bottle gives this Geuze its famous champagne-like spritziness. The lambic that goes into it is brewed only with 60% barley malt, 40% unmalted wheat, aged hops, and water, spontaneously fermented by wild yeasts, and matured in oak casks." 6% abv 375ml bottle Belgium
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 750 mL
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen Lambic - Gueuze "A blend of 1 year old, 2 year old, and 3 year old lambic using 100% 3 Fonteinen lambic" 6.2% abv 750 ml Belgium
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2017
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen Cherry Lambic " produced by ripening of cherries (both the flesh and the seeds) in young Lambic for 6 to 8 months. After bottling the beer matures for at least 4 months in a warm room where the spontaneous fermentation in the bottle is done - no flavorings, sweeteners, or dyes added." 5.7% abv 375 ml Belgium
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2020 (#35)
Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen "Cherry lambic with minimum fruit intensity 350g/L. Oude Kriek 3 Fonteinen is produced by ripening of cherries (both the flesh and the seeds) in young Lambic. This process takes between 6 to 8 months. After bottling the beer matures for at least 4 months in a warm room where the spontaneous fermentation in the bottle is done. The head of Oude Kriek is very sensitive to the concentration of the cherry seeds containing oil and may differ from one year to the other. On old Cherry 3 Fonteinen, no flavorings, sweeteners, or dyes added which makes this beer very natural and is especially thirst quenching." 5% abv 375ml bottle Belgium
8 Wired Opium Cake
8 Wired Brewing Imperial Stout "Another collab with our polish friends Browar PINTA, who once again made the trip all the way to NZ. An imperial milk stout based on the traditional Polish poppy seed roll, Makowiec. Brewed with poppy seeds, lactose, orange peel, raisins & vanilla." 11.5% abv New Zealand 11.2oz
8 Wired Rendition of the Devil
8 Wired Brewing Belgian Pale - Strong Ale "This beer is a rendition of a classic Belgian Golden Strong Ale, but we do it the 8 Wired way. Brewed with European continental pilsner malt and hops, fermented with a house blend of Belgian style yeast and bottle conditioned in the traditional way." 8.5% abv New Zealand 11.2oz bottle
Alchemist Focal Banger, IPA, 16 oz.
The Alchemist New England IPA 7% abv 16oz can Vermont
Alchemist Heady Topper, DIPA 16 oz.
The Alchemist IIPA 8% abv 16oz can Vermont
Allagash Cool Ship
Allagash Brewing Company Lambic-Geueze "A blend of two year old, 1.5 year old, and 6 month old spontaneous beer." 6% abv Maine
Allagash Curieux
Allagash Brewing Co. Tripel "Allagash Curieux is a unique beer that was aged for 8 weeks in Jim Beam Bourbon Barrels. In July 2004 they brewed a batch of the Triple and placed it in Bourbon barrels from Kentucky." 10.2% abv Maine 12oz bottle
Allagash My One and Only
Allagash Brewing Co Wild Beer "A gift to share or give yourself, My One & Only is made for special moments. We brew a red ale and let it age and sour in a foudre—a large oak fermentor typically used in winemaking—before adding fresh, local raspberries, plums, and a plum-cherry hybrid called a pluerry. In this dry and balanced beer you’ll find notes of fresh berry, cherry, apple, pear, and subtle caramel from its grain bill." 5.4% abv Maine 375ml bottle
American Solera Pop A Top
American Solera "Dry hopped w/cryo pop hops" 6.5% abv 16oz can Oklahoma
Blackberry Farm Goat Hill
Blackberry Farm Kolsch "A German-style ale with lager characteristics, this is one of the few remaining ales of Germany. Similar to a Pilsner, fermented with ale yeast at cooler temperatures and cold lagered. Goat Hill has a bready malt character, with a clean, crisp Noble hop aroma, flavor and finish." 5% abv 12oz can Tennessee
Brasserie d'Achouffe La Chouffe Blonde
Brasserie d'Achouffe Belgian Strong - Belgian Pale "The gnomes of Fairyland are particularly fond of this golden beer. LA CHOUFFE, with its slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones, is the drink which gives them their zest for life. At least, that's what these imps say when they are thirsty. Their secret used to be jealously guarded from one generation to the next until the day they shared the recipe with humans to seal their friendship. Of all the legends from the wonderful region of the Belgian Ardennes, the tale of LA CHOUFFE is the one which most merits re-telling." 8% 11.2oz Belgium
Brasserie d'Achouffe N'ice Chouffe
Brasserie d'Achouffe Strong Ale - Belgian Dark "When the little animals in Fairyland hibernate, the Achouffe gnomes love to gather in their cottage. By the gentle firelight, they spend long evenings telling the best Ardennes stories while enjoying a delicious N’Ice CHOUFFE. Smooth and strong, with spicy notes of thyme and Curacao, this dark beer warms both hearts and atmospheres, making even the coldest winters joyful." 10% 11.2oz Belgium
Brasserie De La Senne Taras Boulbas
Brasserie de La Senne Belgian Pale Ale "Taras Boulba is the perfect session beer — loaded with complex yeast flavors, hopped to perfection, and as drinkable as any beer you’ve ever tried. You’re no doubt wondering where the name comes from and what the hell the foreign text says. It’s all been explained to us by the brewers, but we’re still not entirely clear about it. What we can understand is that a young Flemish man has gone and married a French-speaking Wallonian girl, and his father, Taras Boulba, is very angry. (Smeirlap means ‘fool’ in a bizarre local dialect, which combines Flemish and French, somehow.) This is all a bastardization of the original story by Gogol, whose protagonist was Ukrainian (Zaporozhian Cossack, specifically), and a Protestant. His son marries a Polish girl, a Catholic, during the religious war between the two countries in the 1600s, and the Ukrainian father simply kills his son to eliminate the shame." Belgium 4.5% abv 11.2oz bottle
Burlington Beer Co. 8th Anniversary, Pilsner
Burlington Beer Company Pilsner "Spanish Cedar conditioned Pilsner" 5.2%abv 16oz can VT
Burlington Beer Co. Vaulted Blue, IPA
Burlington Beer Company IPA "Vaulted Blue is a New England style IPA, brewed in Collaboration with the Green Mountain Club of Vermont. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap. Five percent of proceeds are donated to the Green Mountain Club to help support the longest hiking trail in Vermont." 5.5% abv 16oz can VT
Burlington Beer Co. You Can't Get There From Here, Gose
Burlington Beer Company Gose "You Can't Get There From Here is our Rotating Fruited Gose Series. It's the middle of Summer and we present the perfect companion for these summer nights. The fruits create a glowing orange color in the beer. This Fruited Gose features Key Lime & Kumquats for flavors and aromas of Margarita's, Candied Orange Peel, Lime-ade, and beach day's. This beer finishes with a gentle acidity for a lip smacking and refreshing finish." 4.5% abv 16oz can VT
Catamount Maple Wheat Ale
Catamount Brewery Wheat Beer "This big beer is deep amber in color and enlivened in subtle hints of maple and rye after being aged in barrels that held both Whistle Pig rye whiskey and Whistle Pig maple syrup" 9% abv 16oz can Vermont
Champlain Orchards Ettersburg
Champlain Orchards Cidery Ice/Applewine "Tart crab apple and grape wine" 8.2% abv 12oz can Vermont
Chimay Grande Reserve
Abbaye de Scourmont - Chimay Belgian Ale - Strong Dark "A bottle conditioned strong dark ale with a powerful aroma and complex flavors" 9% abv 12oz Belgium
Chimay Premiere
Abbaye de Scourmont - Chimay Dubbel "Chimay Red is noted for its coppery color which makes it particularly attractive. Topped with a creamy head, it gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma produced by the fermentation. The taste perceived in the mouth is a balance confirming the fruity nuances noticed in the fragrance. Its taste, which imparts a silky sensation to the tongue, is made refreshing by a light touch of bitterness. To the palate, the taster perceives a pleasant astringency which complements the flavor qualities of this beer very harmoniously. This top fermented Trappist beer, refermented in the bottle, is not pasteurized." 7% 11.2 oz Belgium
Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor
Citizen Cider Flavored Cider "Made with 100% locally sourced apples & ginger" 5.2% abv 16oz can Vermont
Citizen Cider Unified Press CAN
Citizen Cider Hard Cider "Traditional semi dry American cider" 5.2% abv 16oz can Vermont
Coors Light
Coors Brewing Company Light beer "Scores a 0 out of a possible 100 rating on RateBeer with nearly 3,900 reviews!" 4.2% 16oz can Colorado
Crooked Stave Vielle Artisanal Saison USA 6.2% 12oz
Crooked Stave Farmhouse Saison "Vieille is a barrel-aged classical saison. Each batch of Vieille takes on a soft Brettanomyces character and a complex acidity while conditioning in large oak foeders. After conditioning in oak, it is lightly dry hopped to finish it, lending a subtle citrusy hop aroma." 4.2% 12oz Colorado
Delirium Noel
Brouwerij Huyghe Strong Ale - Belgian Dark "Brewed only for the Christmas and New Year, Noël complete the "Delirium" trilogy. Its appearance is a superb warm copper to red color, recalling "Nocturnum" except in its taste. It hides its subtlety by multiple levels of flavor and should be approached with confidence, with a tinge typical Christmas, sauced with a sweet touch, then bitterness." 10% 750ml Belgium
Delirium Tremens
Brouwerij Huyghe Strong Ale - Belgian Dark "The particular character and the unique taste of "Delirium Tremens" result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. In 1997, Stuart A. Kallen nominated Delirium Tremens as "best beer in the world". A gold medal during the "world beer championships" in Chicago (1998) confirmed that worldwide recognition." 8.5% 16.9oz can Belgium
Dieu du Ciel! Boire Prague et Mourir
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Czech Lager "Svetly Lezak Lager" 5% 16oz can Quebec
Dieu du Ciel! Peche Mortel
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Imperial Stout "an intensely black and dense beer with very pronounced roasted flavours. Fair trade coffee is infused during the brewing process, intensifying the bitterness of the beer and giving it a powerful coffee taste. Péché mortel is brewed to be savored; we invite you to drink it in moderation." 9.5% 11.5oz Quebec
Dieu du Ciel! Rosee de Hibiscus
Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! Herb & Spice Witbier "a soft spoken wheat beer. The rose colour comes from the hibiscus flowers added during the brewing process. The aromas and flavour of this tropical flower are very prominent in the beer, giving it a slight acidity and a very agreeable fragrance. It is the perfect thirst quencher on a hot summer day. " 5.9% 16oz can Quebec
Dupont Saison
Brasserie Dupont Saison/Grisette "A classic Belgian farmhouse ale. This is a beautifully balanced, complex beer that has a refreshing fruitiness and long, dry finish. It is bottled unfiltered so it may be cloudy or have a slight sediment but this is normal and perfectly natural." 6.5% 12oz Belgium
Eden Brut Rosé
Eden Ciders Flavored Cider "Gorgeous color, bright fruit, semi-dry with light tannin. 100% fruit - just apples and red currants" 6.9% abv 12oz can Vermont
Eden Cider Deep Cuts
Eden Ciders Hard Cider "Ripe apples beautifully balanced with acid and tannin. Dry and refreshing." 6.2% abv 12oz can Vermont
Eden Cider Peak Bloom
Eden Ciders Hard Cider "Lush apple fruit balanced by light tannin and soft lingering tartness. Semi dry and superbly crushable." 6.2% abv 12oz can Vermont
Eden Tree Beard
Eden Ice Cider Company Hard Cider "Apple Varieties Grown for Cider: Harry Masters Jersey, Dabinette, McIntosh, Empire. Infused With Freshly Harvested Hops:: Centenial, Williamette and Cascade Taste: Hazy, Aromatic and Smooth Balanced fruit with bright bitterness. Notes of pine, citrus, and stone fruit. Pressed once per year at harvest. Fermented slow and cold. Matured 20 months in stainless steel. Infused with fresh picked hops. 0 g/l residual sugar. Unfiltered, carbonated." 6.2% abv 12oz can VT
Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Hazelnut Break
Evil Twin Brewing Imperial Stout "Imperial Biscotti Chili Hazelnut Break is flavored with roasted Italian hazelnut, vanilla and a hint of chili pepper." 11.5% abv 16oz can New York
FOAM For You
Foam Brewers APA "For You is a 5.2% Pale Ale brewed with a community’s worth of ingredients. We sourced grains & hops from farms & suppliers we’ve built friendships & partnerships with over the years, such as Vermont Malthouse, NEK Grains, Nitty Gritty Grain, Champlain Valley Hops, and Whitefield Hop Yard." 5.2%abv 16oz can VT
FOAM Odd Pets
Foam Brewers Gose "A wonderful summer gose-styled sour ale featuring Prickly Pear, Pomegranate, Sea Salt, and a touch of lactose" 5% abv 16oz can VT
Foley Brothers Love Notes
Foley Brothers Brewing Saison "Love Notes is a melody of pilsner, vienna, wheat malts, and straberry puree. Aged to perfection in stainless steel." 6% 16oz can VT
Founders KBS Hazelnut
Founders Brewing Co Imperial Stout "The perfectly balanced and decadent drinking experience of KBS meets the classic taste of hazelnut. Taking this bourbon barrel-aged stout to a new level, KBS Hazelnut allows the existing premium coffee and chocolate notes to soar to new heights when accented by the nutty sweetness of hazelnut." 12% abv Michigan 12oz bottle
GF Departed Soles GoodbIPA
Departed Soles Brewing GF IPA "West Coast IPA - Floral and Citrus, with a balanced bitterness. Sorghum Based" 6% abv 12oz can NJ
GF Departed Soles Rick-rolled
Deoparted Soles Brewing GF Stout "Dank & Citrusy Cascadian Dark Ale brewed with millet, oats, quinoa, malted rice, milk sugar, & Modcup Coffee" 5.3% abv 12oz can NJ
GF Ghostfish Lunar Harvest Gluten Free Pumpkin Ale
Ghostfish Brewing Company Gluten Free Tripel - Flavored "The Ghostfish Brewing Lunar Harvest Pumpkin Ale is a gluten free Belgian-style Tripel packaged and usually released in October." 8.2% abv 16oz can Washington
Good Measure/DSSOLVR Sense of Touch
Good Measure Brewing collaboration w/ DSSOLVR Pale Lager "Riverbend Malt 6-Row Pilsner, and a melange of their Husked and Huskless Oat Malts, hit hard in the boil with Hallertauer Mittelfruh, and then pummeled with Huell Melon in the Whirlpool. As always, fermented low and slow with House Lager yeast, spunded for 100% natural carbonation, and cold-conditioned for many moons in a Horizontal Lager Tank." 5.6% abv 16oz can DSSOLVR - North Carolina Good Measure - Vermont
Hanssen's Oude Gueuze
Hanssens Artisanaal Lambic - Gueuze "A mixture of several vintages to produce a lambic which is refreshingly fruity. This is the result of blending different lambics of different ages. The second fermentation takes place inside the bottles and therefore they are stored for minimum six months in constant temperature kept cellars." 6% abv 11.2oz Belgium
Hermit Thursh/Lawson Loungewear
Foam Brewers IIPA "Melon, Citrus, and Pine tasting notes" 8% abv 16oz can Vermont
La Trappe Quadrupel
Bierbrouwerij de Koningshoeven - La Trappe Trappist Quadrupel "Quadrupel is La Trappe’s heaviest ale with a stunning amber colour. Its warm and intense flavour is rich and finely balanced. Malty sweet, slightly burnt, and pleasantly bitter with a sweet aftertaste. Quadrupel continues to ferment after bottling and offers aromas of banana, almond, vanilla and others." 10% 750ml Netherlands
Lawson's Finest Sip Of Sunshine
Lawson's Finest Liquids IPA "Kingdom Trails IPA is pale yellow in color, soft and refreshing on the palate with a mild bitterness and an intensely fruit forward and floral nose. By drinking this IPA, you’re supporting the Kingdom Trails Trail Ambassador program and protecting a vital trail network in Northeast Vermont." 6.2% abv 16oz can Vermont
Lindemans Framboise
Brouwerij Lindemans Lambic - Flavored "A clean natural tasting brew with undertones of fresh raspberries and a wonderful aroma." 2.5% abv 8.5oz Belgium
Maine Beer Co. MO
Maine Beer Company Stout "Our American-style stout aged on organic vanilla beans. Intense notes of coffee and dark chocolate lead way to subtle notes of natural vanilla. Flaked oats generate a silky mouthfeel." 6.5% 16.9oz Maine
Miller Light
Miller Brewing Co Light Beer "Scores a 0 out of a possible 100 rating on RateBeer with over 2,900 reviews!" 4.2% 16oz can Colorado
NA Athletic Free Wave
Athletic Brewing Co Low/No Alcohol Beer NE IPA "This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops." 0.4% abv 12oz can Connecticut
NA Weihenstephaner
Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephaner No/Low Alcohol Beer Hefe Weissbier "A golden-yellow, alcohol-free wheat beer that tastes like a premium wheat beer: tangy, fresh and full-bodied, with hints of cloves and honey as well as a fine yeasty spirit. The unique wheat beer taste is achieved by a method developed in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich-Weihenstephan: the top fermentation is not interrupted and the beer has time to mature, only after the maturation the alcohol is carefully withdrawn." 0.5% abv 12oz Germany
NA Zero Gravity Rescue Club
Rescue Club Brewing/Zero Gravity No/Low alcohol beer NE IPA "Citra and Motueka hops give this IPA aromas of citrus, pine, and just a touch of tropical fruit. Soft on the palate with a slightly dry finish, Rescue Club IPA bursts with citrus fruit flavor." 0.5% abv 12oz can Vermont
Narragansett
North Coast Old Rasputin
North Coast Brewing Co Imperial Stout "Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia’s Catherine the Great, Old Rasputin seems to develop a cult following wherever it goes. It’s a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish." 9% abv 12oz California
Nøgne Kriek of Telemark
Nøgne Ø (Hansa Borg) Fruit Beer "We brew Kriek of Telemark regularly with fresh juice from cherries. A fruity and tart beer with a prominent taste of cherries. After all the recipe says 20% juice from cherries." 6.5% abv 11.2oz bottle Norway
Nøgne Robust Porter
Nøgne Ø (Hansa Borg) Porter "In this quite dark ale, dark malts provide flavors of coffee and dried fruit." 7% abv 11.2oz bottle Norway
Off Color Beer for Cafes
Off Color Brewing "For Beer for Cafés, we cold brew a loose leaf chai masala blend to extract as much flavor from the spiced tea as possible. Then the tea undergoes a hot steep to extract the tannins, followed by the addition of more spices at the end of the hot steep to maintain as much essential oils from the spices as possible. The concentrate-strength chai masala is then back-blended into the chewy base beer. Expect the chai masala spices (cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves) to contribute a sweet, earthy aroma and peppery warmth. The spice blend is enhanced by chewiness from a large portion of unmalted grains and unfermentable lactose sugar while black tea contributes a tannic roundness." 4% abv 16oz can Illinois
Orval Trappist Ale
Brasserie d'Orval Belgian Golden Ale "The Orval Trappist brewery makes only one beer for the general public. It has an intensely aromatic and dry character. Between the first and second fermentations there is also an additional dry-hopping process. Through this the beer acquires its pronounced hoppy aroma and extra dry taste. " 6.2% 11.2oz Belgium
PBR
Pabst Brewing Co Pale Lager "Selected as America’s Best in 1893 taking home the blue ribbon!" 5% abv 16oz can California
Põhjala Banger
Põhjala Imperial Stout "A banging Imperial stout brewed with prunes, vanilla and Habanero chillies." 12.5% abv 11.2oz Estonia
Põhjala Must Kuld
Põhjala Porter "A rich porter with smooth honey notes. Brewed with lactose for that extra silky texture. Enjoy on its own or as a dessert at the end of a decadent meal. Contains barley malt and lactose." 7.8% abv 11.2oz Estonia
Põhjala Peel and Bean
Põhjala Imperial Porter "A rye porter brewed with cocoa nibs and orange zest. Contains barley, rye." 8.5% abv 11.2oz Estonia
Resilience/Schilling Landbier
Schilling Beer Co and Resilience Ale Project Kellerbier "Agrarian-style lager of Franconian origin brewed with spelt—and for the first time in North America, by Schilling’s brewers—with nearly extinct strain of lager yeast just revived from the cellars of Weihenstephan in Munich. Notes of strawberry, and hay abound with a hazelnut-like dry finish." 4.2% abv 16oz can New Hampshire
Resilience/Schilling Trapu
Schilling Beer Co and Resilience Ale Project Belgian Dark Ale "Trapu is the union of stout flavor notes and color with the yeast-driven flavors and dryness of a traditional Belgian Ale." 6% abv 16oz can New Hampshire
Rochefort 10
Abbaye Notre-Dame de Saint-Remy Brasserie Rochefort Belgian Quadrupel "In 1952, in order to place the modernisation of the brewery on the right commercial footing, much care was taken with the launch of Rochefort's two new beers. The refectory beer had been the basis for the development of the ‘Middel’ (also known as ‘Merveille’) which became the Rochefort 6. The 10, however, needed something else to elevate it: candy sugar, steeped in the wort in metal baskets, quite an innovation in those days. Furthermore, two malts were used in the brewing process: pils and caramel malt, as well as wheat starch, two varieties of hops and Rochefort’s own yeast. The result was the powerful Rochefort 10, a beer sure to warm your heart with its robust dose of alcohol." 11.3% abv 11.2oz Belgium
Rodenbach Grand Cru
Brouwerij Rodenbach Flanders Red/Oude Bruin "A blend of 1/3 young beer and 2/3 of beer aged 2 years in large oak vats. The more important proportion of oak matured beer contributes to its fruity taste, complexity and intensity. The finish is worthy of a great wine." 6% abv 750ml Belgium
Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar
Rogue Ales Brown ale "From the hazelnut capital of the United States, this nutty twist on a European brown ale was originally crafted by Rogue Brewmaster John Maier's good friend and avid home-brewer, Chris Studach. Hazelnut Brown Nectar offers a hazelnut aroma with rich nutty flavor and a smooth malty finish." 5.6% 12oz can Oregon
Schloss Eggenberg Samichlaus Classic Austria 14% 750ml
Stillwater Cellar Door Saison
Stillwater Artisanal Ales Saison "Starting with a base of German wheat & pale malts this crisp slightly hazy foundation was then accented with a blend of Sterling & Citra hops providing a intricate blend of herbal grass & tangerine citrus flavors and aroma. to pull this all together and to complete the ’cleansing’ aspect of my vision i gently finished the ale off with a touch of white sage, lending a mild earthy spice character to the blend. of course let’s not forget our house saison yeast that brought all the elements together leaving a dry yet intricate finish." 6.6% abv 12oz Maryland
Stillwater Extra Dry Saison
Stillwater Artisanal Ales Saison/Grisette "A saison brewed with sake rice and dry hopped with Citra, Hallertau Blanc, and Sterling." 4.2% 16oz can Maryland
Stillwater Gose Gone Wild
Stillwater Artisanal Ales Gose "It’s no secret that we like to party, and sometimes it gets wild. So we took Westbrook’s refreshing Gose and cranked up the volume a bit, adding a massive dose of Citra & Amarillo hops, then fermented it various strains of Brettanomyces...Go Westbrook, it’s your birthday, get funky!!" -Brian (Stillwater Artisanal) 4.3% abv 16oz can Maryland
Stillwater Premium Ale
Stillwater Artisanal Ales Pale Ale - Belgian/Farmhouse "Quality malts, choice hops, & wild yeast. Our deconstruction of the post prohibition industrial lager. Fermented with Brettanomyces - heavy dose of Hallertau Mittelfrüh & Blanc, accent of Galaxy. Rustic beer for the future." 4.5% abv 12oz can Maryland
Sweet Water Almond Milk Stout
Sweet Water Brewing Company "Milk" Stout "Sidle up to the perfect pint pub for an innovative new deliciously smooth, dark and indulgent classic-style milk stout, but with a tasty dairy-free almond milk twist. All of the flavor and mouthfeel of a bold tasting stout, yet lighter-better-faster, with a nod to the new non-dairy day dawning." 5.4% abv 12oz can Georgia
T Gaverhopke Singing Blond
't Gaverhopke Belgian Ale - Strong Pale 9.8% abv 11.2oz Belgium
The Lost Abbey Red Poppy
Port Brewing Co./The Lost Abbey "Perhaps no country embraces the use of fruit in beers more so than Belgium. Numerous traditional as well as regional specialty ales are infused with every sort of fruit imaginable. In this way, the flavor of the fruit becomes especially prominent. Red Poppy Ale is a veritable celebration of Sour Cherries in an explosion of aromas and tastes. Brewed from a brown ale base and aged in our oak barrels for over 6 months, this beer is not for the faint of heart. The Golden Poppy is the state flower of California and the Red Poppy is found in Flanders Fields where our inspiration for this beer comes from." 5% abv 12oz tall can California
The Veil Thorn
The Veil Brewing Co. Lager "Thorn is a 5% ABV lager brewed with spelt and Floor-Malted Bohemian Pilsner malt." 5% abv 16oz can Virginia
Three Floyds Alpha King
Three Floyds Brewing Co APA "Big American Pale Ale with citrusy aroma- a hop lover’s cult beer and Three Floyds’ flagship beer Brewed with Cenntennial, Cascade & Warrior Hops. Alpha King is an American Pale Ale with a bold citrus hop character. We brew all our beers for our own demanding tastes. If you’re unwilling to compromise on your beer, we urge you to try it." 6.5% abv 12oz can Indiana
Three Floyds Alpha Klaus
Three Floyds Brewing Porter "Alpha Klaus is Alpha King’s cousin. A big American X-mas Porter brewed with English chocolate malt and Mexican sugar and of course tons of strange American hops! Cheers. " 7.3% 12oz Indiana
Three Floyds Canis Invertus
Three Floyds Brewing Flanders Red/Oud Bruin "A tart Flemish-style red ale brewed with cherries." 8.5% 12oz Indiana
Three Floyds Pride & Joy
Three Floyds Brewing Co Red Ale/International Amber Ale "Three Floyds interpretation of an American mild. A smooth medium bodied session beer with a bright citrus hop aroma and finish.: 5% abv 12oz Indiana
Three Floyds Robert the Bruce
Three Floyds Brewing Scottish Ale "A bold Scottish ale with a complex malty body derived from roasted and crystal malts balanced with just the right combination of hops. This ale pours a deep ruby color, has a sweet malty nose with layered caramel and roasted notes and a full body. Robust yet smooth, Robert The Bruce is a malt lover’s delight." 6.5% 12oz Indiana
Tox Brewing Fugu
Tox Brewing Company "As Spring fades to Summer, these warm days have us wanting a superbly drinkable, yet abundantly flavorful IPA. Fugu is Inspired by beach days on the Connecticut coast, a perfect wooded New England hike, and catching just the right wave right after sunrise. Immensely aromatic and complexly hoppy for its crushable nature, Fugu combines a carefully selected combination of American hops. Flavors of earthy citrus, papaya, grapefruit, and a subtle note of watermelon all swirl on the pallet with a finishing pop of appropriate bitterness." 6.5% abv 16oz can Connecticut
Upper Pass/Von Trapp Kolsch
Von Trapp Brewing/Upperpass Kolsch "Dry hopped Kölsch style ale" 5% abv 16oz can Vermont
Von Trapp Maple Rauch
Von Trapp Brewing Rauchbier "Our Maple Rauchbier is a tribute to the liquid gold created each spring in the von Trapp Family sugarhouse. A touch of Rauch malt is used to create the base layer of subtle smoke. A blend of Munich and Carafa malts gives this lager its deep hue and full-body, balanced with noble hops. The maple rounds out this lager perfectly." 6.2% abv 16oz can Vermont
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier
Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephaner Weissbier/Hefeweizen "Our golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-pored white foam, smells of cloves and impresses consumers with its refreshing banana flavour. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill." 5.4% abv 11.2oz Germany
Weihenstephaner Vitus
Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephaner Weissbier/Weizenbock "Our light-coloured, spicy single-bock, “Vitus” is saturated with fine yeast and a creamy foam. It is a specialty with a round character based on the extra long storage time. The fruity smell of dried apricots joins aromas of citrus, cloves and hints of banana. Full-bodied and sparkling with an effervescent mouthfeel. Thus, the Vitus does not taste like a typical Bock beer but more like a noble, fruity wheat beer. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill." 7.7% abv 11.2oz Germany
XX BITTER
Connecticut Valley Brewing Sour/Wild Beer "kettle sour fermented with over 800 lbs. of dragon fruit and 600 lbs. of passion fruit!" 5.5% abv 16oz can Connecticut
Zero Gravity Bear Snores
Zero Gravity Craft Brewery Russian Imperial Stout " This complex and dark Russian Imperial Stout was aged in Whistlepig Rye barrels. Brewed with an extensive malt bill, it’s surprisingly smooth on the palate and features strong notes of chocolate and dark fruit. This is the perfect beer to take into hibernation." 12.2% abv 16.9oz Vermont
Zero Gravity Frankie
Zero Gravity Craft Brewing Flavored - Fruit "A bright and spritzy refresher brewed with tart cherry and exotic citrus fruit, this beer is light on the palate and dry on the finish. Bursting with bold citrus notes and the subtle complexity of tart cherry, Frankie would be delighted to accompany you on all your summer adventures." 5.1% abv 16oz can Vermont
Zero Gravity Green State Lager
Zero Gravity Brewing Pilsner "For our Pilsner, we created a beer that is influenced by the great brewing regions of the world, but that charts its own course through this elegant style. The Noble hops play a key role, but allow the malt to take center stage, providing a clean and satisfying quencher. German Pilsner malt, Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops. 12.2°" 4.9% abv 16oz can Vermont
Zero Gravity Ladybird
Zero Gravity Brewing Lager "Dry-hopped lager" 4.9% abv 16oz can Vermont
Zero Gravity Liquid Hot Magma DIPA
Zero Gravity Craft Brewing DIPA "This fruity IPA features an experimental hop that bursts with new flavors. Aromas of pineapple, lychee and lime lead the way to flavors of orange, and coconut. A tropical and hoppy delight, that stays balanced and drinkable with the addition of pilsner malt." 8% abv 16oz can Vermont
Zero Gravity Madonna IIPA
Zero Gravity Craft Brewery IIPA "Heaps of hops! Tropical and grapefruit aroma and flavor from Citra meld beautifully with lemon-lime and nectar fruit from New Zealand Motueka. Wheat and Pilsner malt keep the body light and refreshing so the hops can express themselves." 8% abv 16oz can VT
Zero Gravity Spillway IPA
Zero Gravity Craft Brewery IPA Limited release, initially exclusive to Bolton Valley - but they found a way to get us a case! "Bolton Valley and Zero Gravity will each donate $1 from every case sold to Unlikely Riders, a VT BIPOC collective mobilizing their community to find healing with the mountains while claiming space in the snow sports industry & culture." 5.7% abv 16oz can VT
Zero Gravity Strawberry Moon
Citizen Cider For Shore
Citizen Cider Flavored Cider "Gose inspired cider finished with coriander seeds, and sea salt." 6% abv 16 oz can Vermont
Citizen Cider Mango Passionfruit
Citizen Cider Flavored Cider "Most commonly known as holy basil, this aromatic perennial has been used for centuries in teas and oils, it also happens to pair well with cider. Grown fresh for Citizen Cider by the good farmers in Vermont and New York. " 5.5% abv 16oz can Vermont
Citizen Seltzer Hibiscus Lime
Citizen Cider Hard Seltzer Dry and refreshing. Not artificially sweet, only made with natural sugars, and the addition of hibiscus flowers and lime oil. 5% abv 16oz can Vermont
Havoc Mead Root of all Evil
Havoc Mead Mead - Spiced "Ginger doesn’t have to be sweet, and neither does mead. Spicy ginger pairs perfectly with the honey flavors in this dry mead, bringing out the complex flavor of each. " 6.9% abv 16oz can Vermont
Craft Beer sans Alcohol
NA Athletic All Out
Athletic Brewing Company Low/No Alcohol Beer "Athletic Brewing’s Festbier is brewed with German Vienna and Munich malts, and German Hersbrucker hops" 0.5% abv 12oz can Connecticut
NA Athletic All Out Stout
NA Athletic Free Wave
Athletic Brewing Co Low/No Alcohol Beer NE IPA "This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops." 0.4% abv 12oz can Connecticut
NA Athletic Upside Dawn
NA Two Roots Helles
Two Roots Brewing Co No/Low Alcohol Beer Helles "Firmly rooted in its German tradition, our golden non-alcoholic helles is made with only Pilsner Malt and Hallertau Hops. This clean refreshing near beer is perfect for any occasion." 0.5% 12oz can California
NA Weihenstephaner
Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephaner No/Low Alcohol Beer Hefe Weissbier "A golden-yellow, alcohol-free wheat beer that tastes like a premium wheat beer: tangy, fresh and full-bodied, with hints of cloves and honey as well as a fine yeasty spirit. The unique wheat beer taste is achieved by a method developed in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich-Weihenstephan: the top fermentation is not interrupted and the beer has time to mature, only after the maturation the alcohol is carefully withdrawn." 0.5% abv 12oz Germany
NA Zero Gravity Rescue Club
Rescue Club Brewing/Zero Gravity No/Low alcohol beer NE IPA "Citra and Motueka hops give this IPA aromas of citrus, pine, and just a touch of tropical fruit. Soft on the palate with a slightly dry finish, Rescue Club IPA bursts with citrus fruit flavor." 0.5% abv 12oz can Vermont
Cocktails
Ginger Lime Martini
Titos Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger sample syrup, ginger beer
Kingdom Daiquiri
Bacardi Rum, your choice of puré, fresh lime juice, soda water
Collective Kombucha Cocktail
Collective Art's Rhubarb Gin, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice, shaken, topped with rotating hard kombucha
Maple Bourbon Old Fashioned
Smuggler's Notch Bourbon, muddled Luxardo cherries, Orange bitters, VT maple syrup, shot of soda water, Orange peel
Moscow Mule
NEK Classic Margarita
Exótico Blanco Tequila, house made fresh squeezed sour mix, Cointreau, shaken, served to your liking
Pomegranate Cosmopolitan
Our twist of a classic! Titos vodka, fresh lime juice, Cointreau, organic pomegranate juice. shaken, served up with a lime twist
Slam Dunc
Stormy... and dark? Served on the rocks, built with ginger beer, fresh lime juice, topped with St. Johnsbury's Maple Rum, lime wedge
St. J Cocktail
Tom Cat New Fashioned
VT Gin & Juice
Barr Hill Gin, fresh lemon juice, house made ginger syrup, shaken, topped up with a splash of our rotating cider on tap & a cinnamon maple-sugar rim
Wine
Cantina Maschio Prosecco
GLS Savoie Rose
BTL Savoie Rose
GLS House White (Hacienda Chard)
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Washington Hills Riesling
GLS White Blend
GLS Twenty Acres Chardonnay
375ml BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
375ml BTL Meiomi Chardonnay
375ml BTL William Hill Chardonnay
BTL 20 Acres Chardonnay
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Riesling
BTL White Blend
BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay
GLS Ergo Roja
GLS Malbec
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon (House)
375ml BTL Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages
375ml BTL Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
375ml BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL House Red (Hacienda Cabernet)
BTL Malbec
BTL Pinor Noir
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Zinfandel
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Craft beer, wine, and cocktails complimented by a small, diverse menu comprised of locally sourced ingredients whenever possible
397 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819