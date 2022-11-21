Kingdom Taproom

Brasserie De La Senne Taras Boulbas

$8.00

Brasserie de La Senne Belgian Pale Ale "Taras Boulba is the perfect session beer — loaded with complex yeast flavors, hopped to perfection, and as drinkable as any beer you’ve ever tried. You’re no doubt wondering where the name comes from and what the hell the foreign text says. It’s all been explained to us by the brewers, but we’re still not entirely clear about it. What we can understand is that a young Flemish man has gone and married a French-speaking Wallonian girl, and his father, Taras Boulba, is very angry. (Smeirlap means ‘fool’ in a bizarre local dialect, which combines Flemish and French, somehow.) This is all a bastardization of the original story by Gogol, whose protagonist was Ukrainian (Zaporozhian Cossack, specifically), and a Protestant. His son marries a Polish girl, a Catholic, during the religious war between the two countries in the 1600s, and the Ukrainian father simply kills his son to eliminate the shame." Belgium 4.5% abv 11.2oz bottle