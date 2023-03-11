Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

3833 Freemansburg Ave.

Bethlehem, PA 18020

MAIN FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

Ahi Tuna Poke

$16.00

Japanese Fries

$12.00

Clams Casino

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Creamy Crab Dip

$14.00

Scallops wrapped in bacon

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp Dumpling

$12.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Bistro Salad

$9.00

House Salad Entree

$3.00

Cesar Salad Entree

$5.00

Caesar Salad with Anchovies

$8.00

Side Salad

Caesar as side

$5.00

SOUP

French Onion

$8.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

NOODLE BAR

Drunken Noodles

$22.00

Peanut Noodles

$22.00

American Noodles

$22.00

BURGERS

CheeseBurger

$15.00

Black & Blue Burger

$18.00

Western Burger

$16.00

King Burger

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

Fish Basket

$15.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Add Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Thursday Cheesesteak

$10.00

Thursday Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

SEAFOOD

Lobster Tails

$46.00

Single Crab Cake

$28.00

Double Cakes

$36.00

Seafood Combo

$36.00

Fishermans

$29.00

Crab Au Gratin

$30.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$30.00

Cod

$26.00

Crab Crusted Cod

$36.00

Stuffed Tails

$60.00

Lobster Combo

$29.00

STEAKS

Filet Mignon

$42.00

CLASSICS & FAVORITES

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$32.00

Crab Ravioli

$28.00

Chicken Parm

$26.00

Fish N' Chips

$26.00

Chicken Potenza

$26.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$10.00

DESSERTS

Fried Apple Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Shoofly Cheesecake

$8.00

Cocnut Cream Pie

$8.00

Featured Dessert

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Delight Coffee

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Coffee Paradise

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Espresso

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

CHEF SPECIALS

Oysters

$15.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Mahi-Mahi

$29.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

SUSHI MENU

SUSHI

2 piece Tuna

$8.00

2 piece Salmon

$7.00

2 piece Yellowtail

$6.00

2 piece White Fish

$5.00

2 piece EEL

$8.00

2 pIece White Tuna

$6.00

2 piece Shrimp

$6.00

2 Piece Toro

$12.00

SUSHI ROLLS

Tuna Roll

$10.00

EEL Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Firecracker Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

HOUSE ROLLS

Kingfish Roll

$14.00

Bethlehem Roll

$14.00

Forging Steel Roll

$12.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Tuna on Tuna Roll

$18.00

Spyder Roll

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken Roll

$13.00

TNT Roll

$12.00

Yellow Stallion Rolll

$16.00

Island Roll

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Monte Carlo Roll

$16.00

SUSHI DINNER COMBOS

Sushi Dinner

$26.00

Sashimi Dinner

$28.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$28.00

Spicy Roll Combo

$20.00

Roll Combo

$18.00

EEL Teriyaki

$22.00

Tuna Lovers Dinner

$32.00

Salmon Lovers Dinner

$28.00

Sushi Deluxe

$36.00

Love Boat

$65.00

1/2 Tuna & 1/2 Salmon Lovers

$32.00

SASHIMI

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

White Fish Sashimi

$5.00

EEL Sashimi

$8.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

XTRA STUFF

Sides & Xtra Ala Carte

French Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Vegetable of the day

$4.00

Starch of the day

$4.00

Extra Pickled Ginger

$2.00

Estra Wasabi

$2.00

Extra Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Brown Butter

$1.00

Upgraded 3 Course Dessert

$4.00

Plus Stuffed Tail

$27.00

Plus Lobster Tail

$19.00

Plus Jumbo Crab

$12.00

Sushi Platter

$250.00

Charcuterie Platter

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Modern American Cuisine & Traditional Japanese Sushi

