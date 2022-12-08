Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Seafood
Burgers

Kingfisher

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Barrancas Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32502

Platter
Buffalo Chicken
Kingfisher Salad

Sandwiches

Shrimpburger

$13.00

Ground Shrimp Patty, Chili Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Buttermilk Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken Thigh with Mayo, lettuce, onion, spicy tomato pickles

Mullet Sandwich

$11.50

Tartar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Tartar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$11.50

Corn remoulade, peppers, kale

Hamburger

$14.50

King sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

BLT

$13.50

House smoked bacon

Meatloaf

$14.50

Frizzled onions, red onion jam, arugula

White BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Pickles, chicken cracklings

Roast Beef

$14.50

Seared provolone, caramelized onion mayo, pickled onions, arugula

Oyster Sandwich

$16.00

Tartar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Crabcake

$16.50

Remoulade, fried green tomato, lettuce

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Ranch spread and blue cheese slaw

Garden Burger

$11.50

Vegetable rice patty, mayo, mushroom bacon, avo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle Can be Vegan - on request

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Jackfruit

$12.50

Szechuan Jackfruit Sandwich with daikon slaw, vegan chili mayo, and cucumbers.

Snapper Sandwich

$21.00

Cuban Sandwich

$14.50

House Ham, Mojo Pork Shoulder, dill pickles, swiss cheese, Cuban mustard.

Turkey Apple Sausage

$12.50

House Turkey Apple Sausage on Milk Bread bun with apple mustard, pickled banana peppers, and baby kale.

Special

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Wings

Turkey Pot Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Turkey and vegetables in a rich gravy wrapped in our house pie dough. Served with a fresh salad.

Platters

Platter

Platter Pick Two

$17.75

Platter Pick Three

$19.75

Salads

Kingfisher Salad

$10.50

Seasonal vegetables, baby lettuce, croutons, avocado buttermilk dressing

Wedge

$10.50

Iceberg, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, croutons

Caesar

$10.50

Romane, Parmesan & marinated mushrooms

Kale

$10.50

Satsumas, beets, candied pecans, fresh cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Thai Salad

$10.50

Squash Salad

$10.50

Roasted spaghetti squash, fried pumpkin, poached apples, pumpkin seeds with apple curry vinaigrette

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.25

Kids Fish

$8.25

Sides

House Crinkle Fries

$4.50

Slaw

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$4.50

Greens

$4.00

Okra

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Side Salad- Kingfisher

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Dill Pickle

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Side Oyster

$12.50

Side Of Shrimp

$11.00

Side Mullet

$6.00

Side Of Chicken Strips

$6.00

Side Fish

$11.00

Garden Bites

$5.00

Soups

Seafood Gumbo

$6.50+

Vegtable Soup

$4.50+

Seafood Chowder

$7.00+

Creamy Seafood Chowder with Fish and Shirmp

Ham & Bean

$6.50+Out of stock

Dessert

Pie Slice

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding with pumpkin caramel sauce

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Grapico

$1.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer Big Jerk Soda

$4.00

Cherry Limeade Big Jerk Soda

$4.00

Pineapple Big Jerk Soda

$4.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Optimus Lemonade

$4.00

Thai Pineapple Big Jerk

$4.00Out of stock

Merch

T-Shirt Grey

$18.00

T-Shirt Black

$18.00

Hat

$25.00

Utensil/Napkins

How many Utensil/Napkins do you need?

Utensil/Napkins

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
1500 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola, FL 32502

