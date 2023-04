King Fox Brewery 6520 West 20th Avenue

Club Membership

$150.00

We are excited to announce our first ever Beer Membership club! This club will run for 1 yr. 1st year membership club will commence starting on our opening day for our new taproom in Hollywood, FL. Membership benefits are listed below. 1st pour free every visit* Membership Challenge Coin (this will be your membership "card") Member only T shirt Member only Glass 15% off your tab Monthly Members only Bottle Share Holographic Sticker First dibs on beer releases When ordering please enter your name, phone number, and email address in the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS field below. Club membership will only be open for a limited time. FULL DETAILS WILL BE EMAILED. *restrictions may apply.