ONLINE MENU

Appetizers

TJ's Hog Fries

TJ's Hog Fries

$14.99
BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$14.99

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$12.99

Seafood Bread

$15.99

Fried Crab Claws

$19.99

BBQ Plates

Each BBQ plate comes with two sides and sliced bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

$15.99
1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.99

Linked Smoked Sausage

$14.99
Bone-In Half Chicken

Bone-In Half Chicken

$15.99

Fried Shrimp Plate

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$17.99

BBQ Brisket Plate

$20.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.99

Fish of the Day Grouper

$19.99
T.K.s Sampler

T.K.s Sampler

$34.99

Kingjak Platter

$64.99

Surf and Turf Plate

$24.99

Seafood Combo Plate

$20.99

Sandwiches

Each sandwich comes with your choice of one side item.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.99

Sausage Dog

$12.99

The Hungry Man

$17.99
Piggy Melt

Piggy Melt

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

SmashBurger

$14.99

BBQ Bacon Smashburger

$15.99

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Fried Oyster Poboy

$15.99

Surf and Turf Poboy

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Grilled Oyster Poboy

$15.99

Fried Fish Poboy

$16.99

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$15.99
Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Wings

Our wings are dusted with our dry rub then smoked to perfection and lightly fried to a crisp.

6 piece wings

$10.99

12 piece wings

$17.99

Salads

Pulled Pork Salad

$11.99

Brisket Salad

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Side Loaded Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Corn on the Cob

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Meal

Our kid's meals come with your choice of one side (EXCEPT for the kid's nachos).

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Tootie's Mac N' Cheese Bowl

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Plate

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Blue Powerade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.50

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$36.35

4- pulled pork sandwiches topped with our house BBQ sauce and crispy onion straws 2- 16 oz. sides of your choice (french fries, fried okra, mac n’ cheese, green beans, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and corn on the cob) 1- gallon of sweet tea, unsweet tea or lemonade

CATERING

Buffet (Per Person)

Each buffet is priced per person. There is a 10 person minimum. Each buffet includes rolls, plates, utensils and BBQ sauce.

1 MEAT - 2 SIDES

$10.50 per person. Buffet includes a choice of 1 slow smoked meat and 2 sides. Each buffet comes with BBQ sauce, rolls, silverware and plates. Add extra meats, sides, desserts, and drinks for an additional cost if desired. Any orders of 25 people or more, please reach out to us!

2 MEATS - 2 SIDES

$12.50 per person. Buffet includes a choice of 2 slow smoked meats and 2 sides. Each buffet comes with BBQ sauce, rolls, silverware and plates. Add extra meats, sides, desserts, and drinks for an additional cost if desired. Any orders of 25 people or more, please reach out to us!

Catering Trays

Small Wing Tray (25 wings)

$29.99

The small wing tray comes with your choice of one side.

Large Wing Tray (50 wings)

$59.99

The large wing tray comes with your choice of 2 sauces.

Pulled Pork Slider Tray (24 sliders)

$49.99

Brisket Slider Tray (24 sliders)

$64.99

Meats per lb

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$3.50

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$6.99

Pulled Pork 1 lb

$13.99

Brisket 1/4 lb

$6.25

Brisket 1/2 lb

$12.50

Brisket 1 lb

$24.99

Sausage per link

$3.99

Rib Bone

$2.99

Half Rack of Ribs

$17.99

Whole Rack of Ribs

$29.99

Half Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Tender

$2.49

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.99+

Green Beans

$4.99+

Coleslaw

$4.99+

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Mac N Cheese

$4.99+

Corn on the Cob

$4.99+

Extras

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$6.99

Bottle of Sauce

$7.99

Buns

$1.25

Rolls

$0.75