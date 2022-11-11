Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

King Kong MilkTea 5 Baton Rouge LA

review star

No reviews yet

8342 Perkins Road Ste C

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oolong Tea Milktea
Grilled Chicken W Yellow Rice
FT Passion Fruit Tea

Asian Street Food

Cajun French Fries

Cajun French Fries

$6.95

Cajun Seasoning

Coconut Snails

Coconut Snails

$16.95

Snails, Lemon Grass, Coconut Cream

Dim Sum Braised Chicken Feet

Dim Sum Braised Chicken Feet

$11.95

Chicken Feet, Soy sauce, Japapenos

Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs

Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs

$11.95

Rice Flour Cubes, Eggs, Scallions, Sweet Soy, Green Onion

Garlic Butter Escagot

Garlic Butter Escagot

$17.95

Escagot, Butter, Parley

Grilled Crispy Chicken Feet

Grilled Crispy Chicken Feet

$13.95

Chicken Feet, Lemon Grass, Hot Red Pepper

Grilled Squid

Grilled Squid

$18.95

Squid, Lemon Grass, House Special Sauce

Honey Pecan Shrimp

Honey Pecan Shrimp

$11.95+

Shrimp, Pecan, House Special Sauce

House Calamari

House Calamari

$11.95+

House Special Sauce

House Mixed Rice Paper Salad

House Mixed Rice Paper Salad

$12.95

Rice Paper, Fresh Mango, Quail Eggs, House Special Sauce, Beef Jerky, Liver Jerky, Fried Scallions

House Special Egg Roll

House Special Egg Roll

$9.55

Ground Pork, Vermicelli noodles, Carrot, Sprimp, Taro Root

KK Papaya Salad

KK Papaya Salad

$12.95

Green Papaya, Beef Jerky, Beef Liver, Shrimp Crackers, Basil , Peanut

KK Special Wings

KK Special Wings

$12.95+

Wings, House Special Sauce

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$11.95+

Chicken, Basil, House Special Sauce

Sautee'd Clams

Sautee'd Clams

$16.95

Clams, Peanut, Green Onion, House Special Sauce

Sautee'd Cockle Clams

Sautee'd Cockle Clams

$17.95

Cockle Clams, Peanut, Green Onion, House Special Sauce

Sautee'd Corn with Mini Dried Shrimp

Sautee'd Corn with Mini Dried Shrimp

$8.95

Corn, Mini Dried Shrimp, Green Onion

Sautee'd Scallops

Sautee'd Scallops

$16.95

Scallops, Peanut, Green Onion, Roe

Steamed Ccken with Ginger

$45.00

Steamed Chicken in Lime Leaf

$50.00
Stir Fried Baby Clams (with Rice Cracker)

Stir Fried Baby Clams (with Rice Cracker)

$16.95

Baby Clams, Peanut, Seasam Seed, Scallions, Vietnamese Coriander

Grilled Pork Sausages(3)

$6.95

Grilled Shrimp On Sugarcane ( Banh Hoi Chao Tomb)

$11.95

Brazer Shell

$40.00

Oc Huong Hap Xa(babylonia steamed lemongrass)

$45.00

Hainamese Chicken (Com Ga Hai Nam)

$14.95

Char Xiu W Yellow Rice

$13.95

Crispy QL Chicken with Yello Rice(Regular Ga My )

$13.95

Crawfish Fried Rice ( Spicy )

$14.99

Grilled Chicken W Yellow Rice

$13.95

Combination Fried Rice (Com Chien Duong Chau)

$16.95

Garlic Butter Green Mussels

$15.95

Green Mussels Green Onion W Ginger

$15.95

Oc Huong Rang Me(Tamarind Sauce)

$55.00

Grilled Chicken Hearts

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Gizzards

$12.95

Roasted Duck with Bao Bun

$17.95

Char siu fried rice

$14.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Crawfish Fried Rice

$15.95

Seafood Fried Rice

$17.95

Crispy Pan-Fried Rice Noodles /Pho Ap Chao

$16.95

Rice Vermicelli With Shrimp Paste

$13.95

Rice Vermicelli With Shrimp Pork Sausage

$13.95

Chan Ga Xa Tac

$13.95

Milktea

KK Signature Milktea

KK Signature Milktea

$6.00+
Black Tea Milktea

Black Tea Milktea

$6.00+
Oolong Tea Milktea

Oolong Tea Milktea

$6.00+

Best Oolong Milktea In Market

Jasmine Green Tea Milktea

Jasmine Green Tea Milktea

$6.00+
Japanese Rose Milktea

Japanese Rose Milktea

$6.00+
Wintermelon Milktea

Wintermelon Milktea

$6.00+
Mango Milktea

Mango Milktea

$6.00+
Coconut Milktea

Coconut Milktea

$6.00+
Coffee Milktea

Coffee Milktea

$6.00+
Chocolate Milktea

Chocolate Milktea

$6.00+
Taro Milktea

Taro Milktea

$6.00+
Strawberry Milktea

Strawberry Milktea

$6.00+
Honeydew Milktea

Honeydew Milktea

$6.00+
Earl Grey Milktea

Earl Grey Milktea

$6.00+
Japanese Hojicha Milktea

Japanese Hojicha Milktea

$6.00+
Japanese Matcha Green Tea Milktea

Japanese Matcha Green Tea Milktea

$6.00+
Mung Bean Milktea

Mung Bean Milktea

$6.00+
Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea

$6.00+
Pennywort Mung Bean

Pennywort Mung Bean

$6.00+

Pandan Jelly Dessert

$6.00+

Taro Coconut

$6.00+

Vanilla

$6.00+

Fruit Tea

FT Tropical

FT Tropical

$6.00+
FT KK Lychee

FT KK Lychee

$6.00+
FT Kiwi Strawberry

FT Kiwi Strawberry

$6.00+
FT GreenApple Kiwi

FT GreenApple Kiwi

$6.00+
FT Strawberry Orange

FT Strawberry Orange

$6.00+
FT Exotic Fruit

FT Exotic Fruit

$6.00+
FT Mango Pinapple

FT Mango Pinapple

$6.00+
FT Passion Fruit Tea

FT Passion Fruit Tea

$6.00+
FT Passion Buttlerly Pea

FT Passion Buttlerly Pea

$6.00+
FT Eternal Sunshine

FT Eternal Sunshine

$6.00+
FT Golden Sunrise

FT Golden Sunrise

$6.00+
FT Strawberry Guava

FT Strawberry Guava

$6.00+
FT Oriental Fruit

FT Oriental Fruit

$6.00+
FT Lemonade Te

FT Lemonade Te

$6.00+

Passion Soda

$6.00+

Peach Tea

$6.00+

Smoothie

Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

$7.40+
KK Tropical Smoothie

KK Tropical Smoothie

$7.40+
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$7.40+
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$7.40+
Soursop Smoothie

Soursop Smoothie

$7.40+
Paradise Breeze Smoothie

Paradise Breeze Smoothie

$7.40+
Mangonada Smoothie

Mangonada Smoothie

$7.40+
Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.40+
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.40+
Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

$7.40+

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.40+

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$7.40+

Passion Mango Strawberry

$7.40+

Fresh Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane Regular

Sugarcane Regular

$8.00+
Sugarcane Tropical (Trai Cay)

Sugarcane Tropical (Trai Cay)

$8.60+
Sugarcane Durian (Sau Rieng)

Sugarcane Durian (Sau Rieng)

$8.80+
Sugarcane Coconut (Dua)

Sugarcane Coconut (Dua)

$8.10+
Sugarcane Strawberry Kiwi

Sugarcane Strawberry Kiwi

$8.60+

Summer Brezee (Coconut W Kumquat)

$7.95

Summer Brezze (Coconut W Basil Seed)

$8.95

Vietnamese Coffee

Regular Viet Coffee

Regular Viet Coffee

$6.00+
Triple Shot Viet Coffee

Triple Shot Viet Coffee

$6.00+
Infused Viet Coffee

Infused Viet Coffee

$6.50+
Coconut Viet Coffee

Coconut Viet Coffee

$6.00+
Hot Viet Coffee

Hot Viet Coffee

$5.50+

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$6.00

Frappuccino

Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

$6.10+
Fresh Taro Frappe

Fresh Taro Frappe

$6.10+
Matcha Green Tea Frappe

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$6.10+
Cookies & Cream Frappe

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$6.10+
Coconut Frappe

Coconut Frappe

$6.10+

Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$6.10+

Thai Tea Frappe

$6.10+

Classic Tea

Black Tea (Cold)

$4.50+

Jasmine Lychee Green Tea (Cold)

$4.50+

Oolong Tea (Cold)

$4.50+

Wintermelon Tea (Cold)

$4.50+

Earl Grey (Cold)

$4.50+

Black Tea (Hot)

$4.50+

Jasmine Lychee Green Tea (Hot)

$4.50+

Oolong Tea (Hot)

$4.50+

Wintermelon Tea (Hot)

$4.50+

Earl Grey (Hot)

$4.50+

House Crafted Drinks

House Crafted Signature Milktea

House Crafted Signature Milktea

$7.30+
House Crafted Oolong Milktea

House Crafted Oolong Milktea

$7.30+
House Crafted Earl Grey Milktea

House Crafted Earl Grey Milktea

$7.30+
House Crafted Special Brown Sugar

House Crafted Special Brown Sugar

$7.30+
House Crafted Fresh Taro Frapp

House Crafted Fresh Taro Frapp

$7.30+
House Crafted Vietnamese Coffee Frapp

House Crafted Vietnamese Coffee Frapp

$7.30+
House Crafted Thai Tea

House Crafted Thai Tea

$7.30+

Crafted Cocoa Coffee Brown Sugar

$7.30+

Cheese Foam

Classic Black Tea Cheese Foam

Classic Black Tea Cheese Foam

$6.00+
Jasmine Green Tea Cheese Foam

Jasmine Green Tea Cheese Foam

$6.00+
Oolong Tea Cheese Foam

Oolong Tea Cheese Foam

$6.00+
Wintermelon Tea Cheese Foam

Wintermelon Tea Cheese Foam

$6.00+

Fresh Milk

FM Thai Tea

FM Thai Tea

$6.70+
FM House Brown Sugar

FM House Brown Sugar

$6.70+
FM Matcha Crepe Cake

FM Matcha Crepe Cake

$6.70+

Cocoa Coffee Brown Sugar

$6.70+

Desserts

Pork Jeky

$6.00

Chicken Jerky

$6.00

Squid Jerky

$18.00

Pandan Jelly

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.75

Peanuts

$3.95

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$6.00

Flan

$4.50

Coconut Jelly

$6.95

Matcha Crepes Cake

$6.00
Mochi Mango

Mochi Mango

$2.25

Mango Ice Cream Mochi

Mochi Strawberry

Mochi Strawberry

$2.25

Strawberry Ice Cream Mochi

Mochi Coconut

Mochi Coconut

$2.25

Coconut Ice Cream Mochi

Mochi Chocolate

Mochi Chocolate

$2.25

Chocolate Ice Cream Mochi

Mochi Matcha

Mochi Matcha

$2.25

Matcha Ice Cream Mochi

Pandan Jelly

Pandan Jelly

$2.25
Bubble Waffle

Bubble Waffle

$5.05
BW Delight

BW Delight

$6.05
BW Summer

BW Summer

$7.05

BW Triple

$8.05
BW Monster

BW Monster

$9.05

BW Pandan

$5.05

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$2.50

Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.50

Rocky Road Ice Cream

$2.50

Beef Jerky

$4.00

Chicken Jerky

$4.00

Caramel Macaroon

$1.75

Berry Macaroon

$1.75

Lemon Macaroon

$1.75

Pistachio Macaroon

$1.75

Almond Macaroon

$1.75

Chocolate Macaroon

$1.75

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$7.95

Strawberry

$7.95

Passion

$7.95

Lemonade

$7.95

Mango

$7.95

Green Apple

$7.95

Chocolate

$7.95

Avocado & Durian

Durian Smoothie

$11.50

Avocado Durian Smoothie

$10.30

Avocado Durian Smashed

$10.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8342 Perkins Road Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Directions

Gallery
King Kong MilkTea 5 image
King Kong MilkTea 5 image
King Kong MilkTea 5 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge
orange starNo Reviews
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2 Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
King Kong MilkTea 3 - Denham Springs LA
orange starNo Reviews
240 Range 12 Blvd Ste 102 Suite 102 Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0057 - Baton Rouge, LA
orange starNo Reviews
3535 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Coffee Joy - 3617 Perkins Road St1B
orange star4.9 • 121
3617 Perkins Road St1B Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Original Daiquiri - Siegen
orange starNo Reviews
6555 SIEGEN LANE BATON ROUGE, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Original Daiquiri - Lee Drive
orange starNo Reviews
133 LEE DRIVE BATON ROUGE, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston