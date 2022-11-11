A map showing the location of King Kong MilkTea 3 Denham Springs LAView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

King Kong MilkTea 3 Denham Springs LA

review star

No reviews yet

240 Range 12 Blvd Ste 102 Suite 102

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Milktea

KK Signature MilkTea

KK Signature MilkTea

$6.00+
Black Tea MilkTea

Black Tea MilkTea

$6.00+
Oolong Tea MilkTea

Oolong Tea MilkTea

$6.00+

Best Oolong Milktea In Market

Jasmine Green Tea MilkTea

Jasmine Green Tea MilkTea

$6.00+
Japanese Rose MilkTea

Japanese Rose MilkTea

$6.00+
Wintermelon MilkTea

Wintermelon MilkTea

$6.00+
Mango MilkTea

Mango MilkTea

$6.00+

Durian MilkTea

$6.00+
Coconut MilkTea

Coconut MilkTea

$6.00+
Coffee MilkTea

Coffee MilkTea

$6.00+

Ice Mocha MilkTea

$6.00+
Chocolate MilkTea

Chocolate MilkTea

$6.00+
Taro MilkTea

Taro MilkTea

$6.00+
Strawberry MilkTea

Strawberry MilkTea

$6.00+
Honeydew MilkTea

Honeydew MilkTea

$6.00+
Earl Grey MilkTea

Earl Grey MilkTea

$6.00+
Japanese Hojicha MilkTea

Japanese Hojicha MilkTea

$6.00+
Japanese Matcha Green Tea

Japanese Matcha Green Tea

$6.00+

Taiwanese Genmaicha MilkTea

$6.00+

Vanilla Milktea

$6.00+

Classic Tea

Black Tea (Hot)

$5.00

Black Tea (Cold)

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea (Hot)

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea (Cold)

$5.00

Oolong Tea (Hot)

$5.00

Oolong Tea (Cold)

$5.00

Wintermelon (Hot)

$5.00

Wintermelong (Cold)

$5.00

Earl Grey (Hot)

$5.00

Earl Grey (Cold)

$5.00

Fruit Tea

FT Tropical

FT Tropical

$6.00+

FT Rose

$6.00+

FT Mango

$6.00+
FT KK Lychee

FT KK Lychee

$6.00+

FT Passion Pineapple

$6.00+
FT GreenApple Kiwi

FT GreenApple Kiwi

$6.00+

FT Strawberry Peach

$6.00+
FT Strawberry Orange

FT Strawberry Orange

$6.00+
FT Exotic Fruit

FT Exotic Fruit

$6.00+
FT Mango Pinapple

FT Mango Pinapple

$6.00+

FT Orange Strawberry Peach

$6.00+

FT Garden Fruit Tea

$6.00+
FT Passion Buttlerfly Pea

FT Passion Buttlerfly Pea

$6.00+
FT Kiwi Strawberry

FT Kiwi Strawberry

$6.00+
FT Passion Fruit Tea

FT Passion Fruit Tea

$6.00+
FT Eternal Sunshine

FT Eternal Sunshine

$6.00+
FT Golden Sunrise

FT Golden Sunrise

$6.00+
FT Strawberry Guava

FT Strawberry Guava

$6.00+
FT Oriental Fruit

FT Oriental Fruit

$6.00+
FT Lemonade Tea

FT Lemonade Tea

$6.00+

Smoothie

Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

$7.40+
KK Tropical Smoothie

KK Tropical Smoothie

$7.40+
Summer Breeze Smoothie

Summer Breeze Smoothie

$7.40+
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$7.40+
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$7.40+
Soursop Smoothie

Soursop Smoothie

$7.40+
Paradise Breeze Smoothie

Paradise Breeze Smoothie

$7.40+
Mangonada Smoothie

Mangonada Smoothie

$7.40+
Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.40+
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.40+
Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

$7.40+
Avocado DurianSmoothie

Avocado DurianSmoothie

$6.95+
Durian Smoothie

Durian Smoothie

$8.95+

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.40+

Caribbean Breeze

$7.40+

Refresh Berries

$7.40+

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$7.40+

Fresh Sugarcane Juice

FSJ Regular

FSJ Regular

$6.55+
FSJ Tropical ( Trai Cay)

FSJ Tropical ( Trai Cay)

$6.95+
FSJ Durian (Sau Rieng)

FSJ Durian (Sau Rieng)

$6.95+
FSJ Coconut (Dua)

FSJ Coconut (Dua)

$6.95+
FSJ Strawberry Kiwi

FSJ Strawberry Kiwi

$7.25+
FSJ Pennywort (Rau Ma)

FSJ Pennywort (Rau Ma)

$6.55+

Vietnamese Coffee

Viet Coffee Regular

Viet Coffee Regular

$6.00+
Viet Coffee Infused

Viet Coffee Infused

$6.50+
Viet Coconut Coffee

Viet Coconut Coffee

$6.50+

Coconut Coffee Frappe

$6.50
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$5.00+

Frappuccino

Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

$6.10+
Fresh Taro Frappe

Fresh Taro Frappe

$6.10+
Matcha Green Tea Frappe

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$6.10+
Cookie & Cream Frappe

Cookie & Cream Frappe

$6.10+
Coconut Coffee Frappe

Coconut Coffee Frappe

$6.10+

House Crafted Drinks

House Special Thai Tea

House Special Thai Tea

$7.30+
House Special Brown Sugar

House Special Brown Sugar

$7.30+
House Oolong Milktea

House Oolong Milktea

$7.30+
House Signature Milktea

House Signature Milktea

$7.30+
House Earl Grey Milktea

House Earl Grey Milktea

$7.30+
House Fresh Taro Frapp

House Fresh Taro Frapp

$7.30+
House Vietnamese Coffee Frapp

House Vietnamese Coffee Frapp

$7.30+

House Tiger Sugar

$7.30+

Sea Salt Milk Foam

Black Tea

Black Tea

$6.00+
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$6.00+
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$6.00+
Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$6.00+

Fresh Milk

FM Thai Tea

FM Thai Tea

$6.75+
FM House Brown Sugar

FM House Brown Sugar

$6.75+
FM Matcha Green Tea

FM Matcha Green Tea

$6.75+

Tiger Sugar

$6.75+

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.95

Ice Mocha Milkshake

$6.95

Mango Milkshake

$6.95

Bubble Waffle

Bubble Waffle

Bubble Waffle

$5.05
BW Delight

BW Delight

$6.05
BW Summer

BW Summer

$8.05
BW Monster

BW Monster

$9.05

Ice Cream Mochi

ICM Mango

ICM Mango

$2.25

Mango Ice Cream Mochi

ICM Strawberry

ICM Strawberry

$2.25

Strawberry Ice Cream Mochi

ICM Coconut

ICM Coconut

$2.25

Coconut Ice Cream Mochi

ICM Chocolate

ICM Chocolate

$2.25

Chocolate Ice Cream Mochi

ICM Matcha

ICM Matcha

$2.25

Matcha Ice Cream Mochi

IMC Chocolate Chip

$2.25

IMC Cherry Chocolate

$2.25

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.75

Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.75

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$1.75

Pecan Praline Ice Cream

$1.75

Rocky Road Ice Cream

$1.75

Butter Pecan

$1.75

Loose Tea

Black Tea Loose Bag

$4.00

Green Tea Loose Bag

$4.00

Oolong Tea Loose Bag

$4.00

Chicken Jerky

$8.00

Beef Jerky

$8.00

Sugarcane Stick

$2.00

Macaron

Marcaron

$1.50

Homemade Cheesecake

$4.55

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Water

Watee

$0.50

Bottle water

Bottle watee

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240 Range 12 Blvd Ste 102 Suite 102, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

