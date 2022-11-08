A map showing the location of King Kong MilkTea 6 McDonough GAView gallery

King Kong MilkTea 6 McDonough GA

review star

No reviews yet

1921 Jonesboro Road Unit 6

McDonough, GA 30253

Order Again

Street Food

A05 House Egg Roll

A05 House Egg Roll

$7.95+

Ground Pork, Vermicelli noodles, Carrot, Sprimp, Taro Root

A15 Crab Rangoon

$9.95+
A20 House Chicken Wings

A20 House Chicken Wings

$13.95+

Wings, House Special Sauce

A25 Popcorn Chicken

$8.95+
A30 Honey Pecan Shrimp

A30 Honey Pecan Shrimp

$10.95+

Shrimp, Pecan, House Special Sauce

A35 House Calamari

A35 House Calamari

$9.95+

House Special Sauce

A45 House French Fries

A45 House French Fries

$5.95+

Cajun Seasoning

A50 Shrimp Egg Rolls

$8.95+

Soda

$1.00

Cup Of Boba

$1.25

Seafood Combo (Skewers)

$12.95

A05 Shrimp Tempura

$8.95+

A11 Cheese Sticks

$8.95+

A47 Korean Corn Dog

$8.95+

Bubble Waffle

$4.95

Bubble Waffle Delight (1 Scoops)

$5.95

Bubble Waffle Summer (2 Scoops)

$6.95

Bubble Waffle Triple (3 Scoops)

$7.95

Bubble Waffle Monster (4 Scoops)

$9.95

Milktea

301 Signature MilkTea

301 Signature MilkTea

$5.95+

302 Lavender Milktea

$5.95+
303 Black Milktea

303 Black Milktea

$5.95+
305 Oolong Milktea

305 Oolong Milktea

$5.95+

Best Oolong Milktea In Market

307 Jasmine Green Milktea

307 Jasmine Green Milktea

$5.95+

308 Almond Milktea

$5.95+
309 Rose MilkTea

309 Rose MilkTea

$5.95+
311 Wintermelon MilkTea

311 Wintermelon MilkTea

$5.95+
313 Mango MilkTea

313 Mango MilkTea

$5.95+
317 Coconut MilkTea

317 Coconut MilkTea

$5.95+

319 Coffee Milktea

$5.95+
323 Chocolate MilkTea

323 Chocolate MilkTea

$5.95+
325 Taro MilkTea

325 Taro MilkTea

$5.95+
327 Strawberry MilkTea

327 Strawberry MilkTea

$5.95+
329 Honeydew MilkTea

329 Honeydew MilkTea

$5.95+
333 Earl Grey MilkTea

333 Earl Grey MilkTea

$5.95+
335 Hojicha MilkTea

335 Hojicha MilkTea

$5.95+

336 Mocha Milktea

$5.95+
337 Matcha Green Tea

337 Matcha Green Tea

$5.95+

338 Watermelon Milktea

$5.95+

339 Vanilla Milktea

$5.95+

509 Taro Coconut

$5.95+

Fruit Tea

401 Ft Tropical

401 Ft Tropical

$5.95+
407 Signature Lychee

407 Signature Lychee

$5.95+
408 FT Kiwi Strawberry

408 FT Kiwi Strawberry

$5.95+
411 FT GreenApple Kiwi

411 FT GreenApple Kiwi

$5.95+
417 FT Exotic Fruit

417 FT Exotic Fruit

$5.95+
419 FT Mango Pinapple

419 FT Mango Pinapple

$5.95+
425 FT Passion Buttlerfly Pea

425 FT Passion Buttlerfly Pea

$5.95+
429 FT Golden Sunrise

429 FT Golden Sunrise

$5.95+
431 FT Strawberry Guava

431 FT Strawberry Guava

$5.95+
435 FT Lemonade Tea

435 FT Lemonade Tea

$5.95+

441 Lemonade

$5.25+

Wintermelon Lemon

$5.95+

Tropical Hojicha

$5.95+

427 Eternal Sunshine

$5.95+

433 Oriental Fruit

$5.95+

Smoothie

200 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

200 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

$7.55+
201 KK Tropical Smoothie

201 KK Tropical Smoothie

$7.55+
202 Passion Mango Strawberry

202 Passion Mango Strawberry

$7.55+
203 Mango Smoothie

203 Mango Smoothie

$7.55+
204 Mango Monster

204 Mango Monster

$7.55+
205 Avocado Smoothie

205 Avocado Smoothie

$7.55+
207 Soursop Smoothie

207 Soursop Smoothie

$7.55+
208 Paradise Breeze Smoothie

208 Paradise Breeze Smoothie

$7.55+
215 Mangonada Smoothie

215 Mangonada Smoothie

$7.55+
217 Pina Colada Smoothie

217 Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.55+
219 Strawberry Banana Smoothie

219 Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.55+
221 Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

221 Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

$7.55+

223 Durian Smoothie

$7.55+

229 Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$7.55+

227 Peanut Butter Banana

$7.55+

214 Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

$6.95+

231 Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$6.95+

233 Coconut Smoothie

$6.95+

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.55+

Fresh Sugarcane

281 Sugarcane Regular

281 Sugarcane Regular

$6.95+
283 Sugarcane Tropical

283 Sugarcane Tropical

$6.95+
285 Sugarcane Coconut

285 Sugarcane Coconut

$6.95+

Coffee

100 Signature Coffee

$5.25+
102 Triple Shot Coffee

102 Triple Shot Coffee

$5.25+

103 Coffee Infused

$5.75+

104 Hazelnut Coffee

$5.25+
105 Coconut Coffee (Cold)

105 Coconut Coffee (Cold)

$5.25+

120 Vanilla Coffee

$5.25+

124 Macchiato Coffee

Frappuccino

251 Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

251 Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

$5.55+
253 Fresh Taro Frappe

253 Fresh Taro Frappe

$5.55+
255 Matcha Green Tea Frappe

255 Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$5.55+
257 Cookie & Cream Frappe

257 Cookie & Cream Frappe

$5.55+
259 Coconut Coffee Frappe

259 Coconut Coffee Frappe

$5.55+

261 Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.55+

263 Chocolate Frappe

$5.55+

Crafted Drinks

T1 Crafted Signature Milktea

T1 Crafted Signature Milktea

$7.55+
T3 Crafted Earl Grey Milktea

T3 Crafted Earl Grey Milktea

$7.55+
T4 Crafted Brown Sugar

T4 Crafted Brown Sugar

$7.55+
T5 Crafted Fresh Taro Frapp

T5 Crafted Fresh Taro Frapp

$7.55+
T6 Crafted Vietnamese Coffee Frapp

T6 Crafted Vietnamese Coffee Frapp

$7.55+
T7 Crafted Thai Tea

T7 Crafted Thai Tea

$7.55+
T2 Crafted Oolong Milktea

T2 Crafted Oolong Milktea

$7.55+

Sea Salt Milk Foam

601 Black Tea Sea Salt Foam

601 Black Tea Sea Salt Foam

$5.95+
603 Jasmine Green Tea Sea Salt Foam

603 Jasmine Green Tea Sea Salt Foam

$5.95+
605 Oolong Tea Sea Salt Foam

605 Oolong Tea Sea Salt Foam

$5.95+
607 Wintermelon Tea Sea Salt Foam

607 Wintermelon Tea Sea Salt Foam

$5.95+

Fresh Milk

501 Thai Tea

501 Thai Tea

$6.25+
503 House Brown Sugar

503 House Brown Sugar

$6.25+

505 Tiger Sugar

$6.25+
507 Matcha Green Tea

507 Matcha Green Tea

$6.25+

511 Matcha Coconut

$6.95+

Milkshake

S01 Vanilla Milkshake

$5.95+

S02 Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95+

S03 Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95+

Classic Tea

701 Classic Black Ice Tea

$3.55+

703 Classic Jasmine Green Ice Tea

$3.55+

705 Classic Oolong Ice Tea

$3.55+

707 Classic Wintermelon Ice Tea

$3.55+

Snacks

Pocky

$5.50

Small Pocky

$5.00

Yan Yan

$3.00

Pringles

$4.99

Peanuts

$2.00

Shrimp Chips

$4.75

Takis

$3.99

Mini Takis

$0.99

Big Honey Chips

$5.00

Biscotti Lottechips

$5.00

Seaweed

$0.75

Rice Crackers

$3.50

Crispy Rolls

$5.00

Stix

$3.50

Coco Rolls

$5.00

Daikichi

$2.50

Artisan Kettle Cook Chips

$3.99

Hanami

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.30

Wide Ramen Snack

$4.50

Inventory (Not For Sale)

Vanilla Icecream

Mango Icecream

Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Icecream

Cookies And Cream Icecream

Strawberry (Fresh)

Mango (Fresh)

Kiwi (Fresh)

Orange (Fresh)

Green Apple (Fresh)

Mango (Frozen)

Strawberry (Frozen)

Pineapple (Frozen)

Mixed Fruit (Frozen)

Durian (Frozen)

Banana (Frozen)

Taro (Frozen)

Taro (Powder)

Signature (Powder)

Strawberry (Powder)

Mango (Powder)

Coconut (Powder)

Honeydew (Powder)

Chocolate (Powder)

Coffee (Powder)

Iced Mocha (Powder)

Japanese Matcha

Green Tea Matcha

Strawberry (Jam)

Mango (Jam)

Pineapple (Jam)

Honeydew (Jam)

Peach (Jam)

Out of stock

Passion (Jam)

Strawberry (Syrup)

Mango (Syrup)

Passion (Syrup)

Kiwi (Syrup)

Green Apple (Syrup)

Pineapple (Syrup)

Lemon (Syrup

Lychee (Syrup)

Out of stock

Rose (Syrup)

Red Guava

Orange (Syrup)

Peach (Syrup)

Wintermelon (Syrup)

Brown Sugar (Syrup)

Honeydew (Syrup)

Out of stock

Kumquat (Syrup)

Piña Colada (Syrup)

Coconut (Syrup)

Tapioca

Crystal Boba

Brown Crystal Boba

Strawberry Popping

Mango Popping

Kiwi Popping

Lychee Popping

Coffee Jelly

Lychee Jelly

Rainbow Jelly

Mango Jelly

Grass Jelly

Out of stock

Cocnut Jelly

Aloe Vera

Oreo

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1921 Jonesboro Road Unit 6, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

