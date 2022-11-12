A map showing the location of King Kong Milktea 4 Oakwood GAView gallery

King Kong Milktea 4 Oakwood GA

No reviews yet

3885 Mundy Mill Road Ste 107

Oakwood, GA 30566

Food Menu

A1 Tempura Shrimp

$10.95+

A3 Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.95+

A5 Panko Tilapia

$10.95+

A7 Fish Stick

$10.95+

A10 Beef Empanadas

$10.95+

Wings, House Special Sauce

A10 Chicken Empanadas

$8.95+

A11 Cheese Stick

$10.95+

A13 Chicken Nugget

$10.95+

A27 Chicken Tender

$10.95+

Shrimp, Pecan, House Special Sauce

A 45 French Fries

$5.95

A47 Corn Dog

$10.95+

Cajun Seasoning

A55 Seafood Balls

$10.95+

4 - Solo Corn Dogs

$4.55

4 - Solo Lobster Balls

$4.55

4 - Solo Cajun Fries

$4.95

Milktea

301 Signature Milktea

301 Signature Milktea

$5.95
303 Black Milktea

303 Black Milktea

$5.95
305 Oolong Milktea

305 Oolong Milktea

$5.95

Best Oolong Milktea In Market

307 Jasmine Green Milktea

307 Jasmine Green Milktea

$5.95

308 Almond Milktea

$5.95
309 Rose Milktea

309 Rose Milktea

$5.95
311 Wintermelon Milktea

311 Wintermelon Milktea

$5.95
313 Mango Milktea

313 Mango Milktea

$5.95
317 Coconut Milktea

317 Coconut Milktea

$5.95
319 Coffee Milktea

319 Coffee Milktea

$5.95
323 Chocolate Milktea

323 Chocolate Milktea

$5.95
325 Taro Milktea

325 Taro Milktea

$5.95
327 Strawberry Milktea

327 Strawberry Milktea

$5.95
329 Honeydew Milktea

329 Honeydew Milktea

$5.95
333 Earl Grey Milktea

333 Earl Grey Milktea

$5.95

336 Mocha Milktea

$5.95
337 Matcha Green Tea Milktea

337 Matcha Green Tea Milktea

$5.95

338 Waltermelon Milktea

$5.95

339 Vanilla Milktea

$5.95

Fruit Tea

401 Tropical Fruit Tea

401 Tropical Fruit Tea

$5.95

405 Mango Fruit Tea

$5.95
407 Signature Lychee Fruit Tea

407 Signature Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.95
408 Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Tea

408 Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.95
411 Green Apple Kiwi Fruit Tea

411 Green Apple Kiwi Fruit Tea

$5.95
417 Exotic Fruit Tea

417 Exotic Fruit Tea

$5.95
419 Mango Pineapple Fruit Tea

419 Mango Pineapple Fruit Tea

$5.95
425 Passion Buttlerfly Pea Fruit Tea

425 Passion Buttlerfly Pea Fruit Tea

$5.95
427 Eternal Sunshine Fruit Tea

427 Eternal Sunshine Fruit Tea

$5.95
429 Golden Sunrise Fruit Tea

429 Golden Sunrise Fruit Tea

$5.95
431 Strawberry Guava Fruit Tea

431 Strawberry Guava Fruit Tea

$5.95
433 Oriental Fruit Fruit Tea

433 Oriental Fruit Fruit Tea

$5.95
435 Lemonade Tea Fruit Tea

435 Lemonade Tea Fruit Tea

$5.95

Smoothie

200 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

200 Honeydew Pineapple Smoothie

$6.95
201 Tropical Smoothie

201 Tropical Smoothie

$6.95
202 Summer Breeze

202 Summer Breeze

$6.95
203 Mango Smoothie

203 Mango Smoothie

$6.95
204 Mango Monster

204 Mango Monster

$6.95
205 Avocado Smoothie

205 Avocado Smoothie

$6.95
207 Soursop Smoothie

207 Soursop Smoothie

$6.95
208 Paradise Breeze Smoothie

208 Paradise Breeze Smoothie

$6.95
215 Mangonada Smoothie

215 Mangonada Smoothie

$6.95
217 Pina Colada Smoothie

217 Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.95
219 Strawberry Banana Smoothie

219 Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.95
221 Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

221 Hawaiian Sunrise Smoothie

$6.95

218 Strawberry Smoothie

$6.95

227 Peanut Butter

$6.95

Frappuccino

251 Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

251 Vietnamese Coffee Frappe

$5.75
253 Fresh Taro Frappe

253 Fresh Taro Frappe

$5.75
255 Matcha Green Tea Frappe

255 Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$5.75
257 Cookie & Cream Frappe

257 Cookie & Cream Frappe

$5.75
259 Coconut Coffee Frappe

259 Coconut Coffee Frappe

$5.75

261 Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.75

Sea Salt Milk Foam

601 Black Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

601 Black Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

$5.55
603 Jasmine Green Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

603 Jasmine Green Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

$5.55
605 Oolong Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

605 Oolong Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

$5.55
607 Wintermelon Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

607 Wintermelon Tea Sea Salt Milk Foam

$5.55

Coffee

100 Signature Coffee

$5.75
102 Triple Shot Coffee

102 Triple Shot Coffee

$5.75

103 Coffee Infused

$5.75

104 Hazelnut Coffee

$5.75
105 Coconut Coffee

105 Coconut Coffee

$5.75

110 Chocolate (Hot)

$5.55
120 Vanilla Coffee

120 Vanilla Coffee

$5.75

124 Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95

Passion Milkshake

$5.95

Lemonade Milkshake

$5.95

Mango Milkshake

$5.95

Green Apple Milkshake

$5.95

Fresh Milk

501 Thai Tea

501 Thai Tea

$6.95
503 House Brown Sugar

503 House Brown Sugar

$7.95

505 Tiger Sugar

$7.95
507 Matcha Green Tea

507 Matcha Green Tea

$6.95

Sugarcane Juice

281 Sugarcane Regular

281 Sugarcane Regular

$6.95
289 Sugarcane Strawberry Kiwi

289 Sugarcane Strawberry Kiwi

$6.95

Classic Tea

701 Classic Black Ice Tea

$3.55

703 Classic Jasmine Green Ice Tea

$3.55

705 Classic Oolong Ice Tea

$3.55

707 Classic Wintermelon Ice Tea

$3.55

Dessert

Mango Mochi

Mango Mochi

$2.50

Mango Ice Cream Mochi

Strawberry Mochi

Strawberry Mochi

$2.50

Strawberry Ice Cream Mochi

Matcha Mochi

Matcha Mochi

$2.50

Matcha Ice Cream Mochi

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

$2.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.25+

Mango Ice Cream

$2.25+

Snacks

Snacks $1.00

$1.00

Snacks $2.00

$2.00

Snacks $3.00

$3.00

Snacks $5.00

$5.00

Jackfruit Chip

$8.00

Mango Slice W/Chili

$5.00

Numb & Spicy Hot pot Flavor

$4.00

Sweet Basil

$4.00

Honey Twist Snack

$4.00

Honey Butter Chip

$5.00

Toasted Baguette

$4.00

Fried Crab Flavor4

$4.00

Dried Mangob Sices

$3.00

Prawn Crackers

$3.50

Party Wafers Strawberry

$5.00

Sweet & Salty Cracker

$8.00

99 Rice Cracker

$5.00

Euro Cake

$8.00

Soda Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.00

Dr Pepper Soda

$1.00

Sprite Soda

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.00

Pepsi Soda

$1.00

Misc

Black Tea

$5.00

Oolong Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Sugar Cane

$2.00

Soda

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
3885 Mundy Mill Road Ste 107, Oakwood, GA 30566

