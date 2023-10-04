Popular Items

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$9.49
14" CHEESE PIZZA

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$12.99
10" CHEESE PIZZA

10" CHEESE PIZZA

$7.99

KING OF THE COOP

Combo Meals

2 Jumbo Tenders

$10.99

Jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat, bread, and pickles. Served with fries.

3 Jumbo Tenders

$13.99

Choice of slider. Jumbo tender tossed in your choice of heat. Served with fries.

Breaded Wings

$12.49

Choice of sandwich. Jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat. Served with fries.

2 Tacos

$11.99

Jumbo tender tossed in your choice of heat, tortilla, dirty veg, shredded cheese, and king sauce. Served with fries.

Fowl Fries

$12.99

The Hen

$11.99

The O.G.

$12.99

The Dirty Bird

$12.99

The King Mac

$14.99

Chicken and Waffle

$11.99

Coop's Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.99
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.99
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.99
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$6.99

Coop's Extras

Extra Tender

$3.49

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Extra Bread

$0.75

Extra Pimento

$1.25

Extra Syrup

$0.75

Extra Honey Butter

$1.25

Extra Waffle

$4.25

Coop's Desserts

Matts Fat Cookies

Matts Fat Cookies

$5.49

Chocolate chip cookie with regular chocolate chips and mini chocolate chips, topped with a bit of salt. *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coop's Lemonade

$3.00

Coop's Juice

$3.00

Coop's Kool Aid

$3.00

Coop's Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coop's Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00

Football Special

10 jumbo tenders, 20 jumbo wings, 2x 16 oz sides, 1x 16 oz Coop's Pickles, 1x 16 oz Sauce, 1 loaf Martin's Potato Bread, choice of gallon of tea or juice or for $10 more get a domestic pitcher of beer (In store only for beer)

Special with Juice or Tea

$74.99

WESTSHORE PIZZA

Deals

14” Cheese Pizza

$8.00

APPETIZERS & SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99
LOADED CHEESE FRIES

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

GARLIC BREAD

$2.99
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$3.99
GARLIC KNOTS (6)

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$2.99
GARLIC KNOTS (12)

GARLIC KNOTS (12)

$4.99

SIGNATURE SALADS

TOSSED SALAD

TOSSED SALAD

$8.49

Crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers and mushrooms

ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.49

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham, provolone, black olives and salami

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.49

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons and grated parmesan cheese

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.49

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, beets, pepperoncinis and feta

WESTSHORE WINGS

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$9.49

10" PIZZA

10" CHEESE PIZZA

10" CHEESE PIZZA

$7.99
10" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA

10" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

10" MEAT EATERS PIZZA

10" MEAT EATERS PIZZA

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

10" WORKS PIZZA

10" WORKS PIZZA

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

10" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

10" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$9.99

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

10" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA

10" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA

$9.99

Creamy ricotta and spinach

10" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA

10" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA

$9.99

Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$9.99

Ham and pineapple

10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$9.99

Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$9.99

Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce

10" PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA

$9.99

Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

10" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

10" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$9.99

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil

10" SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA

10" SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce

12" GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

$12.99
12" GLUTEN FREE MEAT EATERS PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE MEAT EATERS PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

12" GLUTEN FREE WORKS PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE WORKS PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

12" GLUTEN FREE VEGETARIAN PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$16.99

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA

$16.99

Creamy ricotta and spinach

12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA

$16.99

Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato

12" GLUTEN FREE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99

Ham and pineapple

12" GLUTEN FREE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken

12" GLUTEN FREE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce

12" GLUTEN FREE PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA

$16.99

Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

12" GLUTEN FREE MARGHERITA PIZZA

12" GLUTEN FREE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.99

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil

12" GLUTEN FREE SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce

14" PIZZA

14" CHEESE PIZZA

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$12.99
14" MEAT EATERS PIZZA

14" MEAT EATERS PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

14" WORKS PIZZA

14" WORKS PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

14" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

14" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$16.99

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

14" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA

14" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA

$16.99

Creamy ricotta and spinach

14" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA

14" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA

$16.99

Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99

Ham and pineapple

14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce

14" PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA

$16.99

Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

14" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

14" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.99

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil

14" SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce

14" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA

14" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

18" PIZZA

18" CHEESE PIZZA

18" CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99
18" MEAT EATERS PIZZA

18" MEAT EATERS PIZZA

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

18" WORKS PIZZA

18" WORKS PIZZA

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

18" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

18" VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$19.99

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

18" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA

18" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA

$19.99

Creamy ricotta and spinach

18" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA

18" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA

$19.99

Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato

18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$19.99

Ham and pineapple

18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken

18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce

18" PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA

$19.99

Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

18" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

18" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$19.99

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil

18" SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce

18" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA

18" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

CALZONES & STROMBOLIS

HALF CALZONE

HALF CALZONE

$13.99
HALF MEAT EATERS CALZONE

HALF MEAT EATERS CALZONE

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

HALF WORKS CALZONE

HALF WORKS CALZONE

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

HALF VEGETARIAN CALZONE

HALF VEGETARIAN CALZONE

$16.99

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

HALF PHILLY DELUXE CALZONE

HALF PHILLY DELUXE CALZONE

$16.99

Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

HALF STROMBOLI

HALF STROMBOLI

$13.99
HALF MEAT EATERS STROMBOLI

HALF MEAT EATERS STROMBOLI

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham

HALF WORKS STROMBOLI

HALF WORKS STROMBOLI

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

HALF VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI

HALF VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI

$16.99

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

HALF PHILLY DELUXE STROMBOLI

HALF PHILLY DELUXE STROMBOLI

$16.99

Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

FULL CALZONE

FULL CALZONE

$15.99
FULL MEAT EATERS CALZONE

FULL MEAT EATERS CALZONE

$19.99
FULL WORKS CALZONE

FULL WORKS CALZONE

$19.99
FULL VEGETARIAN CALZONE

FULL VEGETARIAN CALZONE

$19.99
FULL PHILLY DELUXE CALZONE

FULL PHILLY DELUXE CALZONE

$19.99
FULL STROMBOLI

FULL STROMBOLI

$15.99
FULL MEAT EATERS STROMBOLI

FULL MEAT EATERS STROMBOLI

$19.99
FULL WORKS STROMBOLI

FULL WORKS STROMBOLI

$19.99
FULL VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI

FULL VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI

$19.99
FULL PHILLY DELUXE STROMBOLI

FULL PHILLY DELUXE STROMBOLI

$19.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE

$12.49
PHILLY DELUXE STEAK

PHILLY DELUXE STEAK

$12.49

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE

$3.99
ZEPPOLES

ZEPPOLES

$4.99

SAUCES

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Marinara Cup

$0.75

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Cup

$0.75

Dipping Sauce

$0.75

SLIDE

SLIDE BURGERS

Slide Hamburger

Slide Hamburger

$6.00

Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, and our signature Slide sauce!

Slide Cheeseburger

Slide Cheeseburger

$6.50

Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, White cheddar cheese, and our signature Slide sauce!

Slide Bacon Cheeseburger

Slide Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, and our signature Slide sauce.

Ultimate Slide Cheeseburger

Ultimate Slide Cheeseburger

$8.50

Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, Caramelized onions, and our signature Slide sauce.

SLIDE GRILLED CHEESES

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Martins’ potato bread & White cheddar cheese!

Bacon Grilled Cheese

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Martins’ potato bread, White cheddar cheese, and Bacon!

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Martins’ potato bread, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, Caramelized onions, and our signature Slide Sauce!

SLIDE DOGS

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Martins’ potato bun, Hot Dog, and our signature Slide Sauce!

Ultimate Slide Dog

Ultimate Slide Dog

$9.00

Martins’ potato bun, Hot Dog, White Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Caramelized onions, and our signature Slide Sauce.

SIDES

Fries

$3.50

1/2 LB COOKIES

A Banana Pudding cookie with crushed Nilla Wafers and white chocolate chips!
C.R.E.A.M.

C.R.E.A.M.

$5.49

Cookies Rule Everything Around Me Cookie with Crushed up Oreos and Chocolate chip cookies along with white chocolate and milk chocolate chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

Death By Chocolate

Death By Chocolate

$5.49

A chocolate cookie with a RIDICULOUS amount of Chocolate Chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

The O.G.

The O.G.

$5.49

A chocolate chip and walnut cookie. A true classic, the original one! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

PB Oreo

PB Oreo

$5.49

A Peanut Butter cookie with crushed Oreos and Peanut Butter chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

Banana Puddin' Cookie

Banana Puddin’ Cookie

$5.49

A Banana Pudding cookie with crushed Nilla Wafers and white chocolate chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

The Basic B

The Basic B

$5.49

A white chocolate chip snickerdoodle cookie! Everyone needs a little Basic B in their life! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

Life of the Party

Life of the Party

$5.49

A white chocolate chip cookie loaded with Rainbow sprinkles! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

The Cranberries!

The Cranberries!

$5.49

A Cranberry and white chocolate chip cookie with a little hint of Orange zest! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

Raisin Heck

Raisin Heck

$5.49

The THICCEST oatmeal raisin cookie you've ever seen! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*

Chocolate Chip ^2

Chocolate Chip ^2

$5.49

Best Seller! Chocolate chip cookie with regular chocolate chips and mini chocolate chips, topped with a bit of salt. *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*