King of Wings 7741 W 44th Ave

7741 W 44th Ave

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Food

Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

8 Wings

$15.00

10 Wings

$18.00

12 Wings

$21.00

14 Wings

$24.00

16 Wings

$27.00

18 Wings

$30.00

20 Wings

$32.00

24 Wings

$36.00

Tenders

3 Tenders

$9.00

4 Tenders

$11.50

5 Tenders

$14.00

6 Tenders

$16.50

7 Tenders

$19.00

8 Tenders

$21.50

9 Tenders

$24.00

10 Tenders

$26.00

12 Tenders

$30.00

Extras

SM Fry

$4.00

LG Fry

$6.00

SM Parm Fry

$5.00

LG Parm Fry

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cajun Parm Rings

$8.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Merch

Flame Hat

$30.00

KOW Hat

$30.00

Snipe Hat

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Crew Neck Hoodie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Slow cooked grilled wings with local craft beer.

7741 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

