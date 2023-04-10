King of Wings 7741 W 44th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Slow cooked grilled wings with local craft beer.
Location
7741 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Curry Kingdom an Indian Eatery - 7605 West 44th Avenue
No Reviews
7605 West 44th Avenue Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View restaurant
More near Wheat Ridge