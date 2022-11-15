  • Home
  • /
  • Encinitas
  • /
  • Kings and Convicts Leucadia - 978 N Coast Highway 101
Main picView gallery

Kings and Convicts Leucadia 978 N Coast Highway 101

review star

No reviews yet

987 N Coast Highway 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Blonde

Captain Freelove *

$2.00+

4oz Speedboat

$2.00

8oz Speedboat

$4.00

16oz Speedboat

$6.00

IPA

Periscope DIPA *

$3.00+

King Beyond The Wall *

$3.00+

K+C IPA *

$3.00+

Roo Punch *

$3.00+

DDH Citiva IPA *

$3.00+

Hidden Paradise

$3.00+

Haze in the Park

$3.00+

Misty Voyage

$3.00+

Lager

Legion Lager *

$3.00+

Yoshie's Escape *

$3.00+

Oh Me, Oh Maibock *

$3.00+

Blow Off Steam *

$3.00+

4oz Beyond Borders

$3.00

8oz Beyond Borders

$5.00

16oz Beyond Borders

$7.00

Pale Ale

BP Swingin' Friar Ale *

$3.00+

Crouchback King Pale Ale *

$3.00+

Hard Black Tea (Collaboration with New Motion Beverages) *

Mango Palmer

$3.00+

Blueberry Insight

$3.00+

Red's and Browns

Renegades of Dunk

$3.00+

Seltzers/Sours

Berry Bad Convict

$3.00+

Fireside Sour

$3.00+

Stout/Porter

Dessert's Not Dead

$3.00+

Ned's Dead

$3.00+

Wheat Ales

Sun Ride

$3.00+

Barrel Aged

H.RH. Reserve #1

$6.00+

Behemoth Collab

Lid Ripper Hazy Double

$3.00+

Dreams In Green Double IPA

$3.00+

Freedom Juice Double IPA

$3.00+

Snacks

Agua Mineral

$2.00

Chips

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Popcorn

$4.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Salsa

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tepache' Drinks

$5.00

Root beer

$2.00

Crowler

Crowler + Fill

$12.00

Growler

Growler Fill

$24.00

K&C 64oz Growler

$8.00

Packaged Beer

Captain Freelove Blonde Ale 4-Pack 16oz

$10.99

Legion Lager 4-Pack 16oz

$9.99

King's Seal IPA 4-Pack 16oz

$11.99

Hougoumont 6-Pack 12oz

$6.99

Sir Romeo IPA 4-pack 16oz

$10.99

Haze in the Park 4-Pack 16oz

$11.99

Watermelon Dorado

$16.99

Victory at Sea

$16.99

Swingin Friar Ale

$13.99

Grapefruit Sculpin

$16.99

Sculpin 6 Pack

$16.99

Snacks

Agua Mineral

$2.00

Chips

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Popcorn

$4.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Salsa

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tepache' Drinks

$5.00

Root beer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

987 N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
orange starNo Reviews
948 N. Coast Hwy 101 San Diego, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Corner Pizza - 1246 N Coast Hwy 101
orange starNo Reviews
1246 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Smoke & Salt
orange starNo Reviews
1542 N. coast hwy 101 encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Valentina - 810 N Coast Hwy 101
orange star4.5 • 286
810 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Curated F&B - Leucadia
orange starNo Reviews
542 N coast hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Hamburger Hut - 576 North Coast Highway 101
orange starNo Reviews
576 North Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Encinitas

Healthy Creations Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,625
376 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 3,579
1108 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Sabor Brazilian Grill - Encinitas
orange star4.4 • 2,297
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 2,019
411 Santa Fe Dr Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Chiko - Encinitas
orange star4.8 • 1,911
101 N Coast Hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 1,820
407 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Encinitas
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston