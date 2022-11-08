Restaurant header imageView gallery

King's BBQ La Porte 521 W MAin st

1,087 Reviews

$

521 W Main st

La Porte, TX 77571

Order Again

Popular Items

Quart
Chopped BBQ Sandwich
Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

Barbeque Dinners ~22

Brisket Dinner

$16.21

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

Link Sausage Dinner

$14.09

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

Half Chicken Dinner

$13.77

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.15

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

Chicken & Link Sausage Dinner

$14.09

Pork Ribs Dinner

$17.27

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

Turkey Dinner

$15.15

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

2 Meat Dinner

$17.27

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

3 Meat Dinner

$18.33

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

4 Meat Dinner

$20.45

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

Sliced ham Dinner

$14.09

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

Pork Shoulder Dinner

$15.15

Fried Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.15

Includes 2 side orders, condiment bar and bread

NO PLASTICWARE

Steak Dinners ~22

Baked Potato can be replaced for French Fries! let us know in the notes.

Ribeye 8oz

$18.33

Includes fries or baked potato, salad and roll

Ribeye 10oz

$20.45

Includes fries or baked potato, salad and roll

Ribeye 12oz

$22.57

Includes fries or baked potato, salad and roll

Ribeye 14oz

$24.69

Includes fries or baked potato, salad and roll

16oz Ribeye

$27.87

18oz Ribeye

$31.05

20oz Ribeye

$34.23

T-Bone 14oz

$24.69

Includes fries or baked potato, salad and roll

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.15

Includes fries or baked potato, salad and roll

Hamburger Steak

$14.09

Individual Sides ~22

Salad

$3.17

French Fries

$3.17

Fried Okra

$3.17

Onion Rings

$4.23

Pinto Beans

$3.17

Baked Beans

$3.17

Corn Bake

$3.17

Green Beans

$3.17

Zucchini Squash

$3.17

Potato Salad

$3.17

Ranch Potato

$3.17

Mashed Potato

$3.17

Cheesy Potato

$3.17

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.17

Cole Slaw

$3.17

Dirty Rice

$3.17

White Rice

$3.17

Family Fries

$6.35

Chips

$2.11

Rolls

$1.05

Jalapeno Bread

$1.05

Loaf Jalapeno Bread

$8.47

Buns

$1.05

Grilled Onions & Jalapenos

$1.05

Dressing 4 Oz

$1.37

Cheese Sauce

$1.69

Tortillas

$1.05

Meat by the Pound ~22

Lb Sliced Brisket

$20.45

Lb Chopped Beef

$20.45

Lb Sausage

$19.39

Lb Turkey

$19.39

Whole Chicken

$16.21

Lb Grill Chicken

$19.39

Lb Pork Ribs

$20.45

Lb Pulled Pork

$19.39

Lb Ham

$19.39

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$8.47

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$9.85

1/2 Brisket

$11.97

1/2 Chopped

$11.97

1/2 Ribs

$9.85

1/2 Link

$9.85

1/2 turkey

$9.85

1/2 Ham

$9.85

1/2 Pulled Pork

$9.85

1/4 Chicken

$6.67

1/4 Grilled Chicken

$6.67

1/4 Brisket

$7.73

1/4 Chopped

$7.73

1/4 Link

$6.67

1/4 Turkey

$6.67

1/4 Ham

$6.67

Boudin Link

$6.67

Sausage On A Stick

$5.61

1/4Pulled Pork

$6.67

Custom Cook

$3.49

Sandwiches ~22

Sliced BBQ Sandwich

$9.85

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$9.85

Link Sausage Sandwich

$9.85

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.85

Turkey Sandwich

$9.85

Baked Ham Sandwich

$9.85

Pork Sandwich

$9.85

Rib Sandwich

$9.85

Two Meat Sandwich

$11.97

Jalapeno Bread Sandwich

$10.91

2 Meat Jalapeno Bread Sandwich

$11.97

Ribeye Sandwich w/Fries

$13.00

Rib Eye Po Boy W/ Fries

$14.09

Po Boy Sandwich

$11.97

Two Meat Po Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Large Hamburger w/Fries

$10.91

Large Cheese Burger W/ Fries

$11.97

Small Hamburger w/Fries

$8.79

Small Cheese Burger W/ Fries

$9.85

Double Hamburger W/ Fries

$15.15

Double CheeseBurger W/ Fries

$17.27

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.85

SHRIMP PO-BOY W/FRIES

$14.09

Grilled Cheese

$5.61

Salads ~22

Dinner Salad

$4.23

House Salad

$6.35

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.96

Chef Salad

$11.96

2 Meat Salad

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.96

Taco Salad

$11.96

Buffalo Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.96

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Addon-Shrimp Each

$2.11

Green Tomatoes

$7.41

King's Special ~22

Baked potato

$8.47

BBQ Baked Potato

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Potato

$13.00

2 Meat Baked Potato

$15.15

Plain / Dry Potato

$6.35

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

$10.91

Beans, Rice W/ Meat

$10.91

2 Meat Beans & Rice

$11.97

Fried Mushrooms

$7.41

Stuffed Jalapenos (7)

$7.41

Fried Pickes

$6.35

7 PC Cheese Sticks

$7.41

Green Tomatoes

$7.41

Fried Boudain Balls (each)

$2.11

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.65

Plates/Utensils

$1.05

JR Pack

$37.09

Good Size

$50.87

Queens Pack

$71.01

Kings Pack

$115.53

Rolls

$1.05

Buns

$1.05

Jalapeno Bread

$1.05

Loaf Jalapeno Bread

$8.47

Drinks ~22

Soft Drink

$3.17

Unsweet Tea

$3.17

Sweet Tea

$3.17

Lemonade

$3.17

Fruit Punch

$3.17

Glass Soda

$3.17

Bottled Water

$2.11

Bottle Drink

$3.17

Gatorade/Powerade

$3.17

Gallon Tea

$8.47

Monster

$3.17

Kids Cup

$1.58

Can Drink

$2.11

Kids Meals ~22

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$8.47

All kids meals include french fries and a 16 oz. drink

Kids Sausage on a Stick

$8.47

All kids meals include french fries and a 16 oz. drink

Kids Hambuger

$8.47

All kids meals include french fries and a 16 oz. drink

Kids Cheese burger

$9.53

All kids meals include french fries and a 16 oz. drink

Kids Chicken tenders

$8.47

All kids meals include french fries and a 16 oz. drink

Kids Cheese Sticks (4)

$7.41

All kids meals include french fries and a 16 oz. drink

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.41

Kids Plate

$8.47

Seafood ~22

Fried Fish Dinner

$11.65

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$16.95

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.23

Fried Fish Taco

$4.23

Fried Shrimp Platter

$16.95

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.23

Addon-Shrimp Each

$3.17

Seafood Platter

$16.95

Boiled Shrimp

$14.83

Shrimp Kabobs

$18.01

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.23

Fish Salad

$10.59

Extra Condiments B/S

$1.05

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.65

Fish Filet

$4.23

Lb CrawFish

$9.53

3lb Crawfish

$22.25

Corn On The Cob

$2.11

Red Potatoes

$2.11

Wings ~22

10pc Wings w/Fries

$14.83

20pcs Wings

$24.37

30pcs Wings

$34.97

40pcs Wings

$45.57

50pcs Wings

$56.17

Extra Carrots

$2.11

Extra Celery

$2.11

Each Wing

$2.11

Soups ~22

Gumbo 6 oz

$4.23

8oz Gumbo

$5.29

Pint Gumbo

$7.41

Quart Gumbo

$14.83

Chilli 6 Oz

$4.23

Chilli 8 Oz

$5.29

Chilli Pint

$7.41

Chilli Quart

$14.83

Frito Pie

$5.29

Potato Soup. 6oz

$4.23

Potato Soup 8 Oz

$5.29

Potato Soup Pint

$7.41

Potato Soup Quart

$13.77

Desserts ~22

Chocolate Pie

$4.23

Coconut Pie

$4.23

Lemon Pie

$4.23

Pecan Pie

$4.23

Buttermilk Pie

$4.23

Banana Pudding

$4.23

Peach Cobbler

$3.17

Apple Cobbler

$3.17

Pecan Cobbler

$3.17

Tres Leches

$4.23

Humming Bird Cake

$4.23

*1 Day Required

Chocolate Cake

$4.23

*1 Day Required

Side Sizes ~22

Single Side

$3.17

Half Pint

$4.23

Pint

$5.29

Quart

$9.53

Gallon

$29.67

Manager Specials ~22

Manager Special 2 Rib-Eye

$32.85

7pc Chicken Tenders

$10.59

Quesadilla (With Your Choice of Meat)

$10.59

Burrito (With Your Choice of Meat)

$10.59

Boudin W/Fries

$7.41
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy one of our Steaks today!

