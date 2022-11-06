Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

King's BBQ Sugar Land 9920 US-90 alt STE D-120

review star

No reviews yet

9920 US-90 alt STE D-120

sugar land, TX 77478

Order Again

Popular Items

Quart
Link 1/2 Lb
Sliced Brisket Lb

Specials Of The Week~

(Monday Only) 2 Meat With 2 Sides

$14.09

(Tuesday Only) Rib Eye Sandwich With Fries

$9.19

(Wednesday Only) Chicken Fried Steak With 2 sides

$11.19

(Thurday Only) Fried Chicken Breast With 2 Sides

$11.19

(Friday Only) Fried Catfish With Fries

$9.19

Extra

$0.60

Side Orders~

Side Order

$2.70

Half Pint

$3.70

Pint

$4.95

Quart

$8.44

Gallon

$27.45

Buns

$0.80

Rolls

$0.55

Family Fries

$5.29

Tortillas

$0.55

Loaf Jalapeno Bread

$7.29

Chips

$1.30

Gumbo 6 Oz

$3.29

Gumbo Pint

$6.29

Gumbo Quart

$13.29

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.55

Chicken Soup

$6.29

Shrimp

$7.25

Slice Jalapeño Bread

$0.55

Wings~

10 Wings W/Fries

$13.19

20 Wings

$22.19

30 Wings

$32.19

40 Wings

$42.19

50 Wings

$52.19

Wing ea

$2.19

Side of Carrots/Celery

$2.30

Family Packs~

Comes with Bread, BBQ Sauce, Onions Pickles and Jalapenos.

Jr Pack

$34.19

Good Size

$47.19

Queens Pack

$66.19

Kings Pack

$108.19

Kings Specials~

Baked Potato

$7.29

Red Beans, Rice W/ Sausage

$9.09

Whole Chicken & 2 Pints Special

$16.19

Fresh Fried Mushrooms

$7.55

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.55

BBQ Baked Potato

$11.69

2 Meat Beans And Rice w/Sausage

$10.09

2 Rib Eye Steaks 2 Salads 2 baked Potatoes Special

$30.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.39

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.39

2 Meat Potato

$13.69

Burrito W/ Your Choice of Meat

$9.39

Fried Pickles

$5.29

Boudin W/ Fries

$6.29

Boudin Ball

$1.55

Grilled Chicken Potato

$11.69

Quesadilla W/ Your Choice of Meat

$9.39

Sandwich Basket

$12.19

Shrimp LB

$13.19

Shrimp Taco

$3.19

2 Baked Potatoes Special

$19.99

Fish Taco

$3.19

Plain Bp

$3.70

Boudin Special

$7.99

Taco Special

$7.99

Ribeye Quesadilla

$7.99

Extra Everything

$1.00

Desserts~

Tres Leches

$3.55

Banana Pudding

$3.55

Pie

$3.29

Chocolate Cake

$3.29

Hummingbird cake

$3.29

Cobbler

$2.30

3 Meat & Cobbler

$23.92

Whole Humingbird

$28.13

1 Gallon Banana Pudding

$36.63

2 Gallon Banana Pudding

$61.27

Rice Pudding

$2.50

Kids Meals~

Includes french fries and small drink.

Kids Plate

$7.55

Kids Sandwich

$7.69

Sausage On a Stick

$6.29

Kids Cheese Sticks

$6.69

4 Cheese Sticks W/ Fries

$7.19

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.69

Kids Hamburguer

$8.19

Kids Cheese Burguer

$8.19

Quesdallia

$7.15

Drinks~

Soft Drinks

$2.29

Mexican Soda

$2.30

Bottled Water

$2.29

Bottled Drink

$2.30

Gallon Of Tea

$7.30

Monster

$2.30

Juice

$2.30

Gatorade/ Powerade

$2.30

Can Drink

$1.79

20 Oz Drink

$2.29

Small Drink

$2.00

Joe Tea

$2.75

Extra

$0.50

Meat By The Pound~

Sliced Brisket Lb

$18.19

Link Lb

$16.19

Whole Chicken

$14.19

BBQ Ham Lb

$16.19

Pork Ribs Lb

$17.19

Brisket 1/2 Lb

$10.19

Link 1/2 Lb

$8.19

Half Chicken

$7.19

Ham 1/2 Lb

$8.19

Pork Ribs 1/2 Lb

$8.79

Brisket 1/4

$6.19

Link 1/4

$5.19

Turkey Lb

$17.19

Ham 1/4

$5.19

Pulled Pork Lb

$17.19

Grilled Chicken Lb

$17.19

Grilled Chicken 1/2 Lb

$8.79

Turkey 1/2 Lb

$8.79

Pulled Pork 1/4

$5.19

Pulled Pork 1/2 Lb

$8.19

Grilled Chicken 1/4

$5.19

Turkey 1/4

$5.19

Custom Cook

$2.45

1\4 Bbq Chicken

$6.75

Foil Pan Tray

$1.00

C

$2.00

Salads~

Dinner Salad

$3.05

Big Salad

$6.55

Chef Salad

$9.49

2 Meat salad

$11.49

Grilled chicken Salad

$9.49

Buffalo Salad

$9.49

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Taco Salad W/ Salsa

$9.79

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.49

Brisket Salad

$9.89

Shrimp Salad

$11.19

EOS

$1.00

Hamburgers~

Small Hamburger W/Fries

$7.69

Large Hamburger W/ Fries

$9.19

Double Burger W/ Fries

$13.19

Small Cheeseburguer W/ Fries

$8.29

Large Cheeseburguer W/ Fries

$9.89

Double Cheeseburguer W/ Fries

$15.19

ADD CHEESE

$0.80

ADD BACON

$1.70

Everything On Side

$1.00

Cheseeburger

$8.25

Steaks~

Includes fries or baked potato, salad & roll.

8 Oz Ribeye

$16.19

10 Oz Ribeye

$18.19

12 Oz Ribeye

$20.19

14 Oz Ribeye

$22.19

20 Oz Ribeye

$31.19

14 oz T-Bone

$22.19

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.19

Hamburguer Steak Angus

$12.19

8 Oz Steak-Shrimp

$19.19

8oz No Sides

$13.19

18 Oz Steak

$28.19

16 Oz

$24.25

18 Oz

$24.00

Sandwiches~

Brisket Sandwich

$8.79

Sausage Sandwich

$7.79

2 Meat Sandwich

$10.29

Rib Eye Sandwich

$8.19

BBQ Po Boy

$10.29

Baked Ham Sandwich

$7.79

Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$7.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.05

Ribeye Sandwich W/ Fries

$11.19

2 Meat Po Boy

$12.19

Turkey Sandwich

$8.05

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.29

Rib Eye Po Boy W/ Fries

$11.19

Ribeye Poboy

$9.25

2 Meat Sw Combo

$13.35

Rib Sw

$8.85
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9920 US-90 alt STE D-120, sugar land, TX 77478

Directions

