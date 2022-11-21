  • Home
383 Bridge Street

Kings County - Bridge Street 383 Bridge Street

No reviews yet

383 Bridge Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Wok Seared Long Dumplings
Dry Fried Long Beans
Salt & Pepper Tofu

Dim Sum

White Broiler Chicken Dumplings

White Broiler Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

with cinnamon red oil

Wok Seared Long Dumplings

Wok Seared Long Dumplings

$14.00

Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar

Chinese Hanging Pork Ribs

Chinese Hanging Pork Ribs

$17.00

Mei Kuei Lu Chiew brandy, local honey

Sesame Shrimp Toast

Sesame Shrimp Toast

$15.00

spicy mustard, Chinese ketchup

Bok Choy Potstickers

Bok Choy Potstickers

$14.00

bean thread noodle, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot

Vegetarian Eggrolls

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$13.00

Napa cabbage, cilantro & mushrooms

Vegetables

Sichuan Cabbage

Sichuan Cabbage

$5.00
Sichuan Cucumbers

Sichuan Cucumbers

$9.00

hot bean, sesame, chili oil

Dry Fried Long Beans

Dry Fried Long Beans

$14.00

pickled vegetable, black soy bean, ground pork

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms

$18.00

green peppercorns, chili oil, wok fired salt

Wok Seared Peashoots

Wok Seared Peashoots

$24.00

charred garlic

Shanghai Bok Choy

Shanghai Bok Choy

$14.00

charred garlic

Kung Po Sweet Potato

Kung Po Sweet Potato

$12.00
Chinese Greens

Chinese Greens

$16.00

Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodle

Cold Sesame Noodle

$14.00

garden cucumber, peanuts, chili oil

Many Mushroom Sun Noodle

Many Mushroom Sun Noodle

$16.00

wild & cultivated mushrooms, Chinkiang vinegar, gochugaru

Dan Dan Mian

Dan Dan Mian

$14.00

preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chili oil, minced pork, peanuts

Copper Well Street Noodle

Copper Well Street Noodle

$16.00

chili oil, shrimp, Chinese greens

Ants Climbing a Tree

Ants Climbing a Tree

$17.00

pork, yam cellophane noodle, tree ear mushrooms

Hong Kong Style Noodle

Hong Kong Style Noodle

$18.00

Chinese BBQ hanging pork, charred scallions

Big Wok

Mapo Dofu

Mapo Dofu

$24.00

minced pork, Sichuan peppercorn, handmade dofu

Kung Po Chicken

Kung Po Chicken

$22.00

dried chilis, roasted Georgia peanuts

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$24.00

roasted broccoli, tangerine peel

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$32.00

Lancaster County 1/2 bird

Salt & Pepper Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$22.00

scallion, Guizhou longhorn chilis

Sacha Beef & Chinese Broccoli

Sacha Beef & Chinese Broccoli

$28.00

house rolled silver needle noodles, shrimp paste

Spring Moon Shrimp

$28.00

Rice

Yeungshau Egg

Yeungshau Egg

$14.00

smoked tofu, snow pea, egg, ginger

Angry Pig

Angry Pig

$16.00

roasted hanging pork, smoked tofu, snow pea, egg, ginger

Ocean Wealth Shrimp

Ocean Wealth Shrimp

$16.00

poached shrimp, smoked tofu, snow pea, egg, ginger

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

medium grain jasmine

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Soups

Egg Drop

Egg Drop

$14.00

Chinese greens, sesame oil

Hot & Sour

Hot & Sour

$16.00

lily flower, shrimp, chicken, white pepper, red vinegar

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$14.00

Chop Your Head Off

$14.00

Sodas

Cola

Cola

$3.00Out of stock
Gingerale

Gingerale

$3.00
Club Soda

Club Soda

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sauces

Dumpling Sauce

Dumpling Sauce

$6.00
Spicy Mustard

Spicy Mustard

$6.00
Chili Paste

Chili Paste

$6.00

Cinnamon Red Oil

$6.00
Sweet Soy

Sweet Soy

$12.00

Tee Shirts

Staff Tee

Staff Tee

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

383 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery

