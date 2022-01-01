A map showing the location of King's Court Bar And Kitchen 903 Hutchins St.View gallery
Indian
Bars & Lounges

King's Court Bar And Kitchen 903 Hutchins St.

review star

No reviews yet

903 Hutchins St.

Houston, TX 77003

Fast

Well Drinks

$4.00

Tito's

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Lone Star Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Art Car

$6.50

Heineken

$6.00

$2 Up

$2.00

Modelo 12oz

$5.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Guinness

$6.50

Dos Equis

$6.00

Marlboro Lights

$11.00

Crown

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Draft

805

$5.00

Art Car

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona Primier

$5.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Light Circus

$3.00

Paulaner

$6.50

Lone Star

$4.00

Love Street

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Mini Boss

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Newcastle

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Snake Bite

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00

Summer Pils

$5.00

Harmony

$6.00

Sam Adams Summer

$3.00

Crush City

$5.00

Bottle

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Flight

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Gold

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Sol

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Can

8th Wonder Dome Faux'm

$5.00

Austin Eastcider

$5.00

Buckle Bunny

$5.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Lone Star

$3.50

Miller Lite Tall Boy

$5.00

Modelo Tall Boy

$6.00

PBR

$3.50

PBR COFFEE

$5.00

Raspberry AF

$6.50

Rodeo Clown

$5.00

Saloon Door Cocodelisous

$7.00

Saloon Door Fluffy Nuts

$5.50

Tecate

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Topo Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Pitchers

Art Car Pitcher

$20.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$16.00

Crawford Bock Pitcher

$18.00

Dos Equis Pitcher

$16.00

Galveston Tiki Wheat Pitcher

$14.00

Hopadillo Pitcher

$18.00

Lagunitas IPA Pitcher

$22.00

London Pride Pitcher

$22.00

Lone Star Pitcher

$10.00

Love Street Pitcher

$18.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$10.00

Mini Boss Pitcher

$20.00

Modelo Pitcher

$18.00

Newcastle Pitcher

$18.00

No Label Java Pitcher

$12.00

Pauliner Pitcher

$20.00

Scrimshaw Pitcher

$18.00

Shiner Bock Pitcher

$14.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Lil Thing Pitcher

$19.00

Stella Artois Pitcher

$22.00

Strongbow Pitcher

$22.00

Summer Pils Pitcher

$18.00

Non Alcohlic

Red Bull

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

$1 Upcharge

$1.00

$2 upcharge

$2.00

Coffee

$1.84

T- Shirt

$20.00

Marlboro Lights

$11.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

PLANTATION 3 STARS

$6.00

PLANTATION DARK PINEAPPLE

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers's

$7.00

Sailor Jerry's

$8.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal 12

$8.00

Dewar's 12

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50

Macallan 12

$12.00

Tequila

CALIROSA

$10.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Don Julio Repo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$10.00

Espolon

$7.00

Dulce Vida

$5.00

Painted Donkey

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Herradura Repo

$10.00

512 Silver

$7.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$7.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Teremana

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

HIGH NOON

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

McCormick Grape

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

Effin Cucumber

$8.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Black

$12.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$6.00

Woodford

$11.00

Skrewball PB

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Black Cherry

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

R & R

$5.00

Sheep Dog PB Whiskey

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Three Rangers

$9.00

Noble Oak

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$6.50

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Campari

$7.00

Canton Liquer

$6.50

Disaronno

$8.00

Fernet

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Orange Cordial

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

RumChata

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

St. Germaine

$7.50

Strawberry Pucker

$5.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$5.00

Shots

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Light Bulb

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

PB & J

$6.00

Purple Gatorade

$5.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Star Fucker

$8.00

Tea Bag

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

King's Cooler

$9.00

Kettle Cucumber Vodka, St. Germain, Tonic, Lime

Long Island

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Queen's Gambit

$9.00

Hendrick's, Ginger Beer, Splash Soda, Lime

Ranch Water

$10.00

Royal Rita

$10.00

Don Julio, Grand Marnier, Sweet & Sour, Triple Sec, Lime

Rum Punch

$10.00

Texas Madras

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach, Deep Eddy Lemon, OJ, Cranberry, Splash Sprite

The Raja Paloma

$9.00

Herradura Silver, Grapefruit Juice, Splash Soda, Lime

House Margarita

$3.50

1.5 oz well tequila, sweet n sour, triple sec, lime

Champagne

Bottle of Champagne

$15.00

Glass of Champagne

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Pitcher of Mimosa

$18.00

Red Wine

Gallo Cabernet

$8.00

Bottle of Cabernet

$18.00

White Wine

Gallo Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bottle of Chardonnay

$18.00

Domestic Buckets

Bud Light Bucket

$20.00

Budweiser Bucket

$20.00

Michelob Gold Bucket

$20.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$20.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$20.00

Shiner Bock Bucket

$20.00

Premium Buckets

Angry Orchard Bucket

$22.00

Mix Bucket

$22.00

Corona Extra Bucket

$22.00

Corona Light Bucket

$22.00

Corona Premium Bucket

$22.00

Dos Equis Bucket

$22.00

Heineken Bucket

$22.00

Modelo Bucket

$22.00

Modelo Negro Bucket

$22.00

Sol Bucket

$22.00

Stella Artois Bucket

$22.00

Can Buckets

White Claw Bucket

$25.00

Corona Seltzer Bucket

$25.00

Buckle Bunny Bucket

$25.00

Rodeo Clown Bucket

$30.00

Lone Star Bucket

$15.00

PBR Bucket

$15.00

Tecate Bucket

$18.00

Tecate Light Bucket

$18.00

Monday

$5 Wings

$5.00

Dressing

$0.50

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$1.00

Wednesday

Steak Night

$22.00

Thursday

Pizza Pizza

$10.00

New Food Menu

Fries

$7.00

Beef Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Garlic Hummas with Pita bread

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pastor Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$8.00

Chicken Tacos

$5.00

Soft Pretzels

$12.00Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$8.00Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

CK Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

CK King Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Lamb King Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Burger & Fries

$16.00

Pizza

$10.00

Hot Dogs

$6.00Out of stock

Curries

$15.00Out of stock

Sheperads Pie

$14.00

Wings

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Veggies Pizza

$12.00

Supreme Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Butter Chicken Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Tika Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

King Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Build your own Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50Out of stock

Vikings Menu

Gjallarhorn Breakfast Tacos

$5.00

Season Fries

$5.00

PA's Poppers

$8.00

Minny (MozzSticks)

$8.00

O - Line Rings (Onion Rings)

$7.50

TC Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Stringer Chicken Springs Rolls

$9.00

Samosas

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Dalvin's Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

SKOL (Tender & Fries)

$12.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.00

Butter Chicken Pizza

$15.00

CJ (House Burger & Fries)

$15.00

Juicy Lucy

$16.00

BLT Sandwich & Fries

$10.00

Pizza

$12.00

Current Menu

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$7.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fries

$7.00

Wings

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Veggies Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Plain Hotdogs

$6.00

ChilliCheese Hot Dogs

$7.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

903 Hutchins St., Houston, TX 77003

