Hawaiian Boys BBQ
364 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento, CA 95831
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BurgerIM - CA055 - Sacramento (Rush River)
No Reviews
7465 Rush River Drive Sacramento, CA 95831
View restaurant
West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd
4.6 • 631
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140 Sacramento, CA 95822
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant