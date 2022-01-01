Hawaiian Boys BBQ imageView gallery

Hawaiian Boys BBQ

364 Reviews

$$

1299 FLORIN RD

Sacramento, CA 95831

Popular Items

Appetizers - Spam Musubi
Hawaiian Favorites - Hawaiian BBQ Mix
Appetizers - Lumpia

Appetizers & Sides

Appetizers - Spam Musubi

$4.99

Appetizers - BBQ Chicken Musubi

$5.49

Appetizers - Lumpia

$5.99

Appetizers - Potstickers

$4.99

Appetizers - Crispy Shrimp

$5.49

Appetizers - Crab Rangoon

$5.99

Appetizers - Cajun Fries

$4.49

Appetizers - Malasadas

$4.99

Appetizers - Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Appetizers - Brown Rice

$1.99

Appetizers - Steamed Rice

$1.79

Appetizers - Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Side Sauce

$0.25

Appetizers - French Fries

$3.49

Appetizers - Gravy Fries

$3.99

Spam Egg Musubi

$6.99

Gravy/Curry Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Appetizers - Fish & Chips

$8.99

Hawaiian Favorites

Hawaiian Favorites - Chicken Combo

$11.99

Hawaiian Favorites - Hawaiian BBQ Mix

$11.99

Hawaiian Favorites - Seafood Mix

$11.99

Hawaiian Favorites - BBQ Chicken & Beef

$11.99

Hawaiian Favorites - Fish & BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Hawaiian Favorites - Kalua Pork & Lau Lau

$13.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Favorites - King's Spam & Eggs

$8.49

Kalua Combo

$13.99

Seafood

Seafood Plate - Grilled Salmon

$12.99

Seafood Plate - Island White Fish

$9.99

Seafood Plate - Crispy Shrimp

$9.99

Seafood Plate - Garlic Shrimp

$11.99

Seafood Plate - Fish & Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken Plates

Chicken Plate - Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Plate - Chicken Katsu

$9.99

Chicken Plate - Teriyaki Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Plate - Curry Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Plate - Curry Chicken Katsu

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Plate - Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Beef & Pork

Beef & Pork Plate - Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$10.49

Beef & Pork Plate - Kalbi Short Ribs

$11.99

Beef & Pork Plate - Loco Moco

$10.49

Beef & Pork Plate - Hamburger Steak

$10.49

Beef & Pork Plate - Kalua Pork w/ Cabbage

$10.49

Beef & Pork Plate - Spam Moco

$9.99

Beef & Pork Plate - Lau Lau

$13.99

Burgers

Burger Plate - Cheese Burger

$4.99

Burger Plate - BBQ Chicken

$4.99

Burger Plate - Fish Burger

$5.99

Burger Plate - Chicken Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

Mini Meals

Mini Meals - BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Mini Meals - Curry Chicken

$7.99Out of stock

Mini Meals - BBQ Beef

$8.99

Mini Meals - Curry Chicken Katsu

$7.99Out of stock

Mini Meals - Chicken Katsu

$7.99

Mini Meals - Island White Fish

$7.99

Mini Meals - Kalua Pork

$8.49

Mini Meals - Teriyaki Chicken

$7.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.49+

Asian Salad

$3.49+

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowl - BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Rice Bowl - Chicken Breast

$7.49

Rice Bowl - Katsu Chicken

$6.99

Rice Bowl - Teriyaki Beef

$8.49

Rice Bowl - Tofu

$7.49

Rice Bowl - Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Rice Bowl

Out of stock

Aloha Healthy Plates

Aloha Healthy Plate - Teriyaki Chicken

$9.99

Aloha Healthy Plate - Teriyaki Beef

$10.49

Aloha Healthy Plate - Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.49

Aloha Healthy Plate - Grilled Shrimp

$10.49

Aloha Healthy Plate - Grilled Salmon

$12.49

Aloha Healthy Plate - Kalua Pork

$10.49

Aloha Healthy Plate - Beef

$10.49

Aloha Healthy Plate - BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Hawaiian Sun

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.49

Sparkling Water

$2.29

Large Drink

$2.49

Family Meals

Family Meal - BBQ Mix Combo

$76.99

Family Meal - Seafood Combo

$84.99

Kings Protein Only

Kings Protein - BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Kings Protein - Teriyaki Chicken

$6.99

Protein Only - Chicken Katsu

$7.99

Protein Only - Lemon Pepper Chicken

$6.99

Protein Only - Kalbi Short Ribs

$8.99

Protein Only - BBQ Beef

$8.49

Protein Only - Kalua Pork

$8.99

Protein Only - Island White Fish

$8.99

Protein Only - Grilled Salmon

$9.99

Party Packs

Party Pack - Party Pack Options

$129.99+Out of stock
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento, CA 95831

Directions

Hawaiian Boys BBQ image

