The King's Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET

SUITE 100

CHARLOTTE, NC 28202

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Unknown Ginger Ale

$5.00

Abita Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Southern Kitchen on a Local Mission. Feed your belly while helping those that are less fortunate than us!

129 W. TRADE STREET, SUITE 100, CHARLOTTE, NC 28202

