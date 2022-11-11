King’s BierHaus League City
828 West FM 646
Dickinson, TX 77539
Starters
Giant Beer Pretzel
Fresh made pretzel with no additives or preservatives. Brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with Himalayan crystal salts and toasted to perfection. Pairs great with cheddar bacon bier sauce.
Liptauer Cheese Spread
Our delicious homemade spread is a blend of cream cheese, pickles, onions and paprika and served with French baguette slices and Pickle Slices.
Mac and Cheese Balls
4 Mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, rolled, tossed in schnitzel breading and lightly fried. Topped with our haus made spicy aioli.
Pretzel Bites
12 baked, pretzel bites tossed in garlic butter and seasoned with our King’s seasoning and served with our King’s mustard.
Bavarian Fried Pickles
Sausage Sampler
Three authentic sausages German Bratwurst, Kasewurst(Cheese), and Spicy Kielbasa with baguette slices and king's mustard.
Crawfish Étouffée Balls
Pulled Pork Stuffed Jalapenos
Exotic Sausage Sampler
American Sampler
Charcuterie Board
Wings
8 smoked wings: Buffalo, Bier BBQ, Garlic parmesan, and Sweet chili. Our wings are served with Bleu cheese or Ranch, celery and carrots sticks.
Personal Charcuterie Board
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Salad made with romaine lettuce, haus-made croutons, parmesan cheese, house Caesar Dressing (contains anchovies)
Chicken Cobb Salad
Romine lettuce, spring Mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, bacon bits, fresh avocado, chives, Bleu cheese, cage free boiled egg, rosemary chicken breast, and Haus vinaigrette or any dressing of choice.
Greek Salad
This classic salad features fresh Romaine lettuce along with other mixed greens and grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, radishes, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our house Greek dressing(the dressing does contain dairy).
Hungarian Goulash
We make our vegetable stock: carrots, celery, onions, bell peppers, cilantro, basil. Then we cook the beef chuck until tender with Hungarian spices, carrots and Potatoes. (Hangover cure)
Tomato Basil Soup
Our Tomato Basil Soup is made with roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic and onion blended with heavy whipping cream and fresh basil.
Wedge Salad
Romaine Wedge with bleu cheese ,cage free hard-boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, crispy bacon
Sandwiches
American Classic Burger
Our burger is made with a fresh 7 oz, hand-formed, topped with our homemade Thousand Island dressing, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Challah bun.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Savory BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger with tomato, Bbq Aioli, and stacked homemade onion rings in a pretzel bun.
Inglorious Bastard
This delicious sandwich is made with chicken Weiner Schnitzel tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with our jaeger mushroom sauce, Swiss cheese, and lettuce on a challah bun.
Kings Burger
Pretzel Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar and American cheese sandwiched in a fresh baked pretzel with fresh basil and a side of our Tomato Basil Soup. This is a vegetarian item.
Reuben Sandwich
The Schnitzel Sandwich
Weiner Schnitzel lightly breaded and lightly fried topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and King’s mustard on a Slow Dough hoagie bun.
Schnitzels
BBQ Schnitzel
Chicken or Pork wiener schnitzel, mashed potatoes, BBQ pulled pork, Melted cheddar cheese, green onions.
Cajun Schnitzel
Pork or Chicken Schnitzel topped with King’s Rice, homemade etouffee and Louisiana crawfish tails and chives.
Classic Schnitzel
Heavily tenderized, lightly breaded and lightly fried. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.
Jaeger Schnitzel
Grilled or fried schnitzel smoothened in white whine mushroom crème sauce. Served with red cabbage and spätzle.
Pizza Schnitzel
Chicken or Pork Schnitzel topped with Homemade Marinara sauce, pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese. Served with house fries.
Schnitzel Fingers
The Schnitzel Fingers are 6 strips of Weiner Schnitzel (either all pork, all chicken, or half and half), served with a side of House Fries and our signature schnitzel sauces: Sweet Aioli and Spicy Aioli
Tex-Mex Schnitzel
Pork or Chicken wiener schnitzel, Mexican street corn, Barbacoa, Guacamole, pickled jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli, cilantro.
Schnitzel Platter
Sausage Plates
1 Sausage Plate
Includes your choice of one sausage and one side, and price includes any traditional sausage and any standard side.
2 Sausage Plate
Includes your choice of two sausages and two sides, and price includes any Traditional sausages and any standard sides
A La Carte
One of our traditional, plant-based or exotic sausages
Sausage and Schnitzel Plate
Includes two Traditional sausages and the guest’s choice of chicken or pork wiener schnitzel, as well as two standard sides.
Vegan Sausage Plate
Includes our Smoked Apple Sage and Italian plant-based sausages as well as Haus Fries and Cucumber Salad. (Haus Fries/Chips and Cucumber Salad are our only vegan side options!)
Bangers & Mash
King’s Specialties
Drunken Chicken
This dish consists of two grilled chicken skewers with bell peppers and onions. The chicken has been marinated overnight in our specialty King’s marinade (Worcestershire sauce, mustard, fresh garlic, olive oil and black pepper) which gives it a juicy, tender consistency and fantastic flavor. The Drunken Chicken is served over a bed of King’s rice with our house Bier-Garlic Butter. Easily one of our most popular dishes.
Hungarian Gypsy Stew
A spicy paprika stew featuring tender, sautéed pork with bell peppers, onions and garlic. The Gypsy Stew is served with the guest’s choice of King’s Rice or plain Spätzle.
Oktoberfest Chicken
Half of a whole chicken slowly smoked in mesquite then finished in off in the oven. Marinated with our king’s marinade. Served with steamed garlic butter broccoli and King’s Rice.
Oma's Meatloaf
Shrimp Tacos
Taste of Germany
Chicken and pork winer schnitzel, bratwurst, polish, smoked chicken, BBQ bier sauce, parsley mashed potatoes, pickled onions , sport peppers , sauerkraut , Austrian potato salad, cucumber salad , pretzel stick, and apple horseradish
Fish-N-Chips
8oz beer battered cod on a bed of seasoned fries. Served with tartar sauce, lemon, and ketchup
Shrimp-N-Fries
Kid's Menu
Sides
Austrian Potato Salad
Broccoli
Cucumber Salad
Green Beans
Haus Chips
House Fries
Kid Fruit
King’s Rice
Mash Potatoes
Oktoberfest Fries
Onion Rings
Parmesan Fries
Plain Spaetzle
Quart Of Mashed Potatos
Quart Of Sauerkraut
Quart Potato Salad
Sauerkraut
Side Salad
Steamed Broccoli
Tex-Mex Fries
Spaetzle Noodles
Extras
2 Hawaiian Rolls
3 Grilled Shrimp
5 Grilled Shrimp
Apple Horseradish
Avocado-Cilantro Ranch
2pc Bacon
Bacon-Bourbon Jam
Basket 6 Hawaiian Rolls
Bleu Cheese
Both Aiolis
Bowl of Bread
Bowl Of Strawberries
Burgar Patty
Cheddar-Bacon-Bier Sauce
Curry Ketchup
Drunken Peppers
Extra Bread
Fresh Jalepenos
Fried Chicken A La Cart
Fried Egg
Fried Fish Ala Carte
Fried Shrimp 4
Fried Shrimp 8
Garlic Butter
Gravy
Grill Chicken A La Carte
Haus Bun
Jaeger Sauce
Pickled Onions
Pickles
Poppy Seed Bun
Pretzel Bun
Ranch
Saurkraut (Topping)
Sauteed Onions
Spicy Aioli
Sports Peppers
Steak Night Mix
Steak Night Onions
Steak Night Pepers
Sweet Aioli
Sweet Mustard
Crawfish Etoufee Topping
Oktoberfest Specials
Munich Plate
Tourist Plate
Bavarian Sampler
Smoked Turkey Leg
Pork Shank
Shirts
(Sm) Navy Astroberfest
(Med) Navy Astroberfest
(Lg) Navy Astroberfest
(XL) Navy Astroberfest
(2XL) Navy Astroberfest
(3XL) Navy Astroberfest
(Sm) Orange Astroberfest
(Med) Orange Astroberfest
(L) Orange Astroberfest
(XL) Orange Astroberfest
(2XL) Orange Astroberfest
(3XL) Orange Astroberfest
(Sm) Grey Milk
(Med) Grey Milk
(Lg) Grey Milk
(XL) Grey Milk
2XL Grey Milk
(Sm) Red Bier:30
(Med) Red Bier:30
(Lg) Red Bier:30
(XL) Red Bier:30
(XXL) Red Bier :30
(Sm) Black Zicke
(Med) Black Zicke
(Lg) Black Zicke
(XL) Black Zicke
(2XL) Black Zicke
(3XL) Black Zicke Zacke
(Lg) Cream Zicke
(XL) Creamie Zicke
Blue (LG) Oktoberfest Shirt
Blue (XL) Oktoberfest Shirt
Blue (XXL) Oktoberfest Shirt
Steins
Soda
Sausage by the Pound
1 lb of German Bratwurst
1 lb of Polish Sausage
1 lb of Kasewurst
Cheese Sausage.
1 lb of Chicken Apple Jalapeno
1 lb of Scharfe Kasewurst
1 lb of Spicy Kielbasa
1 lb of Elk
1 lb of Mountain Man
1 lb of Wild Boar
1 lb of Rabbit & Rattlesnake
1 lb of Vegan Bratwurst
1 lb of Chipotle
1 lb of Smoked Apple Sage
1 Lb Of Waygu Sausage
Hats
Oktoberfest Ticket
Kings Whiskey Jars
Appetizers
Giant Bier Pretzel 5-25
Giant Bier Pretzel 25-50
Giant Bier Pretzel 50-100
Giant Bier Pretzel 100+
Charcuterie Board
Palm Size Bier Pretzel 5-25
Palm Size Bier Pretzel 25-50
Palm Size Bier Pretzel 50-100
Palm Size Bier Pretzel 100+
Liptaurer Spread 5-25
Liptauer Spread 25-50
Liptauer Spread 50-100
Liptauer Spread 100+
King's Smoked Wings 50
King's Smoked Wings 50-100
King's Smoked Wings 100+
Tomato & Mozz Skewers 5-25
Tomato & Mozz Skewers 25-50
Tomato & Mozz Skewers 50-100
Tomato & Mozz Skewers 100+
Sausages
Oktoberfest Mixture 5-25
Oktoberfest Mixture 25-50
Oktoberfest Mixture 50-100
Oktoberfest Mixture 100+
15-20 Traditional Links
50-100 Traditional Links
100+ Traditional Links
15-20 Links Exotic Links
15-20 Exotic Links
50-100 Exotic Links
100+ Exotic Links
Sandwiches
Sides
Desserts
Meats
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
828 West FM 646, Dickinson, TX 77539