Restaurant header imageView gallery

King’s BierHaus League City

review star

No reviews yet

828 West FM 646

Dickinson, TX 77539

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Schnitzel
2 Sausage Plate
Sausage and Schnitzel Plate

Starters

Giant Beer Pretzel

Giant Beer Pretzel

$8.25

Fresh made pretzel with no additives or preservatives. Brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with Himalayan crystal salts and toasted to perfection. Pairs great with cheddar bacon bier sauce.

Liptauer Cheese Spread

Liptauer Cheese Spread

$6.00

Our delicious homemade spread is a blend of cream cheese, pickles, onions and paprika and served with French baguette slices and Pickle Slices.

Mac and Cheese Balls

Mac and Cheese Balls

$9.00

4 Mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, rolled, tossed in schnitzel breading and lightly fried. Topped with our haus made spicy aioli.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.25

12 baked, pretzel bites tossed in garlic butter and seasoned with our King’s seasoning and served with our King’s mustard.

Bavarian Fried Pickles

$8.00
Sausage Sampler

Sausage Sampler

$12.90

Three authentic sausages German Bratwurst, Kasewurst(Cheese), and Spicy Kielbasa with baguette slices and king's mustard.

Crawfish Étouffée Balls

$12.00

Pulled Pork Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.00

Exotic Sausage Sampler

$16.00

American Sampler

$20.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00
Wings

Wings

8 smoked wings: Buffalo, Bier BBQ, Garlic parmesan, and Sweet chili. Our wings are served with Bleu cheese or Ranch, celery and carrots sticks.

Personal Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Salad made with romaine lettuce, haus-made croutons, parmesan cheese, house Caesar Dressing (contains anchovies)

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romine lettuce, spring Mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, bacon bits, fresh avocado, chives, Bleu cheese, cage free boiled egg, rosemary chicken breast, and Haus vinaigrette or any dressing of choice.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

This classic salad features fresh Romaine lettuce along with other mixed greens and grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, radishes, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and our house Greek dressing(the dressing does contain dairy).

Hungarian Goulash

Hungarian Goulash

$7.00+

We make our vegetable stock: carrots, celery, onions, bell peppers, cilantro, basil. Then we cook the beef chuck until tender with Hungarian spices, carrots and Potatoes. (Hangover cure)

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

Our Tomato Basil Soup is made with roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic and onion blended with heavy whipping cream and fresh basil.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Romaine Wedge with bleu cheese ,cage free hard-boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, crispy bacon

Sandwiches

American Classic Burger

$14.00

Our burger is made with a fresh 7 oz, hand-formed, topped with our homemade Thousand Island dressing, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Challah bun.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Savory BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger with tomato, Bbq Aioli, and stacked homemade onion rings in a pretzel bun.

Inglorious Bastard

Inglorious Bastard

$14.00

This delicious sandwich is made with chicken Weiner Schnitzel tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with our jaeger mushroom sauce, Swiss cheese, and lettuce on a challah bun.

Kings Burger

$15.00
Pretzel Grilled Cheese

Pretzel Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Melted Cheddar and American cheese sandwiched in a fresh baked pretzel with fresh basil and a side of our Tomato Basil Soup. This is a vegetarian item.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00
The Schnitzel Sandwich

The Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Weiner Schnitzel lightly breaded and lightly fried topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and King’s mustard on a Slow Dough hoagie bun.

Schnitzels

BBQ Schnitzel

BBQ Schnitzel

$17.50

Chicken or Pork wiener schnitzel, mashed potatoes, BBQ pulled pork, Melted cheddar cheese, green onions.

Cajun Schnitzel

Cajun Schnitzel

$18.50

Pork or Chicken Schnitzel topped with King’s Rice, homemade etouffee and Louisiana crawfish tails and chives.

Classic Schnitzel

Classic Schnitzel

$16.50

Heavily tenderized, lightly breaded and lightly fried. Served with Austrian Potato Salad and Sauerkraut.

Jaeger Schnitzel

Jaeger Schnitzel

$17.50

Grilled or fried schnitzel smoothened in white whine mushroom crème sauce. Served with red cabbage and spätzle.

Pizza Schnitzel

Pizza Schnitzel

$16.50

Chicken or Pork Schnitzel topped with Homemade Marinara sauce, pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese. Served with house fries.

Schnitzel Fingers

Schnitzel Fingers

$15.50

The Schnitzel Fingers are 6 strips of Weiner Schnitzel (either all pork, all chicken, or half and half), served with a side of House Fries and our signature schnitzel sauces: Sweet Aioli and Spicy Aioli

Tex-Mex Schnitzel

Tex-Mex Schnitzel

$17.50

Pork or Chicken wiener schnitzel, Mexican street corn, Barbacoa, Guacamole, pickled jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli, cilantro.

Schnitzel Platter

$20.00

Sausage Plates

1 Sausage Plate

$9.00

Includes your choice of one sausage and one side, and price includes any traditional sausage and any standard side.

2 Sausage Plate

$14.00

Includes your choice of two sausages and two sides, and price includes any Traditional sausages and any standard sides

A La Carte

A La Carte

$6.00

One of our traditional, plant-based or exotic sausages

Sausage and Schnitzel Plate

Sausage and Schnitzel Plate

$19.00

Includes two Traditional sausages and the guest’s choice of chicken or pork wiener schnitzel, as well as two standard sides.

Vegan Sausage Plate

$15.00

Includes our Smoked Apple Sage and Italian plant-based sausages as well as Haus Fries and Cucumber Salad. (Haus Fries/Chips and Cucumber Salad are our only vegan side options!)

Bangers & Mash

$14.00

King’s Specialties

Drunken Chicken

Drunken Chicken

$16.50

This dish consists of two grilled chicken skewers with bell peppers and onions. The chicken has been marinated overnight in our specialty King’s marinade (Worcestershire sauce, mustard, fresh garlic, olive oil and black pepper) which gives it a juicy, tender consistency and fantastic flavor. The Drunken Chicken is served over a bed of King’s rice with our house Bier-Garlic Butter. Easily one of our most popular dishes.

Hungarian Gypsy Stew

Hungarian Gypsy Stew

$14.00

A spicy paprika stew featuring tender, sautéed pork with bell peppers, onions and garlic. The Gypsy Stew is served with the guest’s choice of King’s Rice or plain Spätzle.

Oktoberfest Chicken

Oktoberfest Chicken

$14.00

Half of a whole chicken slowly smoked in mesquite then finished in off in the oven. Marinated with our king’s marinade. Served with steamed garlic butter broccoli and King’s Rice.

Oma's Meatloaf

Oma's Meatloaf

$16.50

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00
Taste of Germany

Taste of Germany

$49.00

Chicken and pork winer schnitzel, bratwurst, polish, smoked chicken, BBQ bier sauce, parsley mashed potatoes, pickled onions , sport peppers , sauerkraut , Austrian potato salad, cucumber salad , pretzel stick, and apple horseradish

Fish-N-Chips

$16.00

8oz beer battered cod on a bed of seasoned fries. Served with tartar sauce, lemon, and ketchup

Shrimp-N-Fries

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Milk

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Schnitzel Nuggies

$7.00

Sides

Austrian Potato Salad

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Haus Chips

$3.00

House Fries

$3.00

Kid Fruit

$3.00

King’s Rice

$3.00

Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Oktoberfest Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Plain Spaetzle

$3.00

Quart Of Mashed Potatos

$10.00

Quart Of Sauerkraut

$12.00

Quart Potato Salad

$10.00

Sauerkraut

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Tex-Mex Fries

$6.50

Spaetzle Noodles

$3.00

Extras

2 Hawaiian Rolls

$1.50

3 Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

5 Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Apple Horseradish

$1.50

Avocado-Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

2pc Bacon

$4.00

Bacon-Bourbon Jam

$1.75

Basket 6 Hawaiian Rolls

$4.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Both Aiolis

$1.00

Bowl of Bread

Bowl Of Strawberries

$4.00

Burgar Patty

$7.00

Cheddar-Bacon-Bier Sauce

$3.00

Curry Ketchup

$1.50

Drunken Peppers

$0.75

Extra Bread

Fresh Jalepenos

$0.75

Fried Chicken A La Cart

$9.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Fried Fish Ala Carte

$6.00

Fried Shrimp 4

$8.00

Fried Shrimp 8

$15.00

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Gravy

Grill Chicken A La Carte

$9.00

Haus Bun

$1.50

Jaeger Sauce

$2.50

Pickled Onions

$0.75

Pickles

$1.00

Poppy Seed Bun

$1.50

Pretzel Bun

$1.50

Ranch

Saurkraut (Topping)

$0.75

Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Sports Peppers

$0.75

Steak Night Mix

$3.00

Steak Night Onions

$1.25

Steak Night Pepers

$1.25

Sweet Aioli

$0.50

Sweet Mustard

$1.50

Crawfish Etoufee Topping

$4.00

Oktoberfest Specials

Munich Plate

$14.00

Tourist Plate

$14.00

Bavarian Sampler

$16.00

Smoked Turkey Leg

$14.00
Oktoberfest Chicken

Oktoberfest Chicken

$14.00

Half of a whole chicken slowly smoked in mesquite then finished in off in the oven. Marinated with our king’s marinade. Served with steamed garlic butter broccoli and King’s Rice.

Pork Shank

$29.00Out of stock
Taste of Germany

Taste of Germany

$49.00

Chicken and pork winer schnitzel, bratwurst, polish, smoked chicken, BBQ bier sauce, parsley mashed potatoes, pickled onions , sport peppers , sauerkraut , Austrian potato salad, cucumber salad , pretzel stick, and apple horseradish

Water

H2O

Bottled Water

$1.50

Shirts

(Sm) Navy Astroberfest

$20.00Out of stock

(Med) Navy Astroberfest

$20.00Out of stock

(Lg) Navy Astroberfest

$20.00Out of stock

(XL) Navy Astroberfest

$20.00Out of stock

(2XL) Navy Astroberfest

$20.00Out of stock

(3XL) Navy Astroberfest

$20.00

(Sm) Orange Astroberfest

$20.00

(Med) Orange Astroberfest

$20.00

(L) Orange Astroberfest

$20.00

(XL) Orange Astroberfest

$20.00

(2XL) Orange Astroberfest

$20.00

(3XL) Orange Astroberfest

$20.00

(Sm) Grey Milk

$15.00

(Med) Grey Milk

$15.00

(Lg) Grey Milk

$15.00

(XL) Grey Milk

$15.00

2XL Grey Milk

$15.00

(Sm) Red Bier:30

$15.00

(Med) Red Bier:30

$15.00

(Lg) Red Bier:30

$15.00

(XL) Red Bier:30

$15.00

(XXL) Red Bier :30

$15.00

(Sm) Black Zicke

$15.00

(Med) Black Zicke

$15.00Out of stock

(Lg) Black Zicke

$15.00Out of stock

(XL) Black Zicke

$15.00

(2XL) Black Zicke

$15.00Out of stock

(3XL) Black Zicke Zacke

$15.00Out of stock

(Lg) Cream Zicke

$15.00Out of stock

(XL) Creamie Zicke

$15.00Out of stock

Blue (LG) Oktoberfest Shirt

$15.00

Blue (XL) Oktoberfest Shirt

$15.00

Blue (XXL) Oktoberfest Shirt

$15.00

Steins

King's Half Liter Glass

$15.00

King's Liter Glass

$21.00

King's Boot Glass ONLY

$35.00

King's Mini Boot (only)

$7.00

Authentic 1/2 L Stien W/lid

$49.00

Authentic L Stien W/lid

$69.00

Bitburger Mini Boot

$20.00

2 Liter Stein

$99.00

Warsteiner Glass

$30.00

16 Oz King

$20.00

Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Topo Chicooo

$4.00

Craft Soda

$4.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

S.Pellegrino

$4.00

Sausage by the Pound

1 lb of German Bratwurst

$15.00

1 lb of Polish Sausage

$15.00

1 lb of Kasewurst

$15.00

Cheese Sausage.

1 lb of Chicken Apple Jalapeno

$9.00

1 lb of Scharfe Kasewurst

$15.00

1 lb of Spicy Kielbasa

$15.00

1 lb of Elk

$18.00

1 lb of Mountain Man

$15.00

1 lb of Wild Boar

$18.00

1 lb of Rabbit & Rattlesnake

$18.00

1 lb of Vegan Bratwurst

$18.00

1 lb of Chipotle

$18.00

1 lb of Smoked Apple Sage

$12.00Out of stock

1 Lb Of Waygu Sausage

$18.00

Hats

Astroberfest Hat

$20.00

Pink Sausage

$20.00

Crown Hat

$20.00Out of stock

White Prost

$20.00

Sip Happens Hat

$20.00Out of stock

King's Classic Black

$15.00Out of stock

King's Classic Red

$15.00Out of stock

King's Classic White

$15.00Out of stock

King's Black & White

$15.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Ticket

1 Day Drink Pass (League City)

$40.00

2 Day Drink Pass (League City)

$70.00

VIP Golden Ticket (Heights}

$118.00Out of stock

Sunday VIP Golden Ticket (Heights)

$71.00Out of stock

GA Ticket (Heights)

$18.00Out of stock

Kings Whiskey Jars

16 Oz. Whiskey

$20.00

32 Oz. Whiskey

$36.00

Packages

Bronze Package

$20.00

Silver Package

$26.00

Gold Package

$30.00

Appetizers

Giant Bier Pretzel 5-25

$6.00

Giant Bier Pretzel 25-50

$5.75

Giant Bier Pretzel 50-100

$5.50

Giant Bier Pretzel 100+

$5.25

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Palm Size Bier Pretzel 5-25

$4.50

Palm Size Bier Pretzel 25-50

$4.25

Palm Size Bier Pretzel 50-100

$4.00

Palm Size Bier Pretzel 100+

$3.75

Liptaurer Spread 5-25

$3.50

Liptauer Spread 25-50

$3.35

Liptauer Spread 50-100

$3.25

Liptauer Spread 100+

$3.15

King's Smoked Wings 50

$1.75

King's Smoked Wings 50-100

$1.50

King's Smoked Wings 100+

$1.25

Tomato & Mozz Skewers 5-25

$3.50

Tomato & Mozz Skewers 25-50

$3.35

Tomato & Mozz Skewers 50-100

$3.25

Tomato & Mozz Skewers 100+

$3.15

Sausages

Oktoberfest Mixture 5-25

$6.50

Oktoberfest Mixture 25-50

$6.35

Oktoberfest Mixture 50-100

$6.25

Oktoberfest Mixture 100+

$6.15

15-20 Traditional Links

$3.50

50-100 Traditional Links

$3.25

100+ Traditional Links

$3.00

15-20 Links Exotic Links

$4.50

15-20 Exotic Links

$4.50

50-100 Exotic Links

$4.25

100+ Exotic Links

$4.00

Sandwiches

5-25 1/2 Reuben

$6.50

25-50 1/2 Reuben

$6.25

50-100 1/2 Reuben

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$4.00

Buffalo Schnitzel Sliders

$4.00

Sides

Catering-Austrian Potato Salad

$2.70

Catering - Sauerkraut

$2.70

Catering-King's Rice

$2.75

Catering-Broccoli

$2.75

Catering- Mash Potato W/ Gravy

$2.75

Catering-Service Package

$2.50

Bottle Of Kings Mustard

$6.50

Catering- Gallon Of Unsweet Tea

$10.00

Desserts

Catering-Apple Strudel

$5.50

Catering-Cream Cheese Strudel

$5.50

Catering-German Cake Bites

$4.50

Meats

Hans Quarter Chicken 5-25

$8.50

Hans Quarter Chicken 25-50

$8.40

Hans Quarter Chicken 50-100

$8.30

Hans Quarter Chicken 100+

$8.20

Chicken Fingers 25-50

$2.75

Chicken Fingers 50-100

$2.55

Sausage by the Pound

German Bratwurst

$15.00

Polish

$15.00

Kasewurst

$15.00

King's Chicken Bratwurst

$15.00

Scarfe Kasewrust

$15.00

Spicy Kielbasa

$15.00

Elk

$18.00

Mountain Man

$18.00

Wild Boar

$18.00

Rabbit & Rattlesnake

$18.00

Vegan Bratwurst

$18.00

Chipotle

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

828 West FM 646, Dickinson, TX 77539

Directions

Gallery
King’s BierHaus image
King’s BierHaus image
King’s BierHaus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bada Bing
orange starNo Reviews
2925 Gulf Freeway S League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Red Oak Cafe - League City
orange starNo Reviews
6011 W. Main League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Bada Bing
orange starNo Reviews
2915 Gulf Freeway South League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2502 Gulf Freeway South League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Legends Sports Grill - League City
orange star4.4 • 480
6011 W Main Street B106 League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee - League City
orange starNo Reviews
2471 S. Gulf Freeway League City, TX 77441
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dickinson
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston