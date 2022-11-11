King’s BierHaus League City

Drunken Chicken

$16.50

This dish consists of two grilled chicken skewers with bell peppers and onions. The chicken has been marinated overnight in our specialty King’s marinade (Worcestershire sauce, mustard, fresh garlic, olive oil and black pepper) which gives it a juicy, tender consistency and fantastic flavor. The Drunken Chicken is served over a bed of King’s rice with our house Bier-Garlic Butter. Easily one of our most popular dishes.