BG picView gallery

Kings of Kobe Jersey City

review star

No reviews yet

30 Mall Drive West

Newport Centre

Jersey City, NJ 07310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The towering burger creations and frenzy of hot dog toppings speak to the Kings of Kobe core: unadulterated, delicious fun. From counter service to two full-service restaurants, Kings of Kobe only ever strives for the best, continuously keeping customers on their toes with unique takes on American classics. Because food should never be so serious — only boldly delicious.

Website

Location

30 Mall Drive West, Newport Centre , Jersey City, NJ 07310

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chickie's
orange starNo Reviews
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Jersey Social
orange starNo Reviews
837 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Automat Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 24
525 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Verisk
orange starNo Reviews
545 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Delenio
orange star4.4 • 941
357 Seventh Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Raaz
orange star4.3 • 1,053
537 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston